HBO’s ‘His Dark Materials’ comes to an explosive end with its last two episodes. Every character and their journeys meet a conclusion worthy of their arc. There are some bittersweet moments too, as some characters survive to see the end, while others die in the process. Balthamos is one of them. He was introduced at the beginning of Season 3, where his path intertwined with that of Will. The angel swore to help Will in his journey and protect him at all costs. In the end, that’s what he does. However, he meets an unexpected and abrupt end. If you are wondering what happened to him and how exactly he died, then here’s what you should know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

2 DAYS AGO