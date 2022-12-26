Read full article on original website
Westword
Ten Resolutions for Denver in 2023
Last year, we offered up ten resolutions for Denver for what was then the brand-spanking-new year of 2022, which promised — or so we hoped — to kick the collective horror-show butt of 2020 and 2021. How much of that came to pass? Well, some. The city has done a good job in the Shared Streets Initiative and supporting the restaurant-patio culture of Denver, which is a lot of what the 16th Street Mall updates will help achieve.
Westword
Mayor Asks Catholic Archdiocese for Facility to Shelter Migrants
As the City of Denver struggles to shelter an increasingly large population of recently arrived migrants, Mayor Michael Hancock has turned to the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver for help. "I’m writing you regarding a matter of urgent humanitarian need in our community," Hancock wrote on December 30 to Samuel Aquila, the Archbishop of Denver.
Westword
Reader: Ginger Was the Heartbeat of Boulder/Denver Radio
The year ended with a sad farewell: After 34 years on KBCO, Ginger Havlat signed off. Her show on Saturday, December 31, was her last. "Thank you, just thank you so much for listening," she told her fans. "It's because of the KBCO audience that I stayed as long as I have, because I have enjoyed that relationship so much."
Westword
Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe Will Open a Cafe at CSU Spur on January 6
Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe, at 3326 Tejon Street, is more than just a place to pick up high-quality meat and other local products. Through their business, owners Kate Kavanaugh and her husband, Josh Curtiss, have shared their passion for regenerative agriculture and supporting farmers. "When we founded Western Daughters in 2013, it was with a mission to build a bridge between urban and rural communities by bringing in 100 percent grass-fed and grass-finished beef and lamb and pasture-raised pork and chicken from small local regenerative farms,” Kavanaugh says.
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 24-30
The last week of the year brought a lot of heavy snow but just a trio openings and closings. New on the scene is a two-in-one concept in Westminster. It offers all you-can-eat shabu shabu, or Japanese hot pot, managed by Nori Nori, a restaurant based in Georgia. It also serves ramen under the name Ramen Sho, an offshoot of "the oldest and most popular ramen shop in the state of Idaho," according to its website.
Westword
Happy New Year! Edgewater Inn Sold to Owners of Local 46
Denver said arrivederci to some of this city's pizza pioneers last year. The Bonnie Brae Tavern, founded by Carl and Susan Dire back in 1934 and run by the Dire family ever since, closed in June; the spot is slated to become part of an apartment complex. On the same block, the Saucy Noodle, opened by Sam Badis in 1964, shuttered in August; his granddaughter and her husband, Erin and Nathan Markham, are looking for a new location. And in late December, the Edgewater Inn, established by Ben and Josephine DiPietro in 1953, also ended its family-fueled run.
Westword
Social Equity Rules Proved the Remedy for This Denver Dispensary
The southeastern corner of Denver is low on retail cannabis, and a new dispensary at 1052 South Quebec Street is out to remedy that. Green Remedy opened in the Virginia Vale neighborhood on November 21. The family enterprise is owned by longtime Denver entrepreneur Curtis Washington, with his son, Jordan Brooks, overseeing the daily operations. Although Washington had leased one of his properties to a dispensary years ago, he'd never participated in Colorado's cannabis industry — but Jordan had.
Westword
Denver Snowstorm Knocks Down Trees All Over Town. Now What?
Denver woke up today to 7.1 inches of wet, heavy snow — the most so far this season, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder, and more like the kind we usually get in the spring — that took out trees all over the city, including the one that fell on my truck. The driver’s side mirror is toast and my windshield is cracked, but as I drove around the block to find a new parking spot that wasn't under a tree still shedding branches, it was obvious that some folks got hit far worse (and hey, at least we're not in Buffalo). In fact, when I turned the corner at East Tenth Avenue and Washington Street, a fire truck blocked the way as a group of firefighters from Denver Fire Station 8 monitored a large section of downed power line. As I tried to turn around, even my 4WD couldn’t keep me from getting stuck in a pile of icy slush.
Westword
Ten Must-Try Bloody Marys
The Bloody Mary's origins can be traced back to the 1920s, and if history has proved anything, it isn’t going anywhere. The traditional version is relatively simple: tomato juice, vodka, Worcestershire sauce, celery and/or celery salt, lemon juice and hot sauce. But this morning go-to has evolved, and many...
Westword
Five Things the HGTV Dream Home Winner Should Know About Morrison
Every year since 1997, HGTV has given away a "dream home." Past HGTV dream home locations have included Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe; this year, the house is a stunner located in Morrison. The only other time HGTV gave away a Colorado dream home was in 2007 — a rustic, mountain-style design by Winter Park with ski-in and ski-out privileges.
