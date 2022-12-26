Read full article on original website
Related
Archaeologists have discovered full-color portraits of Egyptian mummies in ancient Philadelphia
The artwork discovered in the ruins of Philadelphia offers clues to the lives of the communities that lived 2,000 years ago in Egypt.
Peek inside newly uncovered Roman sanctuary showing life in Netherlands 1,700 years ago
About 80,000 artifacts were found at the site, archaeologists said. Photos show some of the stunning finds.
Climbing
The Guy Whose Nuts Revolutionized Climbing: R.P.
Unlock this article with 50% off for a limited time. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Editor’s note: Roland Pauligk, 79, passed away in January 2017 following a battle with cancer. R.P. The initials are iconic. For climbers they conjure up all kinds of memories: tiny brass wires...
Travel to a Decaying Rome with this Book
Walking its dramatic boulevards and strolling through its preserved monuments, it’s hard to imagine Rome as anything other than glorious. But from the fall of Rome until a couple hundred years ago, Rome was mostly notable for its overwhelming appearance of decay. One man, more than perhaps any other, captured that decay over and over in his art and in doing so, captivated worldwide audiences. The art of Piranesi drew travelers again and again to the Eternal City and sparked a desire to restore her dignity.
housebeautiful.com
Lichelle Silvestry Rehabilitates a Classic Pied-à-Terre for an American in Paris
Celeste Baker has always been enraptured with France. As a little girl, she spent a lot of time around friends of her father’s, a French couple whose impassioned arguments she distinctly remembers. “I would listen with my ear to the door thinking, ‘I will learn to speak the language and I will speak it with love!’” she recalls. “The romanticism and the allure of the country, especially Paris, never left me.”
northernarchitecture.us
The Colosseum II
During the French administration, the arena of the Colosseum was partly excavated, but after 1814, the excavated arena was again filled, because the drainage problems had not been solved. Externally, works continued with the intention of forming a tree-lined circular promenade and of building a retaining wall to consolidate the hillside. The ground-floor arches were freed of later structures and excavations were made to expose the original entrance level. Afterwards, security problems necessitated the closing of the arches with fences that were made of wood and painted a bronze colour. Even this was not sufficient to keep out visitors who wanted to follow Goethe's example and admire these romantic ruins under moonlight. The plentiful vegetation was one of the aspects that attracted romantic minds, as it had been 'changed by time into an amphitheatre of rocky hills overgrown by the wild olives, the myrtle, and the fig tree, and threaded by little paths, which wind among its ruined stairs and immeasurable galleries,'29 as Shelley described in a letter to Thomas Love Peacock in 1818. In 1815, Fea proposed removing the roots and consolidating the structure with iron straps. Further proposals were made in the 1820s, but more thorough removal of the plants was carried out only thirty years later, in the 1850s. This also caused criticism, because it was thought to affect the picturesque qualities of the ruined monument.
Comments / 0