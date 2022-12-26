Batman Fanatic Finds Himself in Trouble With His Family When His Plan to Name His Kids After All the Robin Iterations Exposed

DC Studios may be going through some major changes after it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be taking over as co-head and co-CEOs of the newly minted company. One of the most major changes is that Henry Cavill has once again exited his Superman role a month after he announced that was set to return due to Gunn developing a movie that focuses on a much younger version of the character. There was also a rumor that Gunn and Safran were looking for a way to integrate Matt Reeves The Batman universe so that Robert Pattinson could become the main version of the Dark Knight, but that turned out toe be false. Reeves' Batman universe appears to be safe from any major changes under the new regime, and the director is developing several spin-offs and even a sequel. People were wondering if Pattinson would receive a new costume for the sequel, and one fan has even taken the liberty of designing a new Batsuit for the actor.

1 DAY AGO