Batman Fanatic Finds Himself in Trouble With His Family When His Plan to Name His Kids After All the Robin Iterations Exposed

ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Henry Cavill Was Reportedly Paid A Chunk Of Change For His Superman Cameos Like Black Adam
How much did Henry Cavill make for his Superman cameo?
Upworthy
Henry Cavill reveals his nephew tried and failed to convince teacher that his uncle is 'Superman'
Being related to a superstar sounds like something out of a dream. However, it can come up with its own challenges as it did for Henry Cavill's nephew. The actor who is popular for his role in "Superman" recently revealed that Thomas, his nephew, got into trouble at school because he is related to him. Henry Cavill opened up about his family on the LIVE Kelly and Ryan talk show in 2018. When asked about his nephews and nieces, Cavill shared a hilarious story about Thomas.
DC Studios was actually right to fire Superman Henry Cavill
In 2012’s “Dark Knight Rises,” Batman’s foe Bane threatened to blow Gotham City to smithereens. Bane lost. But ten years later, DC Studios is picking up where the villain left off and wiping out much of the existing DC Extended Universe of superheroes. On Wednesday it was revealed that Henry Cavill was fired as Superman, a cape he has donned since 2013. The new heads of DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran, also recently nixed director Patty Jenkins’ plans for “Wonder Woman 3.” Meanwhile, actor Robert Pattinson’s “Batman” films and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will be...
TechRadar
Batman returns in new Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League trailer
After nearly a year of silence, we finally have an update on Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, with a new trailer shown off at The Game Awards. We find the stars of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League in a somewhat tricky spot, despite having somehow captured The Flash, the crew of misfit villains is then confronted by Batman.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
The Rock, Cavill Reportedly Playing Nice As More And More DC Rumors Swirl, But An Insider Shares The 'Riot' It's Creating
The DCEU has been having a ton of shake-ups, and it sounds like tensions are rising.
Polygon
Batman fell off the moon and, boy, he’s pissed
Batman has been in a hell of his own making for months now, ever since writer Chip Zdarsky took the reins on the character’s flagship series. As drawn by Jorge Jimenez, the Caped Crusader has battled “Failsafe,” an unstoppable robot designed by Batman’s own emergency back-up personality to activate and kill him if he should ever break his rule against killing.
ComicBook
Pokemon: Ash's Original Voice Actor Breaks Silence on His Exit
It is hard to believe, but the truth hurts more often than not. Earlier this week, the world learned Ash Ketchum is planning to leave the Pokemon anime. The IP is ready to shift its focus to new anime heroes, and of course, that means all eyes are on Ash ahead of his farewell tour. That includes his own actor, and Ash's original voice is now breaking their silence on his upcoming leave.
comicon.com
The Story Of A Boy – Reviewing ‘Batman: Shadows Of The Bat: House Of Gotham’
‘House Of Gotham’ showcases a deep knowledge and love for the Batman-related portion of DC Comics, painting a beautiful picture of this flawed but still hopeful city they call home. Everyone involved pulls out their A-game to create a tense tightly-focused tale that focuses on the inherent dangers that can be present in Gotham, where the struggle between light and dark is heavy and takes a major toll on those caught in the middle.
ComicBook
The Batman 2 Fan Art Imagines New Batsuit for Robert Pattinson
DC Studios may be going through some major changes after it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be taking over as co-head and co-CEOs of the newly minted company. One of the most major changes is that Henry Cavill has once again exited his Superman role a month after he announced that was set to return due to Gunn developing a movie that focuses on a much younger version of the character. There was also a rumor that Gunn and Safran were looking for a way to integrate Matt Reeves The Batman universe so that Robert Pattinson could become the main version of the Dark Knight, but that turned out toe be false. Reeves' Batman universe appears to be safe from any major changes under the new regime, and the director is developing several spin-offs and even a sequel. People were wondering if Pattinson would receive a new costume for the sequel, and one fan has even taken the liberty of designing a new Batsuit for the actor.
ComicBook
DC's Next Big Movie Star Just Got Recruited by a Member of the Titans
This may be a time of upheaval for your favorite DC superheroes on the big screen, but at least one project is still confirmed to be happening. Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña is playing Jaime Reyes in a live-action Blue Beetle movie by director Angel Manuel Soto. The movie is set to arrive later in 2023, but for now fans eager for more Blue Beetle content can look no further than a new limited series titled Blue Beetle: Graduation Day. Along with showing the adventures of Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle, Graduation Day has also introduced a new Yellow Beetle antagonist. In the latest issue, Blue Beetle is even visited by one of the members of HBO's Titans.
IGN
Let Me Out - Official Reveal Trailer
In Let Me Out, play as Alvin, a 10-year-old indigo child, in search of his mother and escape Mata Koetjhing, an ancient Javanese village. Get help from your little sister’s spirit, your pet spider and brew potions to exorcize mysterious creatures. Let Me Out is coming soon to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch and PC.
otakuusamagazine.com
Chillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army Anime Previewed
A TV anime is on the way to adapt the Chillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army light novels by Rokujuuyon Okazawa and sagejoh, with Fumitoshi Oizaki (Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness) at the helm and Hitomi Amamiya on series composition for the Encourage Films production. The series is set to premiere in Japan on January 7 and will stream on Crunchyroll as it airs, and you can see a new trailer and some more cast members while we wait.
epicstream.com
Superman & Lois Season 3: Chad L. Coleman Teases the Evilness of His Villainous Role
There’s a new threat coming to Superman & Lois Season 3. Chad L. Coleman joins the show’s new season to play the role of the new season antagonist and warns fans of the evilness of his villainous role. Coleman will be seen as Bruno Mannheim in Superman &...
IGN
Harry Potter Reboot May Be in the Works at Warner Bros Discovery; Hogwarts Legacy Again in the Middle of Transphobia Controversy
Warner Bros. are in the process of rebooting all the projects that come under their umbrella. Just recently it was announced that the entire DC Universe will go through a major reboot with Henry Cavill leaving the squad. It looks like DC is not the only franchise that could be going through a change in the future.
game-news24.com
After Gotham Knights, WB Games Montreal is working on a new DC Comics game: is that Superman?
A rumor is emerging about WB Games Montrealthe team that developed Gotham Knights and had already started working on the next game, a title that looks like a DC Comics superhero and could be worried about Superman. We all know that the players aren’t willing to do any damage or...
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Spider-Man, the Joker, and Spawn
The Spider-verse? A psycho Santa? A musical hypnotist? This list has all of those! Spider-verse clearly made a big entrance this week. Thanks to the epic trailer, we see a total of four books in the top ten! Those aren't the only Spidey books on the list, as the Eminem cover is still a top contender this week. Deadpool has returned to the top ten, as well as seeing the return of the Reavers. A rare Batman/Spawn exclusive takes a spot in the top 3, beaten out by a smiling psychopath. However, Santa Joker is no match for the rhythm of a musical villain from Spidey's mythos.
game-news24.com
The failure of Mortal Kombat VS DC Universe unwittingly saved the Mortal Kombat series
The project was considered one of the weakest to be viewed by the public for its negligence and lack of strict controls. The creators were envious of the dark cloud and the studio has been closed yet again. However, the authors later moved to an older studio, called NetherRealm. In...
game-news24.com
Wolverine won’t stand in Deadpool 3 from the grave
The timeline for Deadpools’ debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a very complicated matter and will involve the Time Variance Authority. It’s very difficult to include Hugh Jackmans Wolverine who should be dead. The character died in the 1957 Academy Award-winning movie Logan in 2017. Deadpool 3...
