BlackRock says throw out your old investment playbook, we’re headed for a ‘new regime of greater macro and market volatility’
BlackRock warned investors to expect a recession, persistent inflation, and an era that requires a more “nimble” approach in its 2023 Global Outlook this week.
Crypto’s Wealthiest Titans Collectively Lost $116,000,000,000 in Less Than a Year: Report
The crypto industry’s richest moguls are reportedly seeing their personal net worth take a deep nosedive this year as they endure the crypto bear market. A Forbes report reveals that the largest players in the digital asset space have collectively lost roughly $116 billion in personal wealth since March of this year.
The chief investment officer at the world’s biggest hedge fund says we’re headed for a recession that’s ‘double the normal length’—and it has a lot to do with China
“You have this long grind that’s probably a couple years.”
Millionaire Investors Think Stocks Will Fall in 2023 — but It Could Be a Big Buying Opportunity for You
Investors are historically pessimistic about the stock market heading into 2023. But the upside is that the new year could prove to be a great buying opportunity for stocks, especially for younger investors. The S&P 500, a benchmark for U.S. stocks, is down about 19% so far this year, and...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Billionaire investor Bill Gross warns of chaos ahead for US housing and bond markets if the Fed keeps pushing up interest rates
The Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could plunge markets into crisis next year, Gross said Tuesday.
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Institutions Are Not Interested in Crypto, Says JPMorgan Senior Strategist
Institutional investors feel relieved they stayed away from crypto, said Jared Gross. Despite the massive bull market in 2020 and 2021, institutions have remained on the crypto sidelines and feel relieved about it. This is what a JPMorgan senior investment strategist argued recently, indicating that the interest in the asset...
This is the finance word of the year for 2023, and it’s more hopeful than you may think, according to UBS Global Wealth Management
UBS Global Wealth Management just put out the finance world’s “word of the year” for 2023, and surprisingly, it’s not recession-related.
Florida, DeSantis yank billions in investments from 'woke' BlackRock over ESG investing
Florida is yanking $2 billion worth of state assets managed by BlackRock, escalating the GOP standoff with the world’s largest money manager over ESG.
Investors just pulled a record $42 billion from stocks in one week in an attempt to cut their tax bill after grim 2022 losses, BofA says
Investors pulled a record $41.9 billion from equities last week to engage in tax-loss harvesting, Bank of America said Friday. Tax-loss harvesting is a strategy to lower investment taxes that involves selling securities at a loss to offset capital gains. BofA said investors in the past week also pulled out...
A billionaire investor who calls himself an ‘optimist’ is leaning short on stocks for this reason
David Tepper worries central banks will be forced to continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation in 2023, setting up stocks for a rough year.
Apple vs. Amazon: Which Is A Better Growth Stock?
Despite a very tough 2022, long-term investors in both Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report and Amazon stock (AMZN) - Get Free Report have done quite well. Today, I ask the question: which is a better growth stock, AAPL or AMZN?. Clearly, this is a complex question to address....
Nvidia Stock: When Long-Term Investors Might Consider Buying
Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report stock made a monstrous move off the October lows, but lately the shares have been under pressure. At the stock’s high on Dec. 13, Nvidia shares were up 74% from the 52-week low made two months prior, on Oct. 13. The stock has...
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
A Sustainable Crypto Industry Is In Sight And PEGA Pool Is Leading The Way
The term “Bitcoin mining” is pretty much synonymous with “impending doom” in today’s world. If even the likes of Elon Musk have gone the great lengths to disassociate themselves with the cryptocurrency (by ceasing to accept Bitcoin as payment), then the situation must be dire. Well, at least, it was – but thanks to PEGA Pool, things are looking up for the global Bitcoin mining community.
Why 5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Technology Stocks May Be Huge 2023 Winners
These five outstanding Goldman Sachs top picks in the technology sector are offering some bigger and better growth potential than the so-called FAANG stocks, the best-performing tech stocks of the past decade.
Amazon lost half its value this year as tech stocks got crushed and recession fears grew
Amazon shares are about to wrap up their worst year since 2000 and second worst on record. The stock has plunged 51% this year, wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars in market cap. Among the most valuable tech companies, Amazon still performed better than Meta and Tesla. related investing...
Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here’s the Trade.
Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report stock isn’t joining Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Free Report epic stock-price unraveling. But it is joining it on the 52-week-low list. This is not too surprising, as the tech giant broke below a key support level earlier this month. And on Wednesday Apple shares fell 2.6%, touching 52-week lows for a second session.
