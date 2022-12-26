ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Institutions Are Not Interested in Crypto, Says JPMorgan Senior Strategist

Institutional investors feel relieved they stayed away from crypto, said Jared Gross. Despite the massive bull market in 2020 and 2021, institutions have remained on the crypto sidelines and feel relieved about it. This is what a JPMorgan senior investment strategist argued recently, indicating that the interest in the asset...
Apple vs. Amazon: Which Is A Better Growth Stock?

Despite a very tough 2022, long-term investors in both Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report and Amazon stock (AMZN) - Get Free Report have done quite well. Today, I ask the question: which is a better growth stock, AAPL or AMZN?. Clearly, this is a complex question to address....
Nvidia Stock: When Long-Term Investors Might Consider Buying

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report stock made a monstrous move off the October lows, but lately the shares have been under pressure. At the stock’s high on Dec. 13, Nvidia shares were up 74% from the 52-week low made two months prior, on Oct. 13. The stock has...
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
A Sustainable Crypto Industry Is In Sight And PEGA Pool Is Leading The Way

The term “Bitcoin mining” is pretty much synonymous with “impending doom” in today’s world. If even the likes of Elon Musk have gone the great lengths to disassociate themselves with the cryptocurrency (by ceasing to accept Bitcoin as payment), then the situation must be dire. Well, at least, it was – but thanks to PEGA Pool, things are looking up for the global Bitcoin mining community.
Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here’s the Trade.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report stock isn’t joining Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Free Report epic stock-price unraveling. But it is joining it on the 52-week-low list. This is not too surprising, as the tech giant broke below a key support level earlier this month. And on Wednesday Apple shares fell 2.6%, touching 52-week lows for a second session.

