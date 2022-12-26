Read full article on original website
North Olmsted mayor looks to 2023 with new master plan, Great Northern bridge project
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A year of planting seeds is what North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones expects for the community in 2023. “Next year in North Olmsted will be another step forward,” Jones said. “We really want the community to be engaged in shaping the future of North Olmsted. One thing I’m excited about is our new master plan.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron’s 4th community entertainment district proposed in Merriman Valley
AKRON, Ohio — Liberty Commons is poised to make a major comeback, and bring a large swath of the Merriman Valley business district with it. Situated near the southernmost border of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Liberty Commons was once the home of night spots packed on weekends, and several restaurants, including Liberty Street Brewing, known for its popular Dragon Slayer beer, featured on taps across the city.
Dozens to lose jobs as Things Remembered set to close
More than 50 people will lose their jobs.
newsnet5
Painesville's Sub Zero Mission responds to growing unsheltered homeless population
CLEVELAND — Painesville's Sub Zero Mission hit the streets of Cleveland and Ashtabula in search of the growing unsheltered homeless population just three days before Christmas and hours before temperatures plummeted into the single digits. The agency spent hours distributing coats, hats, gloves, sleeping bags and other crucial warming...
OSHP preparing enforcement blitz as revelers prepare for NYE
Ahead of the New Year’s holiday this weekend, Northeast Ohio area law enforcement, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, are urging and encouraging revelers to have a designated driver.
Education Station: The real deal on attending college while in high school
OHIO, USA — Earning college credit while still in high school can be a great way to get a jump start on higher learning. Plenty of students do it, but how easy or difficult is the process? To start, taking college courses as a high school student not only gets a few college classes out of the way early, but can save you some major money.
Julie Washington’s reporting on MetroHealth should prompt demands for answers from health care systems
Julie Washington’s continued reporting of salaries and bonuses at the MetroHealth System (”MetroHealth’s former CEO Akram Boutros paid his executive team $2.26 million in bonuses in 2021; he received the largest slice of the payments,” Dec. 23) reveals the huge legal payments to MetroHealth’s administrative staff in 2021. Moreover, these payments were not at all unusual, but in line with pay at comparable non-profit and public hospitals across the country.
Burst pipe forces local business to close
An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close.
Bob and Michele Lepore-Hagan discuss Republican dominance in Ohio
Sitting in the living room of their Youngstown home, the Hagans -- both Democrats -- talked about the current Republican dominance of politics in Ohio.
spectrumnews1.com
Multi-million dollar project underway to remove Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio — The Gorge Dam, located on the border of Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, was built more than 100 years ago. The dam is no longer in use, but Mike Johnson, the chief of conservation at the Summit Metro Parks, said that it is still causing environmental issues for the Cuyahoga River.
Pipes burst in Women's Shelter, Rape Crisis Center of Summit, Medina counties
Pipes burst inside the administrative offices of the Battered Women’s Shelter and Rape Crisis Center of Summit and Medina Counties.
wqkt.com
Brock Yoder Receives Employee of the Year
Wayne County Engineer Scott Miller awarded Brock Yoder the 2022 Employee of the Year Award, after Yoder played a vital part in the recovery effort for a derecho that passed through the county in the spring. Miller stated that Yoder, who is celebrating his 15th year at the job, worked...
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
Missing Princeton student from NE Ohio found dead
Authorities Thursday afternoon located the body of 20-year-old Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie, who was reported missing early this week.
Precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued for portions of Summit County after water main break: See which areas are impacted
AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for parts of Fairlawn Heights, Copley and Fairlawn following a water main break in Northwest Akron. The advisory will be in effect until further notice, but for a minimum of 24 hours. According to the...
WFMJ.com
Warren Municipal Court closed until further notice due to no heat
The Municipal Justice Center for the City of Warren, the Warren Police Department, and the Warren Municipal Court are without heat. The Warren Municipal Court will be closed until further notice, and the heat is restored. Jail arraignments will be conducted daily, but all other cases will be reset. The...
Missing Adult Alert canceled for Summit County man
A Missing Adult Alert was issued at 1:08 a.m. for 79-year-old Kenneth Stone.
Cleveland Jewish News
John Carroll University launches new nursing program
John Carroll University in University Heights will launch their Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the fall 2023. The program received approval from the Higher Learning Commission, according to a news release. “John Carroll University nurses will receive well-rounded academic preparation and rigorous skills training in the Jesuit tradition...
wnewsj.com
A busy night for fire crews
WASHINGTON TWP. — It was a busy night for the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District with two separate incidents on Monday. The Fire District was dispatched to Ward-Koebel Road at around 6 p.m. on a report of a semi truck that had gone off the roadway. Fire chief Bob Wysong told the News Journal the truck traveled off on a 90-degree curve and ended up on its side.
Neighbors report explosion at Akron house
City fire crews are now at a house in the 100 block of Edgerton Avenue.
