ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Akron’s 4th community entertainment district proposed in Merriman Valley

AKRON, Ohio — Liberty Commons is poised to make a major comeback, and bring a large swath of the Merriman Valley business district with it. Situated near the southernmost border of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Liberty Commons was once the home of night spots packed on weekends, and several restaurants, including Liberty Street Brewing, known for its popular Dragon Slayer beer, featured on taps across the city.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Education Station: The real deal on attending college while in high school

OHIO, USA — Earning college credit while still in high school can be a great way to get a jump start on higher learning. Plenty of students do it, but how easy or difficult is the process? To start, taking college courses as a high school student not only gets a few college classes out of the way early, but can save you some major money.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Julie Washington’s reporting on MetroHealth should prompt demands for answers from health care systems

Julie Washington’s continued reporting of salaries and bonuses at the MetroHealth System (”MetroHealth’s former CEO Akram Boutros paid his executive team $2.26 million in bonuses in 2021; he received the largest slice of the payments,” Dec. 23) reveals the huge legal payments to MetroHealth’s administrative staff in 2021. Moreover, these payments were not at all unusual, but in line with pay at comparable non-profit and public hospitals across the country.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Multi-million dollar project underway to remove Gorge Dam

AKRON, Ohio — The Gorge Dam, located on the border of Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, was built more than 100 years ago. The dam is no longer in use, but Mike Johnson, the chief of conservation at the Summit Metro Parks, said that it is still causing environmental issues for the Cuyahoga River.
AKRON, OH
wqkt.com

Brock Yoder Receives Employee of the Year

Wayne County Engineer Scott Miller awarded Brock Yoder the 2022 Employee of the Year Award, after Yoder played a vital part in the recovery effort for a derecho that passed through the county in the spring. Miller stated that Yoder, who is celebrating his 15th year at the job, worked...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Municipal Court closed until further notice due to no heat

The Municipal Justice Center for the City of Warren, the Warren Police Department, and the Warren Municipal Court are without heat. The Warren Municipal Court will be closed until further notice, and the heat is restored. Jail arraignments will be conducted daily, but all other cases will be reset. The...
Cleveland Jewish News

John Carroll University launches new nursing program

John Carroll University in University Heights will launch their Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the fall 2023. The program received approval from the Higher Learning Commission, according to a news release. “John Carroll University nurses will receive well-rounded academic preparation and rigorous skills training in the Jesuit tradition...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
wnewsj.com

A busy night for fire crews

WASHINGTON TWP. — It was a busy night for the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District with two separate incidents on Monday. The Fire District was dispatched to Ward-Koebel Road at around 6 p.m. on a report of a semi truck that had gone off the roadway. Fire chief Bob Wysong told the News Journal the truck traveled off on a 90-degree curve and ended up on its side.
CLINTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy