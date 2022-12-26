Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
Seven (7) Sarasota Restaurants You Can't Miss: Find Your Next Favorite Restaurant in Sarasota:Kiki AlbaSarasota, FL
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FLKiki AlbaBradenton, FL
Longboat Observer
2022: A return to normalcy for local arts
The arts community in Sarasota and beyond had craved a year like this, an opportunity to welcome people back to live performances with minimal interruptions. And they mostly got what they wanted; COVID continued to recede and cause less programming interruptions, and people began to fill the seats again. The...
fox13news.com
Historic Leonard Reid home to become arts, cultural and history center in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Leonard Reid house now off Martin Luther King Junior Way is a piece of history and the city of Sarasota is turning it into a place to learn about arts, culture and history. "This building is so very important because you have to understand Newtown and...
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin. Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style,...
Four Great Shows Coming To Fogartyville in Sarasota in Early January!
Chris Dingman is a vibraphonist and composer known for his distinctive approach: sonically rich and conceptually expansive, bringing listeners on a journey to a beautiful, transcendent place. Hailed by the New York Times as a “dazzling” soloist and composer with a “fondness for airtight logic and burnished lyricism,” his music has earned him praise as “an extremely gifted young composer, bandleader, and recording artist.” (Jon Weber, NPR).
Longboat Observer
Sarasota: 2022 in review
There we were, tooling along just fine a couple years ago. A round of golf here, a bike ride there, a little barbecue now and then and a nice cigar. Then, whammo, we’re all wearing masks and checking drive times on Google maps to a place called Micco where a Publix store had a single COVID-19 shot appointment open at 8:30 tomorrow morning.
Longboat Observer
Opening date for Rosemary District dog bar delayed
For at least the past few months, if not the entire year, people have been hounding the owners of Boo’s Ice House and Dog Bar in Sarasota about when the place, a new bar and restaurant concept for dog owners and dog lovers, with outdoor and indoor areas for dogs to play, is going to open.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 29 to Jan. 4
$20-$40 Visit CircusArts.org. This is a circus town. And these are circus kids. The talented class of the Sailor Circus Academy — ages ranging from eight to 18 — are ready to show you everything they've been working on over the last year. There's nimble acrobats and flexible contortionists, dextrous jugglers and people who fly through the air with the greatest of ease. And they still have homework. Continues through Saturday.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key: 2022 in review
There we were, tooling along just fine a couple years ago. A round of golf here, a bike ride there, a little ceviche and a nice cigar. Then, whammo, we’re all wearing masks and checking drive times on Google maps to find some place called Micco where a Publix store had a single COVID-19 shot appointment open at 8:30 tomorrow morning.
Longboat Observer
Spoll's Longboat legacy: making paradise a little bit better
It’s hard to think of a segment of Longboat Key life that George Spoll didn’t affect in his nearly 30 years on the island. Traffic? He worked from public office and through a private organization he helped launch to urge solutions both on the island and off. Tourism?...
sarasotamagazine.com
The Best New Restaurant Openings of 2022
This was a big year for new restaurants in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Every year, Sarasota's culinary scene grows with new and exciting offerings—but this year, it soared to new heights with fancy food, epic sandwiches and overall good vibes. Check out our top best new restaurants of 2022.
WATCH: Epic dance-off between Florida teacher, student goes viral
One energetic teacher in Florida has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at lunchtime.
fox13news.com
Longtime Tampa radio personality finds new ways to navigate changing industry
LUTZ, Fla. - A Tampa radio personality is finding new ways to entertain listeners on the air, and he has no plans to sign off. He's using new technology to navigate the changing business of broadcasting. Mason Dixon's familiar voice has been on Tampa Bay area airwaves since 1978, but...
srqmagazine.com
Meshugana Deli Serves Up a Taste of New York
The Yiddish word meshugana means nonsense or silliness, and it’s clear why the husband-and-wife team of Adam and Liz Woldman used it when naming their Jewish deli: Their food is insanely delicious. I had been craving a proper deli sandwich ever since I had returned from a whirlwind work...
fox13news.com
Longtime Tampa radio DJ Mason Dixon runs multiple radio shows from his home, broadcasting all over the world
Mason Dixon's familiar voice has been on Tampa Bay area airwaves since 1978. But after he was recently let go by Q105, he's now finding new ways to work -- using streaming technology to navigate the changing business of broadcasting.
WINKNEWS.com
Damaged by Ian, Sandman Books roof collapses on owner
A bookstore owner was sent to the hospital after the roof collapsed on him in Charlotte County. Heidi Land and her husband own Sandman Books in Punta Gorda, which suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian. While Sandman Books was once considered a popular spot to hang out with friends, it...
Longboat Observer
Health department posts red tide advisories from Nokomis to Longboat Key
Sarasota County beaches from Nokomis north were placed under a red tide advisory after higher-than-acceptable levels of the bacteria were detected recently in routine testing. Signs were to be posted at the beach in Nokomis, Turtle Beach, Siesta Key Beach, South Lido, North Lido, Longboat Key and the Sarasota Bay beaches along Bird Key and Ringling Causeway.
Longboat Observer
Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties
The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
Bay News 9
At Treasure Island salon, it's about more than haircuts
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Our latest Everyday Hero is a Pinellas County woman who made the decision to help others – and received an unexpected and wonderful gift for it. Joney is the founder of a new non-profit called Hairstylists That Love With Scissors, helping those in need.
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
snntv.com
Crash in Venice causes serious injuries to 3 people.
VENICE (SNN TV) Dec. 27, 2022 - A five-vehicle crash sent four to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 2:30 at Laurel and Pinebrook roads in Venice. Three of the four people involved in that wreck were taken as trauma alerts to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The crash happened adjacent to SMH's Venice campus.
