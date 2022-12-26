ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Longboat Observer

2022: A return to normalcy for local arts

The arts community in Sarasota and beyond had craved a year like this, an opportunity to welcome people back to live performances with minimal interruptions. And they mostly got what they wanted; COVID continued to recede and cause less programming interruptions, and people began to fill the seats again. The...
SuncoastPost

Four Great Shows Coming To Fogartyville in Sarasota in Early January!

Chris Dingman is a vibraphonist and composer known for his distinctive approach: sonically rich and conceptually expansive, bringing listeners on a journey to a beautiful, transcendent place. Hailed by the New York Times as a “dazzling” soloist and composer with a “fondness for airtight logic and burnished lyricism,” his music has earned him praise as “an extremely gifted young composer, bandleader, and recording artist.” (Jon Weber, NPR).
Longboat Observer

Sarasota: 2022 in review

There we were, tooling along just fine a couple years ago. A round of golf here, a bike ride there, a little barbecue now and then and a nice cigar. Then, whammo, we’re all wearing masks and checking drive times on Google maps to a place called Micco where a Publix store had a single COVID-19 shot appointment open at 8:30 tomorrow morning.
Longboat Observer

Opening date for Rosemary District dog bar delayed

For at least the past few months, if not the entire year, people have been hounding the owners of Boo’s Ice House and Dog Bar in Sarasota about when the place, a new bar and restaurant concept for dog owners and dog lovers, with outdoor and indoor areas for dogs to play, is going to open.
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 29 to Jan. 4

$20-$40 Visit CircusArts.org. This is a circus town. And these are circus kids. The talented class of the Sailor Circus Academy — ages ranging from eight to 18 — are ready to show you everything they've been working on over the last year. There's nimble acrobats and flexible contortionists, dextrous jugglers and people who fly through the air with the greatest of ease. And they still have homework. Continues through Saturday.
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key: 2022 in review

Longboat Observer

Spoll's Longboat legacy: making paradise a little bit better

It’s hard to think of a segment of Longboat Key life that George Spoll didn’t affect in his nearly 30 years on the island. Traffic? He worked from public office and through a private organization he helped launch to urge solutions both on the island and off. Tourism?...
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best New Restaurant Openings of 2022

This was a big year for new restaurants in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Every year, Sarasota's culinary scene grows with new and exciting offerings—but this year, it soared to new heights with fancy food, epic sandwiches and overall good vibes. Check out our top best new restaurants of 2022.
srqmagazine.com

Meshugana Deli Serves Up a Taste of New York

The Yiddish word meshugana means nonsense or silliness, and it’s clear why the husband-and-wife team of Adam and Liz Woldman used it when naming their Jewish deli: Their food is insanely delicious. I had been craving a proper deli sandwich ever since I had returned from a whirlwind work...
WINKNEWS.com

Damaged by Ian, Sandman Books roof collapses on owner

A bookstore owner was sent to the hospital after the roof collapsed on him in Charlotte County. Heidi Land and her husband own Sandman Books in Punta Gorda, which suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian. While Sandman Books was once considered a popular spot to hang out with friends, it...
Longboat Observer

Health department posts red tide advisories from Nokomis to Longboat Key

Sarasota County beaches from Nokomis north were placed under a red tide advisory after higher-than-acceptable levels of the bacteria were detected recently in routine testing. Signs were to be posted at the beach in Nokomis, Turtle Beach, Siesta Key Beach, South Lido, North Lido, Longboat Key and the Sarasota Bay beaches along Bird Key and Ringling Causeway.
Longboat Observer

Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties

The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
Bay News 9

At Treasure Island salon, it's about more than haircuts

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Our latest Everyday Hero is a Pinellas County woman who made the decision to help others – and received an unexpected and wonderful gift for it. Joney is the founder of a new non-profit called Hairstylists That Love With Scissors, helping those in need.
snntv.com

Crash in Venice causes serious injuries to 3 people.

VENICE (SNN TV) Dec. 27, 2022 - A five-vehicle crash sent four to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 2:30 at Laurel and Pinebrook roads in Venice. Three of the four people involved in that wreck were taken as trauma alerts to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The crash happened adjacent to SMH's Venice campus.
