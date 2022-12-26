Like most of the former Bobby Jones patrons, I am excited by what I am seeing when I drive past the course almost every day. Grassing has begun at Bobby Jones Golf Club, and the renovated original 18-hole Donald Ross-designed course is really starting to take shape. It will still take some time for the newly planted grass to take root and be ready for play, but we can’t wait to get back on the greens of Sarasota’s historic municipal golf course.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO