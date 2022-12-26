Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Spoll's Longboat legacy: making paradise a little bit better
It’s hard to think of a segment of Longboat Key life that George Spoll didn’t affect in his nearly 30 years on the island. Traffic? He worked from public office and through a private organization he helped launch to urge solutions both on the island and off. Tourism?...
Longboat Observer
2022's top 10 real estate transactions on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key, Bird Key
Six of 2022’s top 10 residential real estate transactions on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key and Bird Key reached the $10 million level. Here are the top 10 sales. Longboat Shores: Donald and Dawn Meagher sold their home at 3303 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Tamara MacCormack, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $13.75 million. Built in 1985, it has five bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,009 square feet of living area.
stpetecatalyst.com
Pandemic, rising interest rates force Yacht Club into bankruptcy
December 28, 2022 - The Treasure Island Yacht and Tennis Club of Pinellas County filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protections Dec. 22 in the Middle District of Florida. St. Petersburg businessman Bill Edwards told the Catalyst that “coming out of the pandemic and facing challenges with local government, it was the right business decision.” Edwards purchased the property in 2009 and filed a lawsuit against the City of Treasure Island in November due to an ongoing zoning dispute.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota: 2022 in review
There we were, tooling along just fine a couple years ago. A round of golf here, a bike ride there, a little barbecue now and then and a nice cigar. Then, whammo, we’re all wearing masks and checking drive times on Google maps to a place called Micco where a Publix store had a single COVID-19 shot appointment open at 8:30 tomorrow morning.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key: 2022 in review
There we were, tooling along just fine a couple years ago. A round of golf here, a bike ride there, a little ceviche and a nice cigar. Then, whammo, we’re all wearing masks and checking drive times on Google maps to find some place called Micco where a Publix store had a single COVID-19 shot appointment open at 8:30 tomorrow morning.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian leaves behind financial nightmare for Sarasota County snowbird
VENICE, Fla. - Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds. Janet Beardsley, 83,...
Longboat Observer
Health department posts red tide advisories from Nokomis to Longboat Key
Sarasota County beaches from Nokomis north were placed under a red tide advisory after higher-than-acceptable levels of the bacteria were detected recently in routine testing. Signs were to be posted at the beach in Nokomis, Turtle Beach, Siesta Key Beach, South Lido, North Lido, Longboat Key and the Sarasota Bay beaches along Bird Key and Ringling Causeway.
Longboat Observer
Dakin Dairy owner says farm will be challenged to survive after Ian
Although he tries to stay optimistic, Dakin Dairy owner Jerry Dakin said 2023 offers huge challenges for the survival of his dairy. “I’ve never been challenged so much in my life because you have things you need to fix, but you can’t,” Dakin said. “Right now we’re taking money out of our savings to keep it going. That’s only going to last for so long.”
Mysuncoast.com
Red Tide Advisory issued for Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County) has announced elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches. The beaches with elevated levels of red tide include Longboat Key, Bird Key/ Ringling Causeway, North Lido, South Lido, Siesta Key, Turtle and Nokomis. Red Tide blooms...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Best of 2022
Lets face it, whether you're a cop in the South Bronx or in Longboat Key, there are days you're gonna just stop and smile at the world around you. OK, maybe fewer days in the South Bronx than in Longboat Key, but you get what we're saying. Those stop-and-smile moments...
10NEWS
American crocodiles making comeback in Florida — even seen in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Reports of American crocodiles seen around parts of Florida have been in the headlines lately, including one that was spotted lounging along the east coast on Melbourne Beach. But what about spottings in the Tampa Bay area?. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told us in...
Beach Beacon
Red tide eases slightly, but Pinellas still feeling the effects
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had a little more encouraging news to report on the red tide outbreak currently affecting Florida’s gulf coast. The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 51 samples collected from the shoreline and offshore of southwest Florida the week of Dec. 22. That’s down from 69 samples the week before and 75 from Dec. 12-16.
Bay News 9
Safety Harbor community rallies around family of well-known business owner after sudden passing
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor community is rallying around the family of Whistle Stop Grill and Bar Owner Louis Kinney, who passed away unexpectedly days before Christmas. “Well, he was a staple here. I mean, Whistle Stop has been around for forever, and he was the face...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Best of 2022
Lets face it, whether you're a cop in the South Bronx or in Sarasota there are days you're gonna just stop and smile at the world around you. OK, maybe fewer in the South Bronx than in Sarasota, but you get what we're saying. Those stop-and-smile moments are what we...
Longboat Observer
Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties
The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
fox13news.com
Historic Leonard Reid home to become arts, cultural and history center in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Leonard Reid house now off Martin Luther King Junior Way is a piece of history and the city of Sarasota is turning it into a place to learn about arts, culture and history. "This building is so very important because you have to understand Newtown and...
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
golfcoastmagazine.com
BOBY JONES UPDATE
Like most of the former Bobby Jones patrons, I am excited by what I am seeing when I drive past the course almost every day. Grassing has begun at Bobby Jones Golf Club, and the renovated original 18-hole Donald Ross-designed course is really starting to take shape. It will still take some time for the newly planted grass to take root and be ready for play, but we can’t wait to get back on the greens of Sarasota’s historic municipal golf course.
Longboat Observer
2022: A return to normalcy for local arts
The arts community in Sarasota and beyond had craved a year like this, an opportunity to welcome people back to live performances with minimal interruptions. And they mostly got what they wanted; COVID continued to recede and cause less programming interruptions, and people began to fill the seats again. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Damaged by Ian, Sandman Books roof collapses on owner
A bookstore owner was sent to the hospital after the roof collapsed on him in Charlotte County. Heidi Land and her husband own Sandman Books in Punta Gorda, which suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian. While Sandman Books was once considered a popular spot to hang out with friends, it...
