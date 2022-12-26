Read full article on original website
Mum-to-be outraged by 'offensive' gift husband received at baby shower
A mum-to-be has shared her outrage after her husband was given a gift that has been deemed ‘offensive’ by social media users. The unnamed woman took to Reddit to share a photo of the onesie a family member purchased for the couple’s baby that read ‘Daddy-proof Shirt’ on the front.
Aunt Horrified After ‘Exclusion’ from Wedding and Gift Rejected
What's a person to do when they've been snubbed from the family wedding?. Family weddings have a lot to do not only with tradition but also with laying down the law of who is included and who is not. This can sometimes make or break relationships.
Reddit Thinks This Mom & Her 22-Year-Old Should Be Divorced From Family Events After Bringing Fast Food to a Wedding
Weddings are momentous occasions, and as such, there’s a particular etiquette that guests are expected to follow while in attendance. For example: don’t wear white attire, sit quietly through the ceremony no matter how long it is, and politely eat whatever food is served, because it likely cost the bride and groom a pretty penny per plate. According to Reddit, one mom and her son recently had some trouble with that last rule. Writing on the platform’s “Am I The A—hole” subreddit, the mom shares, “My son (22m) is a picky eater. My cousin was getting married and had a lovely...
Upworthy
Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have always thought that theft is one of the most despicable crimes one can commit. It’s just so lowly, gross and selfish, in my humble opinion, and it says a lot of negative things about a person’s character to me if I know you like to steal.
12tomatoes.com
Groom Reveals Secret Scandal On Bride During Wedding Ceremony
This groom has gone viral and once you find out why you are going to be shocked. Ian Young elected to stun the attendees at his wedding by sharing information about their initial meeting and we wonder how his bride felt when he decided to do so. Their wedding photographers...
Woman refuses her parents' Christmas party invite because husband demands his own separate invitation, in-laws say no
The husband did not want to back down from his stance taken with his in-laws. **This article is based on information sourced from social media, blog, and psychology websites, cited within the story**
Woman Gifts All Her Grandchildren $40K When They Get Married Except One After They Are "Horrified" by Her Behavior
A question many people find themselves wondering when they get invited to a wedding is how much should they gift the happy couple. The grandmother and grandfather in this story didn't have that issue. They had a set plan in place to gift each of their grandchildren the same amount. U/rando-TA shared the following story which has now led to over 3,000 commenters weighing in.
Dear Abby: My daughter married a narcissist
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is married to a textbook narcissist. He’s controlling, easily offended and creates drama out of the most innocent scenarios. There is never enough you can do for him, and he never gets enough praise. We have put up with him for the sake of a relationship with my daughter and three grandchildren. My daughter adores him and goes along with everything he dishes out. She has no friends except online. He alienated all her friends and has tried to distance her from her family as well. Before her marriage she had many friends and enjoyed an active...
Husband wanted an open marriage against wife's wishes, he acted on it but was upset when she did it, divorce looming
Evidently, a husband practically begged his wife for an open relationship but had a change of heart when she followed through with it after expressing her disinterest in the idea at first.
Infertile woman devastated after mother-in-law accidentally insults her health struggles
How delicate does a person need to be when it comes to sensitive topics these days?. Every person has their own struggles in life, and not everyone is always going to be aware of what a loved one in their life is going through.
Woman Kicks Mother in Law With Two Broken Wrists Out of Her Wedding for Dress Mishap
A whopping 70% of people say that their in-laws have caused strain within their marriage. Not everyone is going to have the greatest relationship with their partner's parents, but people think one woman really started things off on the wrong foot on the day of her wedding.
intheknow.com
Wife refuses to attend family dinner because of mother-in-law’s Christmas stocking tradition
A husband is furious at his wife for boycotting his mother’s Christmas dinner. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. His mom has a tradition of creating custom stockings for all her grandchildren. Then she hangs the stockings near the fireplace. He...
“You want me to live here?” Husband surprises wife with new house, she demands heated floors and driveway to move in
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have spent the entirety of my adult life taking care of myself. I moved out of my parents house when I was eighteen and started working right away as a server at an IHOP. I just knew that if I had gone to college right out of high school I wouldn’t have done well and flunked out, so the workforce it was.
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!
Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
Son Abandons Holiday Plans with Parents After Being Told to 'Move His Car' by Mother
Is there ever a circumstance where it's okay to treat your children as less than?. The holidays are meant to bring people together, but the irony is that they can often be something that causes enough conflict and drama to tear families apart in the worst of circumstances.
Mom Furious After Daughter is 'Ignored' at Birthday Party She Was Never Invited To
Is it ever justified to expect other parents to accommodate one's child?. Parenting is already a pretty complicated reality, but it gets even trickier when a parent is trying to force their own values and ideologies on other parents who don't share the same feelings.
Dear Abby: I’m tired of dealing with my know-it-all neighbor
DEAR ABBY: Last year, two former classmates bought houses next door to me. I don’t mind one of them, but the other, “Evie,” is a snippy know-it-all with a sugar daddy boyfriend. She looks down on everyone. In addition to yelling over the fence when they see us outside or on our back deck, they have invited my husband and me to dinner at their house and for happy hour several times. I have made excuses, but I’m running out of them. I have no intention of accepting these invitations. My husband thinks we should “just get it over with”...
Dear Abby: My mother-in-law is mean to my children
DEAR ABBY: My husband is the oldest of five, with four younger adult sisters. Many people ask if he’s the “favorite” since he’s the firstborn and the only male, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. My mother-in-law favors her daughters to the point of almost ignoring my husband. When it comes to grandchildren, she’s obsessed with her daughters’ children and pretty much ignores our children’s existence. She visits the others 10 times for every one visit to ours. When my husband has spoken to her about it, she says she just “doesn’t see it.” Our children have been hurt...
Mother allows 22-year-old son to leave a wedding reception to bring back fast food
Being a picky eater is not uncommon in children. However, it is less common for a person's limited food pallet to follow them into adulthood. That being said, around 30% of people consider themselves to be picky eaters.
