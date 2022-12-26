ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Woman accused of stabbing, hitting ex-boyfriend with car after he cheated

BOSTON -- A Mattapan woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stabbed and hit her ex-boyfriend with her car, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Lashonda Warner, 27, is being held on $5,000 bail. Boston Police were called to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. on December 23. They found a 28-year-old man bleeding from a stab wound on his abdomen but he would not cooperate with police. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center and, as of Tuesday, was in the ICU.A witness told officers a silver Honda Accord hit the man and two parked cars while doing...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders sentenced to life in prison for murdering 2 sons

BROCKTON -- A Brockton mother was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after she was found guilty of killing her two sons in 2018. Latarsha Sanders was arrested in February 2018 for stabbing her five-year-old and eight-year-old sons multiple times.On Tuesday, jurors found Sanders guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of witness intimidation. They deliberated for about four hours.A life sentence is mandatory for first-degree murder convictions. Sanders received two, that run concurrently, along with a 9-to-10-year sentence for witness intimidation. "The pain of the father, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandmother that pain falls on their hearts and that's...
BROCKTON, MA
capecod.com

Breaking: Barnstable Police at shooting scene in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a shooting in Hyannis. It reportedly happened about 6:30 PM Wednesday in a parking lot near Yarmouth Road and Crocker Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable and Mass State Police including their helicopter were actively looking for the suspect in that area. Police shut down roads in the area for a time during the investigation.
HYANNIS, NE
fallriverreporter.com

Authorities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island continue to crack down on catalytic converter thefts with three more suspects arrested

Three more suspects were arrested on Tuesday after authorities from Massachusetts and Rhode Island continue to crack down on catalytic converter thefts in the area. According to Boston Police, just after 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, three suspects were placed in custody as a result of a joint effort from officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) and members of the Massachusetts State Police following their response to a call for a larceny in progress in the area of 15 Devon Street in Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Rochester man arrested for drug related charges

ROCHESTER — Rochester resident Michael Reyes, 39, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 22 on drug and firearm charges after police conducted a search of his landscaping business in Rochester. Police recovered over 18 grams of cocaine, a firearm, and ammunition at the business, according to a press release from...
ROCHESTER, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating after pedestrian struck in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Falmouth on Monday night. Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 84 East Falmouth Highway around 6 p.m. found a 44-year-old man who had been hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross the roadway, police said.
FALMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Man accused of trying to rape a woman he followed from Wollaston MBTA Station

QUINCY -- An 18-year-old Dorchester man is accused of trying to rape a woman near the Wollaston MBTA Station in Quincy. It happened at Woodbine Street and Cushing Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday. According to Quincy Police, Gustavo Woodward followed the victim from the Wollaston station and attacked her from behind. "She felt someone hook their arm around her neck and pull her to the ground. The suspect then tried to remove her clothing. Despite being punched several times, the victim was able to fight off the attacker," police wrote. The victim gave a description to the police. Officers quickly responded to the Wollaston...
QUINCY, MA
capecod.com

New details: Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Sandwich. it happened around 4:30 PM Tuesday on Quaker Meetinghouse Road between Oakcrest Cove and Route 130. Firefighters reportedly used the Jaws of Life to free one of the occupants. The most seriously injured victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
SANDWICH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

27-year-old Dartmouth man killed in bicycle crash remembered as fixture in the community

A Dartmouth man who was well-known throughout the community has died in a bicycle crash. Family and friends have announced that 27-year-old James Leandre was the victim of a fatal crash involving a large truck on Thursday in Acushnet. He was declared deceased at the scene. Leandre was known to be an experienced cyclist that rode often as he did on Thursday.
DARTMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Former member of Portuguese Kids comedy group arrested for second time after incident at ex-girlfriend’s home

A former member of the Portuguese Kids comedy group has been charged after being found guilty this summer on separate charges. According to paperwork filed by the Dartmouth Police, on Thursday, Dartmouth Police responded to a home on Canterberry Lane for a report of an attempted breaking and entering into a residence. The resident and her friend informed Dartmouth Police Dispatch that the suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Albert Sardinha of Fall River, attempted to gain entry through a window and door.
DARTMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Car strikes building off Mashpee Rotary

MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck the real estate building at the Mashpee Rotary about 3 PM. Nobody in the car or the structure was injured. There was extensive damage to the structure and a building inspector was called to check the stability of the building. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
MASHPEE, MA
Daily Voice

High School Hoopster Punched Referee In Face During Game Against Cohasset: Police

Police say a 17-year-old Boston basketball player punched a referee in the face during a game at Cohasset High School Wednesday night, Dec. 28. Cohasset High was facing off against South Boston's Excel High School when one of the Excel players attacked the ref around 6:45 p.m., Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a news release. He did not say what sparked the alleged assault.
COHASSET, MA

