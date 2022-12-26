Read full article on original website
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. Louis
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest Divorce
Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, Missouri
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposal
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year
Did You Know Missouri’s Highway 36 is the ‘Genius Highway’?
I did not know this, but then again I am not a genius and that's not breaking news. Did you know that Highway 36 in Missouri is really known as the "Genius Highway"? I do now and I'll share what I've learned. I need to thank KMTV in Omaha for...
Missouri personal property taxes due Dec. 31: Here's what you need to know
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The countdown is on. Personal property taxes are due on Dec. 31 and this year, the rates are higher than ever. If you are planning to pay in person, then plan to pay by Friday. This is a way to avoid additional interest and...
FOX2now.com
Christmas was ruined after pipes burst, Missouri townhouse residents say
The winter weather caused pipes to burst at a St. Louis County townhouse complex. Some residents said their Christmas presents were submerged, leaving them without running water. Christmas was ruined after pipes burst, Missouri …. The winter weather caused pipes to burst at a St. Louis County townhouse complex. Some...
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it's full of history. However, you're not allowed to go inside.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
kjluradio.com
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
Is It Really Illegal to Be Homeless in Missouri in 2023? Kind Of
There are a lot of new laws about to go into effect in Missouri. One is a little more controversial than others. Perhaps you've heard that it's about to become illegal to be homeless in Missouri, but is it really true? The answer is complicated. As is usually the case,...
Steamboat Arabia’s future uncertain after St. Charles plan fizzles
The future of Kansas City's Arabia Steamboat Museum is in limbo after a plan to move the collection to St. Charles falls through.
fourstateshomepage.com
The deadline is approaching for Missouri property taxes
KSNF/KODE — Time is running out for Missouri residents to pay those property taxes. The deadline is this Saturday, December 31st. In Jasper County, county collector Steve McIntosh says the bills can be paid in person with cash or a check, or with a credit card if folks don’t mind the additional convenience fee.
Missouri lawmakers seek to stop Amber McLaughlin Jan. 3 execution
The state of Missouri is set to execute a convicted killer just days into the new year, but some lawmakers are working to stop it.
KYTV
Property taxes due, lines expected
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Have you paid your property taxes yet? The deadline in Missouri is December 31st which means Thursday and Fridy are the last days they can be brought to your local courthouse without penalties. In years passed, Collector’s offices have seen lines of people waiting to submit their payments in person.
This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous
If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, Missouri
The historic Charles McLee Farris house in Augusta, Missouri.Photo byJon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1995, the Charles McLee Farris House was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The one-and-a-half-story house was built in 1850 and it's located in Augusta, Missouri (St. Charles County).
Where 3 disgraced St. Louis aldermen will serve their prison sentences
ST. LOUIS — The federal Bureau of Prisons has determined where three disgraced St. Louis aldermen will serve their sentences after they pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from a north St. Louis gas station owner-turned-undercover FBI informant. Former aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who was sentenced to nearly four years...
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff Marshak weighs in on recreational marijuana
(Hillsboro) Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri. What does that mean for members of law enforcement? How will they approach this issue now that is no longer against the law if certain guidelines are followed? Sheriff Dave Marshak says their biggest concern is for those that drive under the influence.
kwos.com
Another fatal Mid – Missouri accident with a train
A teenage girl from St. James dies in a crash with a freight train. Troopers say 18 – year old Cadey Rogers didn’t yield to the Burlington Northern train at a crossing in Phelps County.
Missouri is Home to 2 of the Most Obese Towns in the Country
New year, new you, right? If your New Years' resolution is to hit the gym and lose some weight you're probably not alone. Starting 2023 off on a healthier foot is what two of Missouri's most important cities may need to do, as they both ended up on the list of the Most Overweight Cities of 2022.
Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees
ST. LOUIS — A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations." Allied Healthcare Products Inc. said in notice to the state of Missouri that...
