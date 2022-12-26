ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

Awesome 92.3

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River

A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

The deadline is approaching for Missouri property taxes

KSNF/KODE — Time is running out for Missouri residents to pay those property taxes. The deadline is this Saturday, December 31st. In Jasper County, county collector Steve McIntosh says the bills can be paid in person with cash or a check, or with a credit card if folks don’t mind the additional convenience fee.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Property taxes due, lines expected

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Have you paid your property taxes yet? The deadline in Missouri is December 31st which means Thursday and Fridy are the last days they can be brought to your local courthouse without penalties. In years passed, Collector’s offices have seen lines of people waiting to submit their payments in person.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous

If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Sheriff Marshak weighs in on recreational marijuana

(Hillsboro) Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri. What does that mean for members of law enforcement? How will they approach this issue now that is no longer against the law if certain guidelines are followed? Sheriff Dave Marshak says their biggest concern is for those that drive under the influence.
MISSOURI STATE
