The Ball – “Bruno Fernandes will score a lot of goals” (England)
Man boss. United, Eric ten Hag, was satisfied with the performance of the “Red Devils” on Monday evening, as they beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League resumption (round 17), in their first Premier League match since Cristiano Ronaldo and the club split by mutual agreement this month.
Awful Neymar Dive Results In Fifth Red Card Of His PSG Career
The Brazil captain received two quickfire yellow cards during the second half of PSG's Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg.
No one needs him. The ex-Barcelona star loses his job in Japan
Boyan Krkic, 32, was fired in Japan. The contract for him with Vissel Kobe is over. The parties didn’t renew the agreement, and now he is a free agent according to the club’s official website. Krkic has been the teammate of famous Spaniard Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe...
PSG manager confirms Lionel Messi return date
PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms the date Lionel Messi will return from his break following the World Cup.
Money isn’t a key: The world’s richest club relegated to the second division
Guangzhou football club – previously called Evergrande – relegated to the second division of China. The former top team hasn’t won for twenty games in the long run. The Guangzhou players earned the last three points in August 2021 on a visit with Shenzhen (4:1). Guangzhou lost...
Pelé, Three-Time World Cup Winner and Soccer Legend, Dies at 82
Pelé, a Brazilian soccer star and one of the greatest players to ever set foot on the pitch, has died. Multiple outlets reported the news on Thursday morning. He was 82. Pelé was one of the iconic figures in soccer, not only for his success on the field but his influence off of it. The news comes just a few days after it was reported that the legend was hospitalized.
Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the […]
Sergio Conceicao demonstrates his choice of Gabriel Veron
Statements by Sergio Conceicao, coach of FC Porto, after the home defeat by Arouca, 5-1, in the 14th round of the Buen League. strong entry: “It was an entry in the form of what we’ve done in other games, and the continuity we gave was not the same as in other games. We played a game that was well above average, with complete control, I wouldn’t say it was perfect because we made a mistake or two, but perfection is not Exists, we did well against a team that presented an excellent championship, and it has good players, and we only lost to Benfica away from home, and we were able to play a very exciting, strong, and capable match. I am very happy with the players.”
Argentina confident Scaloni will stay with World Cup winners
Argentina's football federation chief insisted Monday that coach Lionel Scaloni will remain with the World Cup winners. "Scaloni is the coach of the Argentina national team. We are both men of our word, we said yes to each other. I have no doubt that he will continue," Argentine Football Federation (AFA) president Claudio Tapia said.
Watch Neymar Assist Marquinhos For PSG Goal As Brazil Duo Look To Put World Cup Heartbreak Behind Them
Neymar and Marquinhos were both all smiles on Wednesday night after combining to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead over Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes.
Confusion as new 29-year-old striker appears in Man Utd squad
Fans of Manchester United have been treated to some wonderful players over the years. Rooney. Ronaldo. Betinho. Cantona. The list goes on. If one of those names
