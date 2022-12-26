Read full article on original website
Scientists Discover Mountain Is Really an Ancient Cosmic Observatory
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Exequiel Ezcurra is no archaeologist. He’s an ecologist and conservationist, currently investigating the origin and evolution of corn agriculture in Mexico. But while exploring past farming techniques, he discovered something else: early inhabitants of the Basin of Mexico utilized ruins on a nearby mountain to keep an accurate agricultural calendar. Ezcurra published these findings with two other collaborators—his daughter and a friend who took drone footage—on Monday in Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences (PNAS).
scitechdaily.com
Lost for Centuries: Scientists Discover Texts From an Ancient Astronomical Catalog
Written over 2000 years ago, the Hipparchus Star Catalogue is the oldest known attempt to determine the precise position of fixed stars. Fragments of the Star Catalogue written by the Greek astronomer Hipparchus during the second century BC have recently been discovered by researchers from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), Sorbonne University, and Tyndale House (associated with the University of Cambridge). These texts were discovered using multispectral imaging methods after being wiped from a manuscript during the medieval period in order to reuse the pages. The study of these extracts, which was published in the Journal for the History of Astronomy, sheds new light on ancient astronomy.
New Duck-like Dinosaur Discovered By Scientists
Scientists in Mongolia have discovered the skeleton of a never-before-seen duck-like dinosaur that lived about 71 millions year ago. The new species had a streamlined body like a modern-day penguin and could dive underwater to hunt for prey. The specimen is the first documentation of a non-avian therapod, a type of carnivorous two-legged dinosaur, having such a build.
Rare Antimatter From Distant Space Reaches Earth and Can Help Find Dark Matter, Scientists Discover
Scientists have discovered that components of antimatter, which is a bizarro version of the regular matter we experience in our daily lives, can travel thousands of light years across the Milky Way, reports a new study. The discovery could potentially shed light on the nature of dark matter, an unidentified substance that remains one of the biggest unsolved mysteries of the universe.
‘Missing link’: Scientists may have just found the source of all complex life forms
It is a member of the Asgard archaea.
Scientists discovered an animal that survives by eating its own brain
A few things weird me out but this animal’s behavior left me a little nauseated. You’d think you need your brain to survive. As such, you wouldn’t be putting it on your menu. But survival is all this animal is focused on.
Scientists have provided a solution for humans to achieve immortality and come back from the dead
Artist rendering of the Dyson SpherePhoto byKevin Gill; CC-BY-2.0 A Dyson Sphere is a megastructure that has not yet been built. Scientists conceive of it as a giant shell that encloses the sun.
Scientists find a "single precise" factor in the body that indicates how long you will live
Research from Northwestern University has revealed a key principle about aging and how long a human being has to live barring any unnatural causes of death. According to scientist Thomas Stoeger of Northwestern University, the principle is really simple and it is a "single concise" phenomenon that determines life span.
“Extraterrestrial Vehicles Can Be Detected Using Gravitational Waves” - Applied Physics
NEW YORK & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Scientists at Applied Physics, an independent group of scientists and engineers who advise companies and governments on science and technology for both commercial and humanitarian applications, have developed a novel method to detect extraterrestrial vehicles using gravitational waves. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005468/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Futurism
Scientists Release Audio of NASA Rover Getting Swallowed by a 387 Foot Dust Devil On Mars
As an imposing dust devil rattled NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, its onboard SuperCam microphone was kept hot, producing the first ever sound recording of the fascinating yet little understood weather phenomenon on the Red Planet. That's cool on its own, but the recording in conjunction with other measurements taken...
CNET
'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
myscience.org
’Unexpected’ space traveller defies theories about origin of Solar System
Researchers from Western have shown that a fireball that originated at the edge of the Solar System was likely made of rock, not ice, challenging long-held beliefs about how the Solar System was formed. Just at the edge of our Solar System and halfway to the nearest stars is a...
Chimpanzees in Tanzania help British scientists solve mystery of why humans walk on two legs
Chimpanzees are helping scientists based at British and American universities to solve one of the biggest mysteries of human evolution – why humans walk on two feet rather than four.It’s a crucial question because having upper limbs with hands rather than just feet has allowed humans to make tools, develop bigger brains and succeed in ways that no other animal has ever been able to do.Chimps in a woodland area in the interior of Tanzania have been providing scientists with some of the crucial data needed to more fully understand a key aspect of human evolution.The origins of bipedalism have...
Scientists are working on a drug that could extend the lifespan of a human being to 200 Years
Living longer has always been one of the oldest desires among human beings. Many people wish to live a little longer in this world. But unfortunately, the average lifespan of a human is only 80 years old on an average. This is the sad reality that people have to live with, with the harsh truth that not everyone would be able to live for more than 100 years.
Scientists uncover ‘first record of a dinosaur eating a mammal’
Scientists believe they may have uncovered the first known incident of a mammal being eaten by a dinosaur.Palaeontologists in the UK have analysed fossil remains from around 120 million years ago, showing a small, feathered dinosaur – known as Microraptor – with the foot of an animal inside its ribcage.The experts said their findings, published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, is “the first record of a dinosaur eating a mammal”.Dr David Hone, from Queen Mary University of London, who is first author on the study, said: “It’s so rare to find examples of food inside dinosaurs, so every example...
155 newly identified genes reveal humans are continuously evolving
Are humans still evolving? This question is a mystery for many, as about seven million years have passed since humans left the chimpanzee lineage. The factors that forced us to adapt, evolve, and survive harsh environments in the past are no longer relevant. Today, humans have much longer lifespans and...
scitechdaily.com
Advanced “Lab on a Chip” – Scientists Have Created a Powerful, Ultra-Tiny Spectrometer
The tool opens the door to the widespread use of portable spectrometers. Researchers in the field of optical spectrometry have created a better instrument for measuring light. This advancement could improve everything from smartphone cameras to environmental monitoring. The research, led by Finland’s Aalto University, developed a powerful, incredibly small...
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
Mystery behind huge balancing rock once believed to have been placed by giants is revealed
SCIENCE has revealed the origins of a mysterious rock formation that has perplexed humans for thousands of years. Located in Ruokolahti, Finland, about three hours outside of Helsinki is a geological complexity. This complexity, dubbed the Kummakivi Rock Formation, comprises a 22-foot-long boulder. The boulder, however, is firmly placed over...
9 alien planet discoveries that were out-of-this-world in 2022
As scientists enter the third decade of exoplanet discoveries, they continue to uncover strange, fascinating findings that sometimes raise more questions than answers. From a scorching super-Earth to a football-shaped world, here are the greatest alien planet stories of 2022. 1. 5,000th confirmed exoplanet at last After 30 years of exoplanet discoveries, the tally of confirmed alien worlds reached 5,000 this year. Scientists added the new milestone entry to the NASA...
