Columbia County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Wappingers Falls man victim of fatal Montgomery accident

MONTGOMERY – A 33-year-old Wappingers Falls man was killed in a one-car crash on Route 211 near Canning Road in the Town of Montgomery on Tuesday, Montgomery Town Police Chief John Hank reported on Wednesday. He identified the victim as Frank Richards, who was pronounced dead at the scene...
MONTGOMERY, NY
WNYT

Two people hurt in Wednesday evening Greene County crash

A big accident on the Thruway in Greene County tied up traffic for hours, Wednesday evening. Two people were hurt. It happened southbound at mile marker 128 between Exits 21B and 21A, say police. A tractor trailer hauling 197,000 pounds of crane equipment got stuck in the right lane. An...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole

According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
COHOES, NY
wamc.org

Albany’s Livingston Avenue Bridge, which dates to the Civil War, will finally be upgraded in $400 million project

The project to replace Albany's Civil War-era Livingston Avenue bridge is taking a major step forward. New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez says, after decades of inaction, a significant milestone gives the green light to building a new bridge to carry rail traffic over the Hudson River between Rensselaer and Albany.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Victims recovering after Troy stabbing

Two were stabbed in Troy on Wednesday evening. It happened around 6:15 p.m. at 8th and Hoosick streets, say police. The victims were taken to Albany Medical Center – including one man stabbed in the abdomen. The second victim has less severe injuries. Both victims are expected to survive.
TROY, NY
WETM 18 News

National Grid, NYSEG customers eligible for reimbursement requests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Customers who have experienced a National Grid power outage for 72 or more consecutive hours are eligible to request reimbursement for loss of food and/or medication. The reimbursement requests must be filed within 14 days of the restoration of power. According to the National Grid website, “Residential customers who experienced an outage […]
ALBANY, NY

