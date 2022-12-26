Read full article on original website
2 hospitalized after Thruway crash in Greene County
Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a multi-car crash on the Thruway, Wednesday afternoon.
Tree Service Worker Falls To Death In Capital Region
A tree service worker has died after falling from a tree in the Capital Region, authorities said.Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, with reports that a man had fallen from a tree in the Town of Wilton on Mt. McGregor Road, according to the Saratoga C…
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wappingers Falls man victim of fatal Montgomery accident
MONTGOMERY – A 33-year-old Wappingers Falls man was killed in a one-car crash on Route 211 near Canning Road in the Town of Montgomery on Tuesday, Montgomery Town Police Chief John Hank reported on Wednesday. He identified the victim as Frank Richards, who was pronounced dead at the scene...
WNYT
Two people hurt in Wednesday evening Greene County crash
A big accident on the Thruway in Greene County tied up traffic for hours, Wednesday evening. Two people were hurt. It happened southbound at mile marker 128 between Exits 21B and 21A, say police. A tractor trailer hauling 197,000 pounds of crane equipment got stuck in the right lane. An...
Rensselaer resident snaps poles, powerlines in Rutland crash
A Rensselaer resident crashed into two utility poles in Rutland on Monday, snapping them, which resulted in wires down and the stoppage of traffic. The single-car crash was on U.S. Route 7.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson Valley resources headed to Buffalo to help dig residents out blizzard
MID-HUDSON- Dutchess County Public Works crews are headed to Buffalo to help the region dig out of the snowstorms that have buried the region and claimed over two dozen lives. The blizzard has dumped several feet of snow on the Erie County region of Western New York. The Dutchess crews...
Pedestrian accident in Westfield on Franklin Street
Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News there has been a pedestrian accident in Westfield Wednesday night.
Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole
According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
wamc.org
After outcry over condition of roads over the holiday weekend, Pittsfield official defends city’s response to Friday’s storm
City Council President Peter Marchetti told WAMC Tuesday that he saw the torrent of social media posts expressing frustration over slippery, unplowed roads and received dozens of phone calls about the situation. He says he’s reached out to Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales to find out more about what went wrong.
Albany man accused of stealing $50,000 from victim
State police arrested Shaun Rowe, 22 of Albany on December 28. Rowe was allegedly involved in stealing a large amount of money from a victim's bank account.
wamc.org
Albany’s Livingston Avenue Bridge, which dates to the Civil War, will finally be upgraded in $400 million project
The project to replace Albany's Civil War-era Livingston Avenue bridge is taking a major step forward. New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez says, after decades of inaction, a significant milestone gives the green light to building a new bridge to carry rail traffic over the Hudson River between Rensselaer and Albany.
Can You Say the Name of this Columbia County NY Town Correctly?
There is a small town in Columbia County New York where everyone seems to have a different pronunciation for. Which one is correct and which ones seem to be wrong? To be honest it all depends on who you speak to and if they 'grew up there' or not. The...
WNYT
Victims recovering after Troy stabbing
Two were stabbed in Troy on Wednesday evening. It happened around 6:15 p.m. at 8th and Hoosick streets, say police. The victims were taken to Albany Medical Center – including one man stabbed in the abdomen. The second victim has less severe injuries. Both victims are expected to survive.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Kingston
According to police, a 65-year-old woman died on Tuesday while riding her bike on Pine Grove Avenue in Kingston.
Amsterdam woman sentenced in 2021 Galway shooting
Cassandra C. Morsellino, 31 of Amsterdam was sentenced on December 23 in connection with a shooting on Jersey Hill Road in December of 2021. Morsellino was sentenced to six and a half years in prison followed by five years of probation.
Hoosick Falls CC still hosting NYE party after fire
The Hoosick Falls Country Club will be hosting its New Year's Eve celebration and dinner at the Hoosac School Main Dining Hall after a fire tore through the club late Friday night.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Two injured in stabbing on Hoosick Street
The Troy Police Department along with the Troy Fire Department are currently on scene of a stabbing near the area of Hoosick Street and 8th Street. Two individuals are being treated.
National Grid, NYSEG customers eligible for reimbursement requests
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Customers who have experienced a National Grid power outage for 72 or more consecutive hours are eligible to request reimbursement for loss of food and/or medication. The reimbursement requests must be filed within 14 days of the restoration of power. According to the National Grid website, “Residential customers who experienced an outage […]
