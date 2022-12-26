Read full article on original website
The Final Boeing 747 Has Left the Factory
The last Boeing 747 has left the factory. For over a half-century, the distinctive humped silhouette of the world’s first widebody airliner has been an iconic symbol of both Boeing and the commercial aviation industry. From its decades of service in the fleets of several major airlines to its use (in its VC-25 variant) as Air Force One, the 747 is universally recognizable, even by those who have never flown on the partial double-deck aircraft.
APOC-CRS secures Part 145 approval from EASA
Component Repair Shop B.V. has secured EASA Part 145 approval for Airbus and Boeing narrowbody NiCd battery MRO. APOC Component Repair Shop B.V. (APOC-CRS) the newest component repair facility in Europe has been granted EASA Part 145 approval for MRO of Airbus and Boeing narrowbody NiCd batteries. APOC-CRS, a company in the APOC Aviation group, is situated halfway between Schiphol and Rotterdam airports. As an authorized SAFT NiCd battery repair facility, APOC-CRS has the potential to quickly expand to other battery types, particularly Embraer batteries for regional aircraft operators servicing major airport hubs in Europe.
Boeing to deliver 40 Additional 737-8 Jets to BOC Aviation
BOC Aviation, with the latest order for 40 additional Boeing 737-8 jets is advancing its strategy of purchasing new, fuel-efficient, sustainable airplanes in demand with airline customers. Boeing has announced that the company has received an order from BOC Aviation Limited, a majority state-owned Chinese aircraft operating leasing company for...
A US plan to drop bombs from cargo planes hit another milestone, but the Air Force is still figuring out how it would use it in a war
"We are intentionally trying to be provocative without being escalatory," a US officer said before the November 9 test.
China allegedly copied Russian plane and made its most advanced fighter jet
A newly aired documentary on China Central Television (CCTV) has shed light on the origins of the J-15 fighter aircraft. According to the documentary, China's most advanced fighter jet largely descends from a Soviet design, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The J-15 is China's first locally made carrier-borne aircraft....
Southwest Airlines spent $5.6B on shareholder gifts ahead of mass cancellation crisis
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As travelers and airline workers reel from mass flight cancellations, a corporate watchdog noted Wednesday that Southwest Airlines spent nearly $6 billion on stock buybacks in the years ahead of the coronavirus pandemic instead of spending that money on technological improvements that unions have been demanding for years.
Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report
Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
Final Boeing 747 Leaves the Factory After 52-Year Run
After more than half a century in the skies, the 1,574th and final Boeing 747 left the original Boeing factory in Everett, Washington. Nicknamed the Queen of the Skies, the infamous Boeing 747 was the first “Jumbo Jet” and twin-aisle airliner in the world. Known for making international travel more attainable, the 747 has been flown by U.S. presidents since 1990 with two customized versions in the Air Force One fleet.
China is a minefield for international creditors
This month in China, a rumor spread that the founder and chairman of Chinese real estate developer Evergrande had jumped off a building to take his own life. Subsequent reports indicate that Hui Ka Yan’s “suicide” was staged. Either way, it would not be surprising if the “death news” were true. Evergrande, once China’s largest developer by sales volume, has been in free fall all year. Its Hong Kong-listed stock is below a dime (as of Dec 9, 2022), down from $4 at its peak. Hui’s personal wealth has shrunk from $36 billion to $3 billion.
Southwest Airlines Refusal to Code Share and Do Interline Agreements Is Unique - JetBlue, Frontier & Spirit Have Them
Southwest Airlines is coming under increasing scrutiny and criticism for not only how it is canceling its flights but also its lack of code share and interline agreements with other major airlines.
Ship Insurers to Cancel War Cover for Russia, Ukraine from January 1
LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) – Ship insurers said they are cancelling war risk cover across Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, following an exit from the region by reinsurers in the face of steep losses. Reinsurers, who insure the insurers, typically renew their 12-month contracts with insurance clients on Jan. 1,...
Southwest Airlines Continues To Cancel Majority of Flights, CEO Speaks Out
It's lookin' like hell on Earth this holiday season for Southwest passengers, and cancelations still aren't easing up -- but it looks like the CEO is hoping to encourage his employees to get the job done during this nightmare. The Dallas-based air transport company nixed another 2,500 flights Tuesday, according...
ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia Concludes 2C-Check on a Falcon 2000 jet
ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia has successfully completed a 2C heavy maintenance check on a Philippine registered Dassault Falcon 2000 jet at its facility in Subang Airport, Malaysia. ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has announced the successful completion of a 2C heavy maintenance check on...
Southwest Airlines Memo Foreshadowed Pre-Christmas Meltdown
A Dec. 21 internal memo circulated at Southwest Airlines hinted at what would become the company’s cataclysmic meltdown just days ahead of Christmas, accounting for some 90% of the flights cancelled by U.S. carriers, according to FlightAware. According to the memo, the company was well aware of significant staff shortages at some of its major hubs, including Denver, where ramp workers were calling out sick en masse. The alert was severe enough for the company to issue a “state of operational emergency,” according to The Washington Post, cornering workers into choosing mandatory overtime or to face the prospect of being let go if they failed to provide a doctor’s note. The scheduling catastrophe stranded thousands of flyers as a record bitter cold blasted the country. Southwest is currently being investigated by the Department of Transportation as well as by the Senate Commerce Committee over the fiasco. In a public statement issued on Tuesday, CEO Bob Jordan said the company plans to fly a reduced passenger schedule to get it back on track “before next week.”Read it at The Washington Post
GA Telesis to dissemble five additional CFM and Pratt & Whitney engines for 2022
The CFM and Pratt & Whitney engines to be disassembled are part of a lease return pool sourced from the GA Telesis Asset Transaction Group and managed by GAT’s FSG. GA Telesis, LLC (GAT), a wholly owned, full-service aircraft engine overhaul and repair station has announced the disassembly of an additional three CFM56-5B, one CF6-80C2, and one PW4056-3 engine before the end of 2022. The engines to be disassembled are part of a lease return pool sourced from the Company’s Asset Transaction Group. The engines will be managed by GAT’s Flight Solutions Group (FSG) for disassembly and redistribution.
Lufthansa achieves significant milestone in the Air Traffic Management (ATM) domain
Lufthansa Systems is the first flight planning service provider, and Lido Flight 4D is the first operational solution that supports this new format. Lufthansa is the first airline in the world to file an eFPL (extended Flight Plan) with Air Traffic Control for an operational flight (ATC). Lufthansa Systems is the first flight planning service provider, and Lido Flight 4D is the first operational solution that supports this new format.
The Most Expensive Planes Made for the US Navy
The U.S. Senate authorized in December $858 billion for defense spending for 2023, about $45 billion more than requested by the Biden administration. The budget ensures the U.S. continues to be one of the world’s top defense spenders. In fact, according to the latest data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the U.S. military […]
Heliservice Powerline Solution expands fleet with latest MD 530F Helicopter
The 530F supports maximum visibility for the pilot and co-pilot thanks to its advanced glass cockpit design. HeliService, LLC of Apopka, Florida recently signed a purchase agreement for an MD 530F helicopter, according to a recent announcement from MD Helicopters, LLC (MDH). The six MDH aircraft (MD 500D, MD 500E, MD 530F) that HeliService Powerline Solutions currently operates support construction, maintenance, inspection, and emergency response services in a variety of industries, including utility, energy, and construction. The new MD 530F helicopter will be delivered in 2023.
Canavia to incorporate three new Tecnam aircraft
The Tecnam-based fleet that provides cutting-edge platforms for single- and twin-engine training has been selected by the Spanish Aviation Academy, Canavia. The CANAVIA Spanish Aviation Academy, located in the Canary Islands, will add two P2008JC MarkIIs and a multi-engine P2006T MarkII to its fleet, according to a Tecnam announcement. The school already has three single-engine Tecnam P2008JC MarkIIs and two multi-engine P2006T MarkIIs that are in operation 24/7.
Peloton Wrecks Its Future
As another example of how badly management runs the company, it seems as if Peloton cannot sell anything at full price.
