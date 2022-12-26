Read full article on original website
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incidentEdy ZooHouston, TX
JJ Watt has given away millions in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Press
Come Back to Life with These 2023 Houston New Year’s Day Brunches
Whether you partied a little too hard on New Year's Eve or are just plain hungry, the New Year's Day brunches at these Houston restaurants will bring you back to life. Serving everything from towering pancake stacks and hangover curing posole to black-eyed peas for luck, here's where to kick off 2023 in Houston.
houstonfoodfinder.com
New Upscale Sushi Restaurant in River Oaks is Off to an Uneven Start
TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar, the new River Oaks restaurant by Daily Dose Hospitality, the team behind Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, opened in November. It’s located at 4200 Westheimer on the ground floor of the 200 Park Place building. Daily Dose Hospitality acquired TEN’s first location in California in 2014 and owners John Reed and Leslie Nguyen wanted to open one in Houston. In a press release, TEN is described as offering modern Asian flavors in an Asian-inspired setting, so, if you’re looking for traditional Japanese sushi, this isn’t where you’ll find it.
Lupe Tortilla Adding Two Greater Houston Spots
Tex-Mex favorites and margaritas are offered at this restaurant.
hellowoodlands.com
Local New Year’s Eve Events 2022
Ring in 2023 with these local New Year’s Eve events! There’s still time to make your plans and reservations. Choose from family-friendly activities or adult only parties, upscale or casual events from the many local options. Adult Only Events. Upscale. Glade Arts Foundation – Say goodbye to 2022...
Filipino Restaurant to Debut in Katy
Construction is underway, and this new concept could open in spring of 2023.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven
5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
treksplorer.com
Best Time to Visit Houston, Texas
The best time to visit Houston is in the spring and fall months. The weather in Houston is warm for most of the year, but in the peak summer months, the heat and humidity can make your trip uncomfortable. Houston is close to the Gulf of Mexico and is known...
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Houston
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fox7austin.com
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding, Texas bride says
AUSTIN, Texas - Southwest officials say they are desperately trying to fix things after thousands of delays and cancelations riddle their flight schedule. One UT alumni bride-to-be found herself in the middle of the airline chaos wondering if she will be able to get married after her fiancé's flight was canceled days before their wedding.
coveringkaty.com
Krispy Kreme closes Katy store
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Hot Now neon light is permanently off at the Katy Krispy Kreme location after the donut shop quietly closed earlier this month. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
Houston Press
New Year's Eve Fireworks: Where to See Them, What Not to Do With Them
New Year’s Eve: a night celebrating future hopes, reflections on the past year and more than a little madness for local law enforcement chasing residents shooting off banned fireworks and locals shooting guns into the air. Not to mention the emergency medical personnel tasked with cleaning up the human damage that can occur.
Houston Chronicle
'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting
It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
cw39.com
News Year’s Eve 2022 – 2023 forecast for Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your New Year’s Eve forecast. Here’s a quick look at that.
houstononthecheap.com
12 Fun things to do in Houston this week of December 26, 2022 include Christmas Bird Count, Movies Under The Stars: Lightyear, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of December 26 include Christmas Bird Count, Movies Under The Stars: Lightyear, Solstice by Studio Iregular Labyrinth Walk, Shen Yun show, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes in the US! What that means...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: A look at uplifting programs for 2023
Host Khambrel Marshall takes a look at some of the uplifting programs in the Houston area for 2023. Organizations featured are Fit Houston, Hope Clinic, and Families Empowered. Fit Houston focus on free physical activity. The name of the nonprofit is Fit Houston, created within the last year after months...
Black America Web
Houston Native Launches LAMIK, First Black Owned Clean Makeup Line In Ulta Beauty
Kim Roxie has given beauty its own definition with her clean cosmetics line, LAMIK. The Houston native began LAMIK (pronounced La-Meek) after falling in love with makeup while working at the counter. After graduating from her HBCU, Clark Atlanta University, she focused on brows and opened up her own shop servicing black women and their beauty needs. Roxie worked her own makeup for 14 years, and once she decided to close her doors, she knew that products were next.
realtynewsreport.com
Realtor’s Friendly Voice Retires
HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Never underestimate the power of a first impression. In a day where many companies have their phones answered by an automated response that directs callers to a directory of names, callers who are greeting warmly, with a soft voice of concern are more likely to stay engaged. That’s where Lucy Franklin shines.
Houston Press
ECHO Celebrates 2023 Early With New Year's Eve Eve
Before the ball drops to greet 2023, Energy Corridor of Houston Orchestra (ECHO) is getting a head start with its New Year’s Eve Eve celebration on Friday, December 30 at Queensbury Theatre. The concert will feature music from cultures across the globe and performances by guests soloists. The theme...
Houston Press
Five Biggest Houston Sports Stories for 2022
It's been a crazy year in Houston sports, to be sure, and if we learned one thing about the content cycle this year, it's that it pays to have your teams at one extreme or another. In the case of the Astros, they are your 2022 World Champions, and as a result, generate a TON of news. Similarly (and yet conversely), the Rockets and Texans are among the dregs in their sports, and THEY, too, generate a TON of news (very little of it good, for now).
