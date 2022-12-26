ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?

Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry reacts to Warriors’ Christmas destruction of Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Stephen Curry couldn’t hold back his delight after watching the Golden State Warriors destroy the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day even without him on the court. The Warriors were missing both Curry and Andrew Wiggins in their Sunday showdown with their bitter West rivals, but that didn’t stop the team from teaching Ja Morant and co. a lesson. Behind Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, who combined for 56 points, the Dubs took down the Grizzlies 123-109.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Watch Steph savagely mimic ref after Bane foul in Dubs-Grizz

The self-proclaimed “Petty King” was in full savage mode on Sunday. Steph Curry’s left shoulder injury kept him out of the Warriors’ highly-anticipated Christmas Day clash against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, but his presence from the bench hasn’t taken any days off. After...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Dillon Brooks ripped referees after loss to Warriors

Dillon Brooks had some harsh words for the officials after the Christmas Day game between his Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Klay Thompson got a technical foul for taunting Brooks after making a jumper in front of him late in the game. Draymond Green & Klay Thompson taunting Dillon Brooks Klay:... The post Dillon Brooks ripped referees after loss to Warriors appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets

Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL

The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game

The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

JTA claims 'not a soul' in the NBA can guard in-the-zone Steph

Former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson was on the better side of the Steph Curry experience during his time with Golden State. As many have come to learn, playoff Curry is a whole different beast. Toscano-Anderson got to witness that up close during the Warriors’ latest championship run. And in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy