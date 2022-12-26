Read full article on original website
Exiled Afghan MP says Taliban 'erasing' women
A former Afghan woman MP who fled to Britain after the Taliban takeover in 2021 on Thursday called on the world to hold the Taliban accountable for its attempt to erase women from public life. Fawzia Koofi, a former vice-president of the Afghan parliament, said bans on the activities of women and girls such as working for aid groups or going to school or university had resulted in them being deleted from public life.
El Paso residents roast Biden admin, city as vacant schools open to shelter migrants: 'Neglecting US citizens'
Texas moms blast decision to place migrants in vacant El Paso schools as illegal immigrants overwhelm the community, telling "Fox & Friends" it's a "chaotic situation."
China’s Xi solidified grip on power during tumultuous 2022
BEIJING (Reuters) – Xi Jinping secured an historic third leadership term in October, emerging as China’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, bolstered by a Politburo Standing Committee stacked with allies and no successor-in-waiting to challenge him. It was a rare highlight for Xi in 2022, a tumultuous...
Iran’s crackdown on protesters unacceptable and intolerable, Italy PM says
ROME (Reuters) – Iran’s repression of protesters, including with the death penalty, is unacceptable and intolerable, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. “What is happening today in Iran is unacceptable for us, Italy can no longer tolerate it,” Meloni said in an end-of-year press conference.
Brazil’s Lula invites Tebet to be his planning minister
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has invited centrist Senator Simone Tebet to be his planning minister, a close Lula aide said on Tuesday, and she is expected to accept. Future Institutional Affairs Minister Alexandre Padilha said in a press conference Tebet had not yet...
U.S. Supreme Court leaves pandemic-era border restrictions in place, takes up case
(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place for the time being a pandemic-era order allowing U.S. officials to rapidly expel migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border in order to consider whether 19 states could challenge the policy’s end. The court on a 5-4 vote granted a...
Fighting rages in east Ukraine as Russia reaffirms demands for ending war
KYIV/BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) –Russian forces shelled and bombed towns and cities in eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday, a day after Russia’s foreign minister said Kyiv must accept Moscow’s demands for ending the war or else suffer defeat on the battlefield. Those demands include Ukraine recognizing Russia’s...
Italy wants EU to follow its lead on mandatory COVID tests for China arrivals
ROME (Reuters) – Italy expects and hopes that the European Union will follow its lead on imposing mandatory COVID tests for all passengers flying in from China, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. She said Italy’s measures risked “not being fully effective” if not extended across the EU,...
Bolivia prosecutor requests 6 months pre-trial detention for governor
LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivian prosecutors are requesting six months of pre-trial detention for the governor of the agricultural hub of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, prosecutor Omar Mejillones said Thursday. The governor, arrested Wednesday and transferred to political capital La Paz, has been charged with “terrorism” and has...
World population projected at 7.9 billion on New Year's Day
The world population is projected to be 7.9 billion people on New Year's Day 2023, with 73.7 million people added since New Year's Day 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday. That marks a 0.9% increase in the world population over the past year. During January 2023, 4.3 births and...
U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China
CHICAGO (Reuters) -The United States will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travelers from China, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday, joining India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan in taking new measures after Beijing’s decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies. The officials told reporters that beginning on Jan. 5, all air...
Taiwan reports China’s largest incursion yet to air defense zone
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Seventy-one Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the past 24 hours, the island’s government said on Monday, the largest reported incursion to date. Of the aircraft, 43 also crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line,...
Brazil police investigating suspected bomb threat in Brasilia
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Police in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia, are investigating a suspected bomb threat in the city’s hotel section, close to where President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is staying before his Jan. 1 inauguration, the federal district’s security department said on Tuesday. A Reuters witness...
Belarus sentences in absentia former Olympian Herasimenia to 12 years in prison – BelTA
(Reuters) – A Minsk court sentenced in absentia former Olympic swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia and political activist Alexander Opeykin to 12 years in prison for calling for sanctions and actions aimed at harming the national security of Belarus. “They were found guilty of public calls to commit actions aimed at...
