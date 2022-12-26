ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Cause ruled in death of NJ college student who went missing

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The death of a Princeton University student from Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said.The Mercer County prosecutor's office announced the ruling Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie following completion of an autopsy by the Middlesex regional medical examiner's office.Authorities said her body was found Oct. 20 by an employee behind tennis courts on the campus facilities grounds. Prosecutors said at the time that the death did not appear "suspicious or criminal in nature."An extensive search had been launched after Ewunetie was reported missing almost a week earlier. She had last been seen heading into her dorm room at the Ivy League school in the early morning hours of Oct. 14, school officials said.According to her LinkedIn profile, Ewunetie was a junior pursuing a sociology degree with a computer applications certificate. She was valedictorian at Villa Angela-St. Joseph high school in Cleveland, Ohio, before accepting a full scholarship to Princeton.
PRINCETON, NJ
Cleveland.com

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
CLEVELAND, OH
WHYY

Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University

The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Dynamic West Philly Church Receives National Preservation Award

Houses of worship in Philadelphia are often sold to real estate developers and demolished for new construction when congregations decrease and the cost of maintaining the buildings is insurmountable. Calvary United Methodist Church at 48th Street and Baltimore Avenue is one rare exception. Rather than close its doors, the congregation opened them wider. In the process, they saved a 100-year-old Gothic gem and helped revitalize the community. In November, the National Trust for Historic Preservation selected Calvary United as one of nine national recipients to receive its coveted Trustees Emeritus Award for Historic Site Stewardship. The award is in recognition of the congregation’s preservation work, which has had a significant economic impact on nearby businesses due to the greatly increased numbers of visitors to the restored church.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
whbc.com

Deadly Monday Fire in Perry

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man believed to be around 60 years of age is dead in a house fire in Perry Township from Monday. The Perry Township Fire Department says there was initially a lot of flame and smoke in the midday fire. They...
PERRY, OH
Cape Gazette

Delaware needs to adopt clean car rules

Most commenters at a recent Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control workshop were in agreement: Delaware needs to join the six other states that are or have already adopted the Advanced Clean Cars 2 standards that promote the transition to clean, affordable cars and light-duty trucks. While opponents...
DELAWARE STATE
WKYC

8 shot, 2 killed during Christmas weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Police confirm two people were killed and six others were injured during a violent holiday weekend in Cleveland. As cold temperatures gripped the city beginning two days before Christmas, authorities found themselves dealing with various emergency calls. The first homicide took place just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, when officers responded to a home on the 8700 block of Willard Avenue for a "possible hostage situation" and found a 33-year-old woman in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, since identified as Brittney R. Snead, later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy