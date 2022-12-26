Read full article on original website
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The death of a Princeton University student from Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said.The Mercer County prosecutor's office announced the ruling Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie following completion of an autopsy by the Middlesex regional medical examiner's office.Authorities said her body was found Oct. 20 by an employee behind tennis courts on the campus facilities grounds. Prosecutors said at the time that the death did not appear "suspicious or criminal in nature."An extensive search had been launched after Ewunetie was reported missing almost a week earlier. She had last been seen heading into her dorm room at the Ivy League school in the early morning hours of Oct. 14, school officials said.According to her LinkedIn profile, Ewunetie was a junior pursuing a sociology degree with a computer applications certificate. She was valedictorian at Villa Angela-St. Joseph high school in Cleveland, Ohio, before accepting a full scholarship to Princeton.
PRINCETON, N.J. — The death of a Princeton University student from Euclid, Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Editor’s note: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can be reduced. If you are in crisis, call the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org. The Princeton University student found dead on campus in October died from toxic levels of three drugs and her death was...
'How many life science centers do you need? How many research centers do you need? How many?' Rasheda Alexander asked. The post In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
When a tenant stops paying rent, it typically ignites a battle that can leave a landlord without critical income for months. And eventually, turning to an attorney to file for an eviction. It’s a long and often painful process that can end with a visit from the Sheriff's Office and the tenant out on the street.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- People like Bernadette Zubel are the reason Cleveland has the rich culture it does. For decades, the Pierogi Lady of Cleveland has fed, clothed and helped organize Polish Clevelanders to celebrate the old ways in the new world. As the nickname implies, Zubel is famous for her...
Southwest, the world's largest low-cost airline, does not partner with other airlines, so passengers can not be rebooked on other flights, leaving people stranded.
A 72-year-old resident of an assisted living facility was found dead outside the building, and is believed to have died while stuck outdoors in frigid temperatures.
The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
Houses of worship in Philadelphia are often sold to real estate developers and demolished for new construction when congregations decrease and the cost of maintaining the buildings is insurmountable. Calvary United Methodist Church at 48th Street and Baltimore Avenue is one rare exception. Rather than close its doors, the congregation opened them wider. In the process, they saved a 100-year-old Gothic gem and helped revitalize the community. In November, the National Trust for Historic Preservation selected Calvary United as one of nine national recipients to receive its coveted Trustees Emeritus Award for Historic Site Stewardship. The award is in recognition of the congregation’s preservation work, which has had a significant economic impact on nearby businesses due to the greatly increased numbers of visitors to the restored church.
Avelo Airways iheld a flash sale for those who want a February getaway to Florida. Under the fare promotion which expired Monday night on Dec. 26, passengers received 50% discount by using the promo code SANTA after logging into the airline’s website. Under the promotion, passengers had to travel...
A Bucks County manufacturer is restructuring their operations as the country’s current economy takes a toll on a major industry. John George wrote about the local company for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lannett Company Inc., located at 1150 Northbrook Drive in Trevose, is closing their two Northeast Philadelphia research...
ALLIANCE, Ohio — An incredible act of kindness was caught on camera at a mom and pop restaurant in Alliance, with a now viral video showing a waitress getting a Christmas gift a little early this year. Nancy Drakulich has been waiting tables at Heggy's Confectionery for 34 years...
Amina, the celebrated 70-seat Old City restaurant opened last May by first-time restaurateur Felicia Wilson, is launching a special “Fried Chicken & Prosecco” Wednesday night fundraiser at the restaurant located at 104 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood.
Pancreatic cancer is a form of cancer that is not widely discussed, but it can be one of the most deadly. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough takes a look.
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man believed to be around 60 years of age is dead in a house fire in Perry Township from Monday. The Perry Township Fire Department says there was initially a lot of flame and smoke in the midday fire. They...
Most commenters at a recent Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control workshop were in agreement: Delaware needs to join the six other states that are or have already adopted the Advanced Clean Cars 2 standards that promote the transition to clean, affordable cars and light-duty trucks. While opponents...
CLEVELAND — Police confirm two people were killed and six others were injured during a violent holiday weekend in Cleveland. As cold temperatures gripped the city beginning two days before Christmas, authorities found themselves dealing with various emergency calls. The first homicide took place just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, when officers responded to a home on the 8700 block of Willard Avenue for a "possible hostage situation" and found a 33-year-old woman in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, since identified as Brittney R. Snead, later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Ravenna mother convicted of a December 2020 deadly drunk driving accident was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday afternoon in Portage County Common Pleas Court. It’s been a constant struggle for 21-year-old Amanda Paxson and her brothers. Paxson, now the oldest sibling in...
