FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Annual Cedar Community Chili Social & Used Book Sale is January 28, 2023
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Grand Hall – Cedar Community, Cedar Ridge Campus, 113 Cedar Ridge Drive, West Bend. Variety is the “spice” of life and Cedar Community’s independent living apartments and homes have everything you need to add a little “zest” to your life. Men and women aged 55 and better are “savoring” the indoor heated pool and whirlpool, woodwork shop, yoga classes, book clubs, boat rides on Big Cedar Lake, entertainment, fitness center, educational opportunities, and other socially engaging activities. Cedar Community offers maintenance-free living with full access to all of our community’s services and amenities, as well as our nature-inspired lifestyle.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
HISTORY VIDEO | Memories of working the dining room at the Mermac Hotel in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – In an effort to preserve the history of West Bend and Washington County, WI, we dive into the archives and an interview with Arlene Fechter as she remembers working the dining room at the Mermac Hotel. Arlene and two other women operated the Mermac Hotel...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Merle Norman Cosmetics moving out of West Bend, WI
December 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Merle Norman is on the move; after 8 years in downtown West Bend the shop at 138 N. Main Street is packing its cosmetics bag and relocating to Grafton. A sign on the door reads, “As most of you know...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Grasshopper is the December Pizza of the Month at Eaton’s Fresh Pizza in West Bend / Grafton
West Bend/Grafton, Wi – The Grasshopper is the Pizza of the Month at Eaton’s Fresh Pizza in West Bend and Grafton, WI. It is our take on this popular holiday cocktail. We start off with a minty grasshopper sauce, top it with graham crackers, Oreo cookies, and Maraschino cherries.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Photo of Dick’s Pizza brings back memories
West Bend, WI – Walk into Dooley’s restaurant, 315 N. Main Street in downtown West Bend, WI and you will see a couple of black-and-white photos to your left. Those photos from 1960 date to when Dick’s Pizza made its home at the location. One of the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Do you wanna build a snowman….
December 29, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Winter temps climbed into the mid-30s on Wednesday and neighbors took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather to burn off some excess energy on the sledding hill while others crafted traditional snowmen. Paisley, 10, and Piper, 6, Padilla of West...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Benjamin Melius, 45, of Hartford, WI
Hartford, WI – Benjamin Miles Melius, 45, Hartford, WI. If you knew our Benn, you’d remember his laugh, gentle sarcasm, quick wit, and especially his free spirit. He was always willing to share his vast knowledge of automobiles, racing or any general topics of interest. Benn was always...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Olympian Jordan Stolz invites families to meet at the Pettit Ice Center
Washington Co., WI – Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz and his dad Dirk are encouraging families to get their kids on the ice. Stolz, from the Town of Kewaskum, started skating when he was 5 years old. His dad plowed the snow off a pond near their home and Jordan and his sister would skate.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens
WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Derek Van Alstyne is ready to “roll out” his traditional recipes at Mavens on Main
West Bend, WI – Well-known local baker Derek Van Alstyne is jumping back into the mix in Washington County and fans of his peanut squares, elephant ears and coffee cakes are relishing in the news. Van Alstyne is now baking for Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Flat rate pc and mac repair at Collett Systems in West Bend, WI | By Melissa Collett
Washington Co., WI – Collett Systems, 419 S. Main Street, in West Bend, Wi offers flat rate pc and mac repair – includes diagnosing the issue(s), physical cleaning, virus/malware check, and installation of any needed hardware/software. Data recovery from old computers where you’ve forgotten the password. Affordable...
WISN
No heat, no water in Milwaukee house
MILWAUKEE — The bitter cold may be behind us, unless you're Tiffany Daniel's family on North 12th Street. A broken furnace means it's still frigid, even inside. "We stay up in one room just to keep warm pretty much. Me and my kids. It's terrible. I'm not asking for help, I'm asking for prayers at this time, because it's terrible. Seriously," Daniel said Tuesday.
WBAY Green Bay
Pipes bursting in nearby homes and businesses
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The frigid temperatures outside could cause your pipes to freeze and burst. A few businesses in our area experienced the issue this week. The Lighthouse Bookstore, Above and Beyond Children’s Museum, and the Appleton Pick n Save, are just a few of the places dealing with pipe bursts. The extreme cold temperatures are causing this issue occur more often.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan children's museum closed indefinitely after pipes burst
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Above and Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan is closed indefinitely due to water and ice damage to all four floors of the museum. The cold temps caused water pipes and the sprinkler system to burst in the museum. The museum will be closed as the damage...
75-year-old pedestrian hit, killed in Whitefish Bay
A 75-year-old Whitefish Bay woman died after being struck by a driver near Lake View and Santa Monica on Wednesday.
ozaukeepress.com
Town wonders what to do with roadside deer carcasses
Officials take a wait and see approach after county decides to stop picking up dead animals in some areas. DEER CARCASSES like this one will no longer be picked up by Ozaukee County along roads in towns that do not contract with the Highway Department for road maintenance. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Cooking materials left on stove to blame for Oconomowoc apartment fire
Cooking materials left on the stove are to blame for an apartment fire in Oconomowoc late Monday evening.
Fire destroys barn near Watertown; cause under investigation
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Fire officials are working to determine what caused a large barn fire south of Watertown late Christmas Day. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the W3800 block of Ebenezer Drive. The Watertown Fire Department said when firefighters arrived, they found the roughly 120-by-60-foot metal barn well involved in flames. Crews...
