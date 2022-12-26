ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Alert Issued For Missing Child

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE-- Baltimore Police say the missing one-year-old has been located unharmed.

Around 4:30a.m. an Amber Alert was issued for the missing child.

Police had been looking for Dariel Williams who was believed to be driving a white 2019 Kia Optima with Maryland plates 9EN8081.

Comments / 17

Miz Deb
3d ago

He’s been found safe. The amber alert has been canceled.

I dnt giv af what you think
2d ago

Thank God this sweet boy was found unharmed!!! As this is not the case in a lot of situations lately!!! My heart still bleeds for Athena Strands family!!!

CBS Baltimore

