(The Center Square) – Michigan lost 3,391 residents between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 population estimates. More people moved into the state than out, but deaths outpaced births by 12,482. Michigan experienced 117,639 deaths and only 105,157 births, which, along with the state's dropping birth rate, could threaten Michigan’s status as the 10th most populated state if the trend continues. Michigan had 18,812...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO