The Year in Crypto, 2022 Part 1: NFTs Peak, Terra Tumbles, Musk Buys Twitter
In our first half recap of the year in crypto, we run back FTX's massive valuation, OpenSea's peak, Terra's collapse, and regulatory talk. This year will haunt the crypto industry for years to come, with scores of high-profile firms going bust or reducing their headcount and prices of major digital currencies plummeting.
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Sells Texas Facility to Galaxy Digital for $65M
In addition to the $65 million sale to Galaxy, Argo is also grabbing a $35 million loan backed by more than 23,000 mining machines. Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain announced it has entered into definitive agreements with Galaxy Digital Holdings that will see the miner sell its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas.
MicroStrategy Sells Off Bitcoin for First Time—Then Buys Even More
Michael Saylor’s software company framed the sale as being for “tax benefits,” but its appetite for amassing Bitcoin hasn’t yet waned. MicroStrategy, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, has added approximately 2,500 BTC to its reserves since November 1. That tally includes a sale of BTC on...
New Zealand bans battery cages for hens – but replacement ‘just as bad’
Battery cages for layer hens will become illegal in New Zealand from 2023 but animal welfare campaigners are urging the government to scrap the replacement colony cages, which they say are just as bad. The plan to ban battery cages has been 10 years in the making – in 2012,...
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
It is likely that far more than 1 million passengers have been affected.
Japan Mulls Reversing Ban on Foreign-Issued Stablecoins: Report
Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) has announced a draft system and guidelines for the circulation of stablecoins whose value is tied to legal currencies such as the U.S. dollar, according to a Nikkei report on Monday. The new framework will be applied in conjunction with the revised Payment Services...
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
Southwest hopes to have schedule fixed by Friday
US Department of Justice Investigating Massive FTX Hack: Report
An estimated $650 million worth of crypto went missing after FTX declared bankruptcy, and now U.S. authorities are reportedly investigating. The United States Department of Justice is investigating the hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency taken in unauthorized transactions from collapsed exchange FTX, according to a report on Tuesday.
U.S. Census: Michigan lost 3,391 residents over one-year period
(The Center Square) – Michigan lost 3,391 residents between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 population estimates. More people moved into the state than out, but deaths outpaced births by 12,482. Michigan experienced 117,639 deaths and only 105,157 births, which, along with the state's dropping birth rate, could threaten Michigan’s status as the 10th most populated state if the trend continues. Michigan had 18,812...
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dies at 82
EU says COVID-19 screening for travelers from China 'unjustified'
The European Union on Thursday said that additional COVID-19 screenings for travelers arriving from China would be "unjustified."
FTX Lawsuit Says Burned Users ‘Should Not Have to Stand in Line’ With Other Creditors
A new lawsuit against the now-bankrupt FTX exchange argues that any assets recovered should be “earmarked solely for customers.”. A consortium of FTX customers has filed a class action lawsuit against the failed exchange, seeking confirmation that the company’s crypto holdings belong to customers. The filing said that...
