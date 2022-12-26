ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

decrypt.co

The Year in Crypto, 2022 Part 1: NFTs Peak, Terra Tumbles, Musk Buys Twitter

In our first half recap of the year in crypto, we run back FTX's massive valuation, OpenSea's peak, Terra's collapse, and regulatory talk. This year will haunt the crypto industry for years to come, with scores of high-profile firms going bust or reducing their headcount and prices of major digital currencies plummeting.
decrypt.co

MicroStrategy Sells Off Bitcoin for First Time—Then Buys Even More

Michael Saylor’s software company framed the sale as being for “tax benefits,” but its appetite for amassing Bitcoin hasn’t yet waned. MicroStrategy, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, has added approximately 2,500 BTC to its reserves since November 1. That tally includes a sale of BTC on...
WASHINGTON STATE
decrypt.co

Japan Mulls Reversing Ban on Foreign-Issued Stablecoins: Report

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) has announced a draft system and guidelines for the circulation of stablecoins whose value is tied to legal currencies such as the U.S. dollar, according to a Nikkei report on Monday. The new framework will be applied in conjunction with the revised Payment Services...
decrypt.co

US Department of Justice Investigating Massive FTX Hack: Report

An estimated $650 million worth of crypto went missing after FTX declared bankruptcy, and now U.S. authorities are reportedly investigating. The United States Department of Justice is investigating the hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency taken in unauthorized transactions from collapsed exchange FTX, according to a report on Tuesday.
The Center Square

U.S. Census: Michigan lost 3,391 residents over one-year period

(The Center Square) – Michigan lost 3,391 residents between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 population estimates. More people moved into the state than out, but deaths outpaced births by 12,482. Michigan experienced 117,639 deaths and only 105,157 births, which, along with the state's dropping birth rate, could threaten Michigan’s status as the 10th most populated state if the trend continues. Michigan had 18,812...
MICHIGAN STATE
KFOR

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dies at 82

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
decrypt.co

FTX Lawsuit Says Burned Users ‘Should Not Have to Stand in Line’ With Other Creditors

A new lawsuit against the now-bankrupt FTX exchange argues that any assets recovered should be “earmarked solely for customers.”. A consortium of FTX customers has filed a class action lawsuit against the failed exchange, seeking confirmation that the company’s crypto holdings belong to customers. The filing said that...

