magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, December 29, 2022: Plenty of home construction space in Magnolia
Several years ago, one of our friends described Magnolia as “landlocked,” in the context that there weren’t many places inside the highways that surround the town in which new housing construction was possible or desirable. The statement wasn’t really true then, and it’s certainly not true now. The city government has had dozens of dilapidated structures torn down and many more will be eliminated in the future. “Tear down and rebuilt” happens all the time. We think of what used to exist at the current Dollar General and Rocketfast sites, and at Holiday Inn Express and Walgreen’s on East Main, as positive developments along a major city street. The condemnation/demolition work has, over time, produced half-blocks and even whole blocks of vacant land, especially on the south side of Magnolia, that are ready for new housing construction. Can’t happen? Won’t happen? Well why not, Magnolia? The city has spent large sums of money in recent years to improve water and sewer service, streets and sidewalks on the south side of town. There’s a substantial amount of property on the south side where nice, small subdivisions could be built. Land costs should be reasonable. Potential homeowners should demand and lenders should support new single-family home construction on the south side. There would be no better stabilizing event in Magnolia than the construction of new, middle- to upper-income homes in Magnolia south of Main Street.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases rise in Columbia County
COVID-19 cases took a bounce in Columbia County on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,526. Total Active Cases: 39. Up seven since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,383.
magnoliareporter.com
2022 in Review: September -- SAU 5,000 ... football ... homicide
Magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month. Today’s article links to the big stories in September 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article. September 1. September...
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana railroad receives $1.5 million grant
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced a North Louisiana project will receive a $1.5 million grant under the Class II and III Rail Infrastructure Improvement Program. WATCO’s Louisiana Southern Railroad (LAS) will get money for track, rail, and bridge upgrades between Hodge and Gibsland. The Louisiana...
Shreveport Announces Holiday Garbage Pickup Changes
With the 3 day weekends because of the holidays, garbage pickup in Shreveport will again be affected next week. Our normal pickup day in Broadmoor is Monday, but because of the New Year's Holiday Weekend, there will be no garbage collection this Monday. The City of Shreveport has released their...
magnoliareporter.com
Three-vehicle collision in Magnolia kills El Dorado man
An El Dorado man was killed and two other drivers were hurt in a three-vehicle collision in Magnolia about 7:02 a.m. Tuesday. The wreck happened on U.S. 82 east of the U.S. 79-East Main intersection. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2018 model Dodge Ram driven by...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, December 27, 2022: Time for Tyson Foods to step up
Word has been out for several weeks that Tyson Foods is consolidating corporate offices in the Midwest, including Chicago, Downers Grove, IL and Dakota Dunes, SD, at Springdale. However, most of those workers don’t want to move with the company. About 90 percent of the affected 1,000 workers are declining moves to Northwest Arkansas. What that tells us is that Tyson Foods is going to be on the hunt for lots of Arkansans with agri-business degrees. This presents us with another opportunity to chide Tyson Foods for its general lack of financial support to Southern Arkansas University and its School of Agriculture. SAU continues to churn out graduates with degrees in agri-business who work for Tyson in many capacities, who produce chickens, hogs and cattle that Tyson buys, who educate future Tyson employees at public schools across our state, and people who work for Tyson’s competitors. Yet, Tyson Foods – which has a huge and growing need for SAU graduates – has never been a key supporter of agriculture-business education at the largest university in the southern half of the state. We’re not the only folks who have noticed this. It’s not too late for Tyson Foods to step up.
magnoliareporter.com
Samantha Black celebrates five years at Peoples Bank
Samantha Black, Loan Compliance specialist, is celebrating five years with Peoples Bank. "Samantha's positive attitude and willingness to learn make her a good fit in our loan compliance department. She accepts new responsibilities with determination, and we can count on her to get the job done. Additionally, she is kind and supportive to everyone. We are so glad to have her on our team," said Mary Fowler, CEO.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down in South Arkansas
Active cases of COVID-19 were down Monday across five South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no virus-related deaths in the area. Total Active Cases: 35. Down four since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,377. Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18. COVID-19 Metrics for...
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
q973radio.com
Free Bottled Water For Those in Shreveport
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., families will be allowed one case of 24 bottles. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
magnoliareporter.com
Nevada-based demilitarization company will relocate, move headquarters to TexAmericas Center
TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States west of TEXarkana, has announced EnviroSafe Demil LLC as the newest corporate citizen moving on to its property. As part of the relocation, ESD will bring $363 million in total contract values to...
KTBS
Free bottled water being distributed to families in need
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed.
KTBS
Frozen pipes keep Texarkana firefighters busy
TEXARKANA, Texas - Wintry weather over the Christmas holiday caused some major water issues across the Texarkana area. Firefighters responded to more than 100 calls for service over the Christmas holiday weekend, and they were still following up Tuesday on some of those issues. Most of the calls involved broken pipes from broken sprinklers and busted water pipes.
waldronnews.com
Tyson Foods consolidating headquarters in Arkansas, many workers refusing to relocate
HOPE, Ark. – Tyson Foods is consolidating its headquarters in Springdale, Ark. in early 2023 and hundreds of workers are refusing to relocate. Approximately 1,000 corporate employees working in the prepared foods, beef and pork units in Chicago; Downers Grove, Ill.; and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, who comprise two of Tyson’s largest business divisions.
KTBS
Boil advisory in Claiborne Parish
HOMER, La. - The Central Claiborne Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply system: Hwy 2 East of Airport Loop Rd, All Lake Roads East of Airport Loop Rd, ALL of the Roads in the Forest Grove Rd, Kidd Rd, Chat Loop, Sand Rd and Hwy 9 of our distribution area.
magnoliareporter.com
Thanks for raising awareness about domestic violence in Columbia County
Thank you so much for your recent magnoliareporter.com poll where you asked your readers to share their experiences regarding domestic violence. We know that discussing this topic can be extremely difficult for people, requiring a level of vulnerability and self-reflection that can be painful for readers. We appreciate that so many of our community members shared their experience and showed the all too frequent occurrence of domestic violence in our community.
KTBS
Shreveport businesses urged to check pipes
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Water and Sewerage is asking business owners to take a moment this Christmas Eve to check for burst pipes and burst backflow preventers. Pipes at many businesses are located indoors and with businesses closed for the holidays they could be leaking and no one has noticed.
Authorities in East Texas looking for woman accused of using co-worker’s debit card information to make Cash App payments
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Texarkana Police Department said on Tuesday they are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a co-workers debit card information to make Cash App transactions. A felony warrant has been issued for Kenya Moore, and officials said she told detectives she would turn herself in on Dec. 7, […]
KSLA
Caddo issues Monday afternoon update on area’s water woes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is helping to alleviate the water situation in the parish. The Caddo OHSEP has secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water has been delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it is being distributed. Water will be available for pickup until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 (while supplies last). Each vehicle will be given one case of water. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
