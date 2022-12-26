Several years ago, one of our friends described Magnolia as “landlocked,” in the context that there weren’t many places inside the highways that surround the town in which new housing construction was possible or desirable. The statement wasn’t really true then, and it’s certainly not true now. The city government has had dozens of dilapidated structures torn down and many more will be eliminated in the future. “Tear down and rebuilt” happens all the time. We think of what used to exist at the current Dollar General and Rocketfast sites, and at Holiday Inn Express and Walgreen’s on East Main, as positive developments along a major city street. The condemnation/demolition work has, over time, produced half-blocks and even whole blocks of vacant land, especially on the south side of Magnolia, that are ready for new housing construction. Can’t happen? Won’t happen? Well why not, Magnolia? The city has spent large sums of money in recent years to improve water and sewer service, streets and sidewalks on the south side of town. There’s a substantial amount of property on the south side where nice, small subdivisions could be built. Land costs should be reasonable. Potential homeowners should demand and lenders should support new single-family home construction on the south side. There would be no better stabilizing event in Magnolia than the construction of new, middle- to upper-income homes in Magnolia south of Main Street.

