10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper RevealedNews Breaking LIVEMemphis, TN
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?
Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com
James Harden Roasted For Ridiculous Pre-Game Outfit
James Harden is the latest NBA star to be roasted for his tunnel outfit. James Harden has been having a great season with Philadelphia. While the 76ers got off to a very slow start, they are now one of the hottest teams in the league. Harden has been playing great basketball with Joel Embiid, and overall, they have a shot to perhaps win the East.
Stephen Curry reacts to Warriors’ Christmas destruction of Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Stephen Curry couldn’t hold back his delight after watching the Golden State Warriors destroy the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day even without him on the court. The Warriors were missing both Curry and Andrew Wiggins in their Sunday showdown with their bitter West rivals, but that didn’t stop the team from teaching Ja Morant and co. a lesson. Behind Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, who combined for 56 points, the Dubs took down the Grizzlies 123-109.
Steph Curry's Tweet With 4 Photos Is Going Viral
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet with four photos.
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Why He Left Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA currently, riding a nine-game winning streak. For the first time in a long time, the franchise can just focus on the court as they have put all of the drama from earlier this season behind them and started winning basketball games with regularity.
Evan Turner on getting signed away from the Boston Celtics by a $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers
The summer of 2016 will forever be known among historians of the NBA as the offseason that league general managers went on an unprecedented spending spree in terms of player salaries with the influx of money from the Association’s new TV deal fueling the action in the absence of a smoothing mechanism to slow down that financial explosion of signings.
"Instead of making $33 million, I was pretty much available for $1 million" - Why Rick Fox left the Boston Celtics for the Los Angeles Lakers
Rick Fox opened up about how furious he was when the Boston Celtics gave him up for a backup center.
NECN
Celtics' Marcus Smart Proposes to Girlfriend With Assist From Will Smith
It really is the most wonderful time of the year, just ask Marcus Smart who won't soon forget this holiday season. The Boston Celtics star announced on his Instagram account on Christmas that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Maisa Hallum -- with an assist from actor Will Smith.
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan admit the Chicago Bulls underestimated the Houston Rockets
DeRozan and LaVine both admitted that the Bulls struggle to show up against easier opponents.
Kevin Durant admits that even he does not understand the NBA's new transition take foul rule
Welcome to Layup Lines, our basketball newsletter where we’ll prep you for the tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox. The NBA’s rulebook is constantly evolving, and one of the biggest changes this season...
Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Proposes Blockbuster Win-Now Trade for LA
This would definitely turn them into a contender.
"It is disrespectful!" - Serge Ibaka responds to Kendrick Perkins claiming the Milwaukee Bucks big man lied about his age
Serge didn't hold back in responding to his former teammate telling jokes about him.
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
James Worthy's comments on the back of the Lakers going through an inconsistent run this season.
3 players ejected as benches clear during Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic altercation
After a lengthy delay, the officials ruled that Mo Wagner committed a Flagrant-2 foul. Hamidou Diallo and Killian Hayes were also ejected.
theScore
Deal or no deal? Lakers, Suns should talk blockbuster AD trade
Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're launching ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. These aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past, but rather trade...
Lakers Injury Report: Could Los Angeles Be Down Another Starter In Orlando?
L.A. hopes to end a four-game losing streak.
Western Conference exec says ‘strong chance’ Draymond Green bails on Golden State Warriors next offseason
The Golden State Warriors have the highest luxury tax in the NBA this season, at $170.2 million, and it’s only
Dwight Howard Is Outside of His Comfort Zone and Loving It
NBA legend Dwight Howard discusses his NBA career, sneaker history, and new television show in an exclusive interview.
NBC Sports
Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets
Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
