WISH-TV
Warm and wet conditions ahead after Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We did not get above the 30 degree mark here in Indy for our Tuesday, but the wait is about to end on warmer weather. This forecast is taking a turn towards the 50s by the second half of this week, but rain chances will pick up going into New Year’s weekend.
WISH-TV
Working in a nice warmup this week, rain chances to return as well
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re coming off the heels of one of the coldest Christmas weekends on record, and we stayed fairly chilly to begin the final workweek of 2022. There is very good news in this forecast as we are tracking a big warmup going towards New Year’s weekend, but this will bring back rain chances.
WISH-TV
Clipper snow chance Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana will continue to shake the arctic air into next week. First, we will have to deal with a quick snow chance. TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Light snow arrives in the early morning. Low temperature around 10 degrees. TOMORROW: Light snow along a clipper system likely...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: More snow Monday ahead of warming trend
INDIANAPOLIS — A quick clipper system will track through central Indiana today, but the snow will have to battle dry air close to the surface in order for accumulations to become widespread. While downtown Indianapolis has been snow-free, a steady snow is now covering paved surfaces along the Interstate...
Fox 59
A fresh coating of snow and a warm up ahead this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Merry Christmas and happy holidays! It’s been another cold one across Central Indiana, but the sun is shining and warmer days are not far away…. Though we have cleared up nicely today, the sunshine will be fleeting as clouds return to the area late Sunday evening. The clouds will come ahead of our next storm system; a weak one known as an Alberta clipper (the system develops in the Alberta region). Clippers often bring light amounts of snow, but are low impact events due to the lack of moisture they carry. As a result, a light snowfall is expected through much of the day with general half inch to inch across most of Central Indiana. There may be isolated pockets of up to 2″ at most. The day will be warmer than its predecessor more importantly, with highs in the mid 20s. Clouds and flurries will stick around overnight.
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
Fox 59
Tracking light snow for Monday
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for snow showers in the forecast. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for snow showers in the forecast. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday and quarterback Nick Foles talk about the Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football. Daily 3 Daily 4...
Another Round Of Snow May Hit Southeast Wyoming This Week
Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another round of winter weather may hit the area on Wednesday and Thursday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7AM 12/26 – Here's a look at the expected weather through the end of 2022! The main...
KOMU
Forecast: A happy Christmas holiday as temps warm, but we have another snow chance Monday
Warmer weather is the trend in our 8-day forecast, but we are so cold that snow is still possible with our next surge of moisture. Christmas Eve will be very cold and any melting from earlier in the day will re-freeze on roads creating slick conditions. A lighter west wind is still creating brisk conditions with wind chills near, or below zero. Under clear skies, lows will fall to near 3 degrees tonight.
Fox 59
Dangerous wind chills, cold Christmas in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures around zero with wind chills well below zero once again. We climb to double digits today but we remain below freezing for the next several days. Winter headlines continue. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 7 a.m....
White Christmas Part 2 – Southern Indiana Prepares for More Snow
If you were dreaming of a White Christmas, congratulations on having your dreams come true. What if I told you that Christmas and the snow are here for part two?. The temperatures stayed cold enough to keep the very frozen snow around for Christmas. The brutal wind chills are warming up a bit, but we have more snow in our forecast.
Central Indiana AT&T customers frustrated by extended internet outage following winter storm
CUMBERLAND, Indiana — UPDATE: Urmi Patel told 13News reporter Rich Nye that AT&T's internet service was restored in her Cumberland neighborhood Wednesday morning after a six-day outage. The loss of home internet service is just an inconvenience for some. For those who work from home, it can mean lost...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Zoo takes extra care of animals during winter months
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Staff at the Indianapolis Zoo gear up to take extra care of the animals in their exhibits. On Christmas weekend, the winter storm caused the zoo to close for a few days. Some of the animals were brought inside to ensure their safety. Others thrive in...
Fox 59
Winter storm warning extended, blowing snow and bitter cold to open the holiday weekend
Arctic air deposited here and the scenes around central Indiana look more like the interior of Alaska. Gusty winds are still whipping snow and bringing reduced visibility at times. Travel will still be challenging now that the sun is setting Friday. Blowing snow will continue through sunrise Saturday with dangerous...
Goose frozen to sand rescued at the Dunes in Indiana
Temperatures across the Chicago area Monday remained below freezing, as a cold snap continues.
Winter Storm Warning Extended in NW Indiana, Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Chicago Area
A winter storm warning that was originally slated to expire Saturday in northwest Indiana has instead been extended until Sunday morning because of gusty winds and blowing and drifting snow, the National Weather Service says. According to the updated alert, the warning will now remain in effect until 6 a.m....
WMAZ
Her mom is sick in Indiana, so when Southwest canceled her flight, she started driving
HOUSTON — The travel nightmare across the country has affected so many people in so many ways. Southwest Airlines canceled 61% of its flights on Wednesday and has already canceled 58% of its flights Thursday, according to FlightAware. For Melissa Clark, it started on Monday, when she was supposed...
WATCH: Car drives on frozen canal in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — In a video that’s now gone viral, you can see a car driving across the frozen, icy water of the canal in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD arrested the woman accused of being behind the wheel, 33-year-old Biankia Gleason. According to a police report, Gleason was arrested for drunk driving. Police responded to the scene […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
WISH-TV
Delaware County advises drivers to use extreme caution
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Delaware County Emergency Management is advising travelers to use extreme caution Monday evening. According to a tweet, patchy freezing drizzle and dropping temps are causing icy spots on the road. Multiple accidents have been reported so far within the last hour.
