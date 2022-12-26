INDIANAPOLIS – Merry Christmas and happy holidays! It’s been another cold one across Central Indiana, but the sun is shining and warmer days are not far away…. Though we have cleared up nicely today, the sunshine will be fleeting as clouds return to the area late Sunday evening. The clouds will come ahead of our next storm system; a weak one known as an Alberta clipper (the system develops in the Alberta region). Clippers often bring light amounts of snow, but are low impact events due to the lack of moisture they carry. As a result, a light snowfall is expected through much of the day with general half inch to inch across most of Central Indiana. There may be isolated pockets of up to 2″ at most. The day will be warmer than its predecessor more importantly, with highs in the mid 20s. Clouds and flurries will stick around overnight.

