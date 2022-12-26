Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Markey, Warren Highlighting Challenges Facing Mass Healthcare
HYANNIS – Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren are joining other lawmakers in highlighting barriers patients are facing in care as closures, service reductions and for-profit acquisitions of hospitals increase across the nation. In their letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, they say that the...
healthcarenews.com
State Awards $46 Million to Support HCBS, Human-services Workforce Development
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration announced that more than $46 million has been awarded to 85 community organizations for workforce recruitment, retention, and training, with the goal of reducing staff burnout and improving client outcomes in the human-service and home and community-based (HCBS) sectors across the Commonwealth. More than 472 applications were submitted, totaling $270.1 million in requests.
WCVB
Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Baker shares biggest personal struggles from COVID-19 pandemic
BOSTON — He was one of the most visible people in Massachusetts during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as Gov. Charlie Baker prepares to leave office, he's sharing the isolation he felt during those years. Baker, 66, was elected governor in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Despite often being rated...
Massachusetts State Rep. announced abortion access is coming to the Cape & Islands
Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes took to his Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that funding from the state will allow it to provide abortion care at its facilities on the Cape & Islands. According to Rep. Fernandes Health Imperatives, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health and well-being of...
nepm.org
Campaign encourages Massachusetts smokers to quit in 2023
With the new year approaching, the American Lung Association is encouraging the 11.1% of Massachusetts residents who smoke to resolve to quit using tobacco in 2023. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Massachusetts, the organization said, killing 9,300 people each year. Quitting smoking is routinely listed as one of the top New Year's resolutions and the American Lung Association launched a "Tobacco-Free '23" campaign to help smokers become former smokers next year.
As Charlie Baker departs, outgoing governor gives nod to Western Mass.
A massive map of Massachusetts, dotted with pins and a color-coded system, used to serve as a powerful visual aid for Gov. Charlie Baker, as he and administration officials tracked the flow of state dollars to all 351 municipalities. The purpose, Baker told MassLive, was to ensure resources were distributed...
wgbh.org
In 2023, expect a renewed fight over Massachusetts’ minimum wage
Back in 2018, as supporters of a $15-an-hour state minimum wage prepared to place the measure before voters as a ballot question, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill known as the “Grand Bargain” into law. It raised the non-tipped minimum wage from $11 to $15 over five years and created a paid family and sick leave program, while also establishing a permanent sales tax holiday and phasing out so-called premium pay for Sundays and legal holidays.
healthcarenews.com
State Distributing at Least 3.5 Million More Free At-home COVID-19 Tests
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration recently announced plans to distribute another 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests and personal protective equipment (PPE) for municipalities and community organizations to make available to residents across the Commonwealth. This latest distribution builds upon the successful distribution of nearly 30 million at-home tests to a range of settings across the Commonwealth over the past year.
fallriverreporter.com
A decade in the making, Massachusetts road safety bill again headed to Governor Baker’s desk
DEC. 27, 2022…..Crossing off a late-session to-do list item, lawmakers on Tuesday sent Gov. Charlie Baker a revised road safety bill that they believe addresses his discomfort with an earlier version. The bill (H 5103) would implement a range of new requirements aimed at protecting pedestrians, bicyclists and other...
healthcarenews.com
Bank of America’s Support for Massachusetts Food Relief Tops $1,175,000 in 2022
BOSTON — Bank of America announced a $275,000 donation to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the Greater Boston Food Bank, Lovin’ Spoonfuls, and the Worcester County Food Bank to help address food insecurity in the state. The donation is part of a unique program to encourage bank employees to support the health and safety of their teammates and help address one of the most critical needs facing communities: food insecurity.
4 troubling takeaways from new Mass. climate report
Here are a few of the major impacts the climate crisis could have on the Bay State by 2100. Summers like the South. Premature deaths because of poor air quality. Even more difficult to find affordable housing. Loss of ecosystems. Those are just a few of the impacts climate change...
Theory Wellness offers $250k to cannabis entrepreneur
Theory Wellness has announced its search for the next wave of cannabis entrepreneurs in Massachusetts.
themainewire.com
Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday
In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
The state government is scaling back its office space in downtown Boston
The Baker administration has plans to shed approximately 355,000 square feet of office space by 2024. Add the Massachusetts state government to the list of employers now rethinking and scaling back its office space in downtown Boston. According to The Boston Globe, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has started vacating office...
franklincountynow.com
ABC6.com
Massachusetts increasing minimum wage for new year
BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The state of Massachusetts announced their minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour. This raise will take effect starting January 1, 2023. The increase is a part of a law passed in June, 2018 which stated the state’s minimum wage would increase each year until 2023.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Give rural Mass. a seat at the table
AS GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY prepares to take office, we’re hearing a lot about “regional equity” these days. But defining exactly what this is beyond some nice-sounding buzz words is elusive. Residents of our small towns and rural communities know that the issues and challenges they confront on...
nbcboston.com
Here's What Happened in the Mass. Cannabis Industry in 2022
In the third full calendar year after the state's first legal cannabis businesses opened, sales continued to grow as lawmakers and advocates sought to change some of the rules governing the industry. Here are three of the biggest cannabis industry news in Massachusetts in 2022. At the very end of...
mspnews.org
INAUGURAL MSP CADET PROGRAM VISITS GENERAL HEADQUARTERS
Last week, the 46 members of the inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class visited General Headquarters in Framingham, where state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy and Colonel Christopher Mason spoke to them about the values and mission of the Department that they are joining, as well as about the great opportunity that lies ahead of them. Also joining the Cadets as they toured the State Police Watch Center and one of the MSP’s mobile Command Posts were Lieutenant Colonel John Pinkham, commander of the Division of Standards and Training; Major Steven McCarthy, deputy commander of the Division of Standards and Training; Captain Jon Provost, commandant of the State Police Academy, where the Cadets have been undergoing training; and Detective Lieutenant Sharon Maher, Cadet Program coordinator. The Cadets also learned about the role of the MSP Air Wing from one of the unit’s flight crews, who flew helicopter Air 2 to GHQ for the visit. The Cadets next month will begin their rotations at MSP barracks and units, where they will gain on-the-job training in the skills, knowledge, and experience needed for a career with the MSP. They will serve as civilian employees who will work administrative shifts for a tenure of one to two years, depending on the timing of the next State Police Recruit Training Troop for candidates seeking to become sworn Troopers. Upon successful completion of their Cadet Program service and passage of the Civil Service entrance examination, Cadets may receive appointment to the Recruit Training Troop.
