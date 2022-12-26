Read full article on original website
healthcarenews.com
State Awards $46 Million to Support HCBS, Human-services Workforce Development
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration announced that more than $46 million has been awarded to 85 community organizations for workforce recruitment, retention, and training, with the goal of reducing staff burnout and improving client outcomes in the human-service and home and community-based (HCBS) sectors across the Commonwealth. More than 472 applications were submitted, totaling $270.1 million in requests.
healthcarenews.com
State Distributing at Least 3.5 Million More Free At-home COVID-19 Tests
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration recently announced plans to distribute another 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests and personal protective equipment (PPE) for municipalities and community organizations to make available to residents across the Commonwealth. This latest distribution builds upon the successful distribution of nearly 30 million at-home tests to a range of settings across the Commonwealth over the past year.
capecod.com
Markey, Warren Highlighting Challenges Facing Mass Healthcare
HYANNIS – Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren are joining other lawmakers in highlighting barriers patients are facing in care as closures, service reductions and for-profit acquisitions of hospitals increase across the nation. In their letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, they say that the...
healthcarenews.com
State Awards More Than $10 Million to Combat Youth Violence
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration recently awarded more than $10 million in state funding through the Senator Charles E. Shannon Jr. Community Safety Initiative (Shannon CSI) grant program, which invests resources to combat youth violence in target communities across Massachusetts. The Shannon CSI is centered on the key elements...
healthcarenews.com
Bank of America’s Support for Massachusetts Food Relief Tops $1,175,000 in 2022
BOSTON — Bank of America announced a $275,000 donation to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the Greater Boston Food Bank, Lovin’ Spoonfuls, and the Worcester County Food Bank to help address food insecurity in the state. The donation is part of a unique program to encourage bank employees to support the health and safety of their teammates and help address one of the most critical needs facing communities: food insecurity.
This Massachusetts School District is Considering Bringing Back Masks
Almost three years after March of 2020, the day that Governor Charlie Baker announced the closing of schools in Massachusetts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one district in the Bay State is considering bringing back masks. According to CBS 6, Boston Public Schools are looking into the possibility of bringing...
$750,000 awarded to nine regional Buy Local organizations
The Baker-Polito Administration awarded $750,000 in grants to support nine regional Buy Local organizations.
nepm.org
Campaign encourages Massachusetts smokers to quit in 2023
With the new year approaching, the American Lung Association is encouraging the 11.1% of Massachusetts residents who smoke to resolve to quit using tobacco in 2023. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Massachusetts, the organization said, killing 9,300 people each year. Quitting smoking is routinely listed as one of the top New Year's resolutions and the American Lung Association launched a "Tobacco-Free '23" campaign to help smokers become former smokers next year.
WCVB
Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Baker shares biggest personal struggles from COVID-19 pandemic
BOSTON — He was one of the most visible people in Massachusetts during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as Gov. Charlie Baker prepares to leave office, he's sharing the isolation he felt during those years. Baker, 66, was elected governor in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Despite often being rated...
wgbh.org
In 2023, expect a renewed fight over Massachusetts’ minimum wage
Back in 2018, as supporters of a $15-an-hour state minimum wage prepared to place the measure before voters as a ballot question, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill known as the “Grand Bargain” into law. It raised the non-tipped minimum wage from $11 to $15 over five years and created a paid family and sick leave program, while also establishing a permanent sales tax holiday and phasing out so-called premium pay for Sundays and legal holidays.
Massachusetts State Rep. announced abortion access is coming to the Cape & Islands
Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes took to his Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that funding from the state will allow it to provide abortion care at its facilities on the Cape & Islands. According to Rep. Fernandes Health Imperatives, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health and well-being of...
4 troubling takeaways from new Mass. climate report
Here are a few of the major impacts the climate crisis could have on the Bay State by 2100. Summers like the South. Premature deaths because of poor air quality. Even more difficult to find affordable housing. Loss of ecosystems. Those are just a few of the impacts climate change...
Hampden County ranked high risk for COVID-19 spread, CDC says
Holiday celebrations and gatherings continue this week as we look ahead to New Year's Eve. These celebrations come as respiratory illnesses continue to circulate in our area. RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 have been a concern, and health experts say if you don't feel well; stay home.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts minimum wage, holiday and Sunday pay changes, effective January 2023
Effective January 1, 2023, the Massachusetts minimum wage will be $15.00 per hour. The service rate is $6.75 per hour. Also, Sunday premium pay and holiday pa are eliminated on January 1, 2023. The minimum fair wage laws and regulations address basic minimum wage and overtime. They also cover pay...
Minimum wage increase in Massachusetts to take effect on Jan. 1
BOSTON — Hundreds of thousands of workers in Massachusetts will get a raise when the state’s minimum wage increases this weekend. The state’s minimum wage will rise from $14.25 to $15 an hour on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The increase will mark the last of five annual increases laid out in legislation passed in 2018.
WCVB
Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker reflects on many surprises during his 8 years in office
BOSTON — As he prepares to step down from the top job in Massachusetts state government, Gov. Charlie Baker says he learned to expect the unexpected during his eight years in office. Baker, 66, was elected governor in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Despite often being rated as the...
nbcboston.com
Here's What Happened in the Mass. Cannabis Industry in 2022
In the third full calendar year after the state's first legal cannabis businesses opened, sales continued to grow as lawmakers and advocates sought to change some of the rules governing the industry. Here are three of the biggest cannabis industry news in Massachusetts in 2022. At the very end of...
NHPR
Bird flu outbreaks helping drive egg prices up in Massachusetts
Shoppers at Massachusetts grocery stores have seen egg prices jump this year. A key reason for the increase is the deadliest outbreak of bird flu in U.S. history. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 57 million birds, including egg-laying hens, have been affected. Steve Vendemia is the...
WCVB
Massachusetts' millionaires' tax takes effect with start of new year after voter approval
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents who earn more than $1 million each year will begin paying a new tax starting in 2023, after voters approved a constitutional amendment. The measure passed in November with approval from 52% of voters. Question 1 - sometimes called the Fair Share Amendment or the...
