State Awards $46 Million to Support HCBS, Human-services Workforce Development

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration announced that more than $46 million has been awarded to 85 community organizations for workforce recruitment, retention, and training, with the goal of reducing staff burnout and improving client outcomes in the human-service and home and community-based (HCBS) sectors across the Commonwealth. More than 472 applications were submitted, totaling $270.1 million in requests.
State Distributing at Least 3.5 Million More Free At-home COVID-19 Tests

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration recently announced plans to distribute another 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests and personal protective equipment (PPE) for municipalities and community organizations to make available to residents across the Commonwealth. This latest distribution builds upon the successful distribution of nearly 30 million at-home tests to a range of settings across the Commonwealth over the past year.
Markey, Warren Highlighting Challenges Facing Mass Healthcare

HYANNIS – Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren are joining other lawmakers in highlighting barriers patients are facing in care as closures, service reductions and for-profit acquisitions of hospitals increase across the nation. In their letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, they say that the...
State Awards More Than $10 Million to Combat Youth Violence

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration recently awarded more than $10 million in state funding through the Senator Charles E. Shannon Jr. Community Safety Initiative (Shannon CSI) grant program, which invests resources to combat youth violence in target communities across Massachusetts. The Shannon CSI is centered on the key elements...
Bank of America’s Support for Massachusetts Food Relief Tops $1,175,000 in 2022

BOSTON — Bank of America announced a $275,000 donation to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the Greater Boston Food Bank, Lovin’ Spoonfuls, and the Worcester County Food Bank to help address food insecurity in the state. The donation is part of a unique program to encourage bank employees to support the health and safety of their teammates and help address one of the most critical needs facing communities: food insecurity.
Campaign encourages Massachusetts smokers to quit in 2023

With the new year approaching, the American Lung Association is encouraging the 11.1% of Massachusetts residents who smoke to resolve to quit using tobacco in 2023. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Massachusetts, the organization said, killing 9,300 people each year. Quitting smoking is routinely listed as one of the top New Year's resolutions and the American Lung Association launched a "Tobacco-Free '23" campaign to help smokers become former smokers next year.
In 2023, expect a renewed fight over Massachusetts’ minimum wage

Back in 2018, as supporters of a $15-an-hour state minimum wage prepared to place the measure before voters as a ballot question, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill known as the “Grand Bargain” into law. It raised the non-tipped minimum wage from $11 to $15 over five years and created a paid family and sick leave program, while also establishing a permanent sales tax holiday and phasing out so-called premium pay for Sundays and legal holidays.
4 troubling takeaways from new Mass. climate report

Here are a few of the major impacts the climate crisis could have on the Bay State by 2100. Summers like the South. Premature deaths because of poor air quality. Even more difficult to find affordable housing. Loss of ecosystems. Those are just a few of the impacts climate change...
Here's What Happened in the Mass. Cannabis Industry in 2022

In the third full calendar year after the state's first legal cannabis businesses opened, sales continued to grow as lawmakers and advocates sought to change some of the rules governing the industry. Here are three of the biggest cannabis industry news in Massachusetts in 2022. At the very end of...
Bird flu outbreaks helping drive egg prices up in Massachusetts

Shoppers at Massachusetts grocery stores have seen egg prices jump this year. A key reason for the increase is the deadliest outbreak of bird flu in U.S. history. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 57 million birds, including egg-laying hens, have been affected. Steve Vendemia is the...
