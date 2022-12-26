The community came out in support of The Salvation Army this holiday season, ensuring the nonprofit could give back to those in need. The Salvation Army promoted its Red Kettle and the Festival of Trees Campaigns this season. The Red Kettle Campaign kicked off with its 4th Annual Breakfast on Nov. 16 at the Farrington Place and occurred through Christmas Eve. The Salvation Army has met its goals in the last two years. Last year, the Red Kettle Campaign surpassed its goal of $65,000 by...

