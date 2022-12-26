Read full article on original website
Fire damages veterinarian clinic in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire damaged a veterinary clinic in Lycoming County Wednesday. The flames sparked earlier Wednesday evening at Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic in Muncy Township. We don't know what caused the fire but the clinic says that all staff and animals are accounted for in Lycoming...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven campus community helps local families in need through the annual Adopt A Family Program
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven Community Service Office recently hosted its annual Adopt A Family project in partnership with the Salvation Army in Lock Haven. Members of the Lock Haven campus community were asked to donate gifts to children in need. Volunteers were provided a wish list of items the children had requested.
therecord-online.com
Downtown Rotary Of Lock Haven Continues Tradition
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Downtown Rotary of Lock Haven continues a tradition started by Dr. Betty Schantz and the Daughters of the American Revolution. They prepared Christmas bags for veterans filled with toiletries and activity books. They were delivered to all the Clinton County nursing homes. Forty one bags...
therecord-online.com
Woman charged with stealing children’s Christmas presents
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Jodi Ann Cisowski, 42, of Warriors Mark was charged Wednesday by Lock Haven city police with one count of theft, misdemeanor of the first degree. Cisowski is alleged to have stolen $1,131.48 worth of children’s Christmas presents and personal property from her ex-boyfriend’s residence on E. Bald Eagle St. in Lock Haven on December 21.
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
Winning ticket for New Year's Millionaire Raffle sold in Columbia County
Middletown, Pa. — A ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold in Columbia County. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, 00141038 and 00155356, were randomly drawn from among more than 56,200 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.The tickets were sold at Fresh-N Quik, 233 Montour Boulevard, Bloomsburg, Columbia County and Sheetz, 3695 Paxton St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
Fire company in Sunbury gets creative raising funds for new equipment
SUNBURY, Pa. — The Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Department covers a rural part of Northumberland County just outside of Sunbury. In the last few months, the department has brought on eight new volunteer firefighters, and those new firefighters need gear. "In the fire service, gear is several thousands of...
Pipe burst disrupts business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Luzerne County will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office and Magistrate Judge David Barilla's Office are expected to stay closed for the last few days of the year thanks to a burst pipe in the Forty Fort building.
Sunbury brings back its New Year's Eve celebration
SUNBURY, Pa. — Sunbury employees and volunteers decorated the gazebo at Cameron Park, getting it ready for this weekend's New Year's Eve celebration. The event was canceled for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're just trying to up our game from 2019, so we can...
Shelter animals in Montour County in need of homes
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Rebel has lived at the Pennsylvania SPCA near Danville for one year, which is half of his life. Rebel and his friends are waiting for their forever homes, but it's been a slow season at the shelter. "It's honestly been a little bit challenging getting...
Armed man wanted in Lackawanna County break-in has Wilkes-Barre ties
UPDATE: State police at Dunmore reported Thursday morning Todd Dwight Kitchen is in custody. Original story posted Wednes
Drums teen makes Christmas ornaments for a good cause
DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Drums teenager is spreading holiday cheer in more ways than one. Mickenzie Mhuschak just wrapped up the third year of her ornament project. It not only is a keepsake, but the money collected goes to a local food bank. “I kind of wanted to do it to give back, […]
Christmas Eve crook steals from Scranton restaurant
SCRANTON, Pa. — Joseph Macciocco shows us the damage to games of skill machines and a jukebox inside Villa Maria Restaurant in Scranton. Joseph says when he arrived to start his day on Saturday morning, his heart sank when he saw all the damage and realized a thief got away with about $1,000.
Pipe burst causing problems at animal shelter
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove are dealing with more than just caring for animals. Tandi Kashner says when she arrived for work Tuesday morning, she found a water pipe had frozen and burst in the cat and kitten house. "We had...
WNEP-TV 16
Christmas Day memories — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Another Christmas Day has come and gone, but it's not too late to make some special memories before the year ends. Mike Stevens shows us the importance of savoring the time with family and friends in this trip Back Down the Pennsylvania Road. Check out...
The 'army' behind The Salvation Army
The community came out in support of The Salvation Army this holiday season, ensuring the nonprofit could give back to those in need. The Salvation Army promoted its Red Kettle and the Festival of Trees Campaigns this season. The Red Kettle Campaign kicked off with its 4th Annual Breakfast on Nov. 16 at the Farrington Place and occurred through Christmas Eve. The Salvation Army has met its goals in the last two years. Last year, the Red Kettle Campaign surpassed its goal of $65,000 by...
Woman reports cell phone stolen during shopping trip
Allenwood, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a woman's cell phone while she was shopping at Dollar General in Allenwood. The victim, of Hughesville, reported the phone was stolen between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Dec. 20. The phone is a black Samsung Galaxy A53 with a green label that says "I love you Faith" and two pictures inside a clear case with black trim. Anyone with information may contact state police at Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA2022-1620353.
Luzerne County teen accused of over $200 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a 16-year-old after they say he was found stealing over $200 worth of items from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 6:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of theft at the Hazle Township Walmart. During an investigation, police found a […]
Senior citizen apartment faces cockroach infestation
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a senior citizen apartment building in Luzerne County say they are being inundated with cockroaches and say their calls for help to property management are being ignored. They reached out to the I-team for help. Nearly three dozen seniors live in the three-story building. They say they […]
Man accused of shaking, killing baby in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Jacob Campbell is now facing third-degree murder charges following the death of his two-month-old son in Luzerne County. Police say they were called to a home along Cleveland Street in Plains Township back on November 3 for reports of a semi-responsive infant who was bleeding from the nose.
