ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
therecord-online.com

Downtown Rotary Of Lock Haven Continues Tradition

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Downtown Rotary of Lock Haven continues a tradition started by Dr. Betty Schantz and the Daughters of the American Revolution. They prepared Christmas bags for veterans filled with toiletries and activity books. They were delivered to all the Clinton County nursing homes. Forty one bags...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Woman charged with stealing children’s Christmas presents

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Jodi Ann Cisowski, 42, of Warriors Mark was charged Wednesday by Lock Haven city police with one count of theft, misdemeanor of the first degree. Cisowski is alleged to have stolen $1,131.48 worth of children’s Christmas presents and personal property from her ex-boyfriend’s residence on E. Bald Eagle St. in Lock Haven on December 21.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Winning ticket for New Year's Millionaire Raffle sold in Columbia County

Middletown, Pa. — A ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold in Columbia County. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, 00141038 and 00155356, were randomly drawn from among more than 56,200 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.The tickets were sold at Fresh-N Quik, 233 Montour Boulevard, Bloomsburg, Columbia County and Sheetz, 3695 Paxton St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pipe burst disrupts business in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Luzerne County will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office and Magistrate Judge David Barilla's Office are expected to stay closed for the last few days of the year thanks to a burst pipe in the Forty Fort building.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunbury brings back its New Year's Eve celebration

SUNBURY, Pa. — Sunbury employees and volunteers decorated the gazebo at Cameron Park, getting it ready for this weekend's New Year's Eve celebration. The event was canceled for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're just trying to up our game from 2019, so we can...
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Drums teen makes Christmas ornaments for a good cause

DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Drums teenager is spreading holiday cheer in more ways than one. Mickenzie Mhuschak just wrapped up the third year of her ornament project. It not only is a keepsake, but the money collected goes to a local food bank. “I kind of wanted to do it to give back, […]
DRUMS, PA
Newswatch 16

Christmas Eve crook steals from Scranton restaurant

SCRANTON, Pa. — Joseph Macciocco shows us the damage to games of skill machines and a jukebox inside Villa Maria Restaurant in Scranton. Joseph says when he arrived to start his day on Saturday morning, his heart sank when he saw all the damage and realized a thief got away with about $1,000.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Pipe burst causing problems at animal shelter

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove are dealing with more than just caring for animals. Tandi Kashner says when she arrived for work Tuesday morning, she found a water pipe had frozen and burst in the cat and kitten house. "We had...
PINE GROVE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Christmas Day memories — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Another Christmas Day has come and gone, but it's not too late to make some special memories before the year ends. Mike Stevens shows us the importance of savoring the time with family and friends in this trip Back Down the Pennsylvania Road. Check out...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

The 'army' behind The Salvation Army

The community came out in support of The Salvation Army this holiday season, ensuring the nonprofit could give back to those in need. The Salvation Army promoted its Red Kettle and the Festival of Trees Campaigns this season. The Red Kettle Campaign kicked off with its 4th Annual Breakfast on Nov. 16 at the Farrington Place and occurred through Christmas Eve. The Salvation Army has met its goals in the last two years. Last year, the Red Kettle Campaign surpassed its goal of $65,000 by...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman reports cell phone stolen during shopping trip

Allenwood, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a woman's cell phone while she was shopping at Dollar General in Allenwood. The victim, of Hughesville, reported the phone was stolen between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Dec. 20. The phone is a black Samsung Galaxy A53 with a green label that says "I love you Faith" and two pictures inside a clear case with black trim. Anyone with information may contact state police at Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA2022-1620353.
ALLENWOOD, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County teen accused of over $200 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a 16-year-old after they say he was found stealing over $200 worth of items from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 6:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of theft at the Hazle Township Walmart. During an investigation, police found a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Senior citizen apartment faces cockroach infestation

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a senior citizen apartment building in Luzerne County say they are being inundated with cockroaches and say their calls for help to property management are being ignored. They reached out to the I-team for help. Nearly three dozen seniors live in the three-story building. They say they […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy