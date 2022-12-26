Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd fans sing Cristiano Ronaldo chant in Nottingham Forest win but change name to celebrate new Old Trafford hero
MANCHESTER UNITED fans showed they are moving on from their messy Cristiano Ronaldo separation by replacing his name in an iconic club chant. Erik ten Hag's men returned to Premier League action after the World Cup and showed few signs of rustiness as they swatted Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 at Old Trafford.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
game-news24.com
No one needs him. The ex-Barcelona star loses his job in Japan
Boyan Krkic, 32, was fired in Japan. The contract for him with Vissel Kobe is over. The parties didn’t renew the agreement, and now he is a free agent according to the club’s official website. Krkic has been the teammate of famous Spaniard Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe...
PSG manager confirms Lionel Messi return date
PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms the date Lionel Messi will return from his break following the World Cup.
Report: Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez Speaks On Benfica Future
Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez has been speaking about his future at Benfica.
Watch: Youngster Stefan Bajcetic Goal Wins It For Liverpool After Aston Villa Scare - Aston Villa v Liverpool
Watch Stefan Bajcetic's composed finish put Liverpool 3-1 up after Aston Villa pulled one back earlier on in second half.
Lionel Messi's World Cup Bedroom At Qatar University To Be Converted Into "Mini-Museum"
Messi was housed in room B201. It was a twin room but Messi had it to himself for most of the tournament.
Watch Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool Highlights: Salah, Van Dijk & Bajcetic Goals Earn Reds Three Points
Liverpool picked up a vital three points at Villa Park against Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday evening.
BBC
Leicester City 0-3 Newcastle: Eddie Howe allowing Magpies fans to 'dream'
"I have no problem with the supporters dreaming of what we can achieve." Eddie Howe may be allowing the Newcastle faithful to let their imaginations run wild, but the Magpies boss is remaining grounded for now. Newcastle sit second and are the Premier League's form team after winning six games...
BBC
Scottish transfer gossip: Celtic, Rangers, VAR, Gattuso, Doak, Erhahon, Besuijen
St Mirren have accepted bids of £350,000 from English League One clubs Portsmouth and Forest Green Rovers for Scotland Under-21 midfielder Ethan Erhahon, 21. (Scottish Sun) Rangers manager Michael Beale has warned captain James Tavernier he will have to "look over his shoulder" following the rise of young Ibrox full-back Adam Devine. (Herald)
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Where To Watch
Where to watch today's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Bournemouth.
Confirmed Manchester City Line-up Vs Leeds United; Rico Lewis Starts
Manchester City's side in their first Premier League game since the World Cup has been confirmed as they look to try and overtake Newcastle United in the league.
CBS Sports
Arsenal give Arsene Wenger a treat as they mark his return to Emirates Stadium with West Ham win
Halfway through his grand return to the Emirates Stadium, Arsene Wenger must have feared he had been thrust back into his nightmares. Arsenal, his team, in the stadium that had been built for his grand vision, were dominating possession and territory, elegance personified in a youthful cocktail of international and local talent. And they were losing.
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the midweek top-flight action
A festive feast of Scottish football continues with a full card of Premiership games on Wednesday. There are plenty of winter tales behind the six fixtures and here is a selection of what to look out for... Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Game of midweek:...
NBC Sports
Mohamed Salah leads Liverpool past Aston Villa; First PL goal for teen
Mohamed Salah had a goal and an assist as Liverpool reopened its Premier League campaign with a decisive 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Boxing Day. Ollie Watkins gave Villa hope of a comeback following a deserved run of control but Liverpool 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic scored his first Premier League goal to restore the two-goal cushion and send the Reds to a seventh win this season (7-4-4).
BBC
'Alvarez will be a better player thanks to World Cup'
Pep Guardiola says Julian Alvarez's experience at the World Cup with Argentina will only benefit Manchester City, but winning the tournament won't guarantee him more games. "All of us are so incredibly happy for him," said the City boss. "Argentina could lose the penalties against Holland and lose the penalties...
Enzo Fernandez In Advanced Talks With Liverpool And Manchester United As Move Away From Benfica Nears
Liverpool and Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Argentine hero Enzo Fernandez as his future looks increasingly likely away from Portugal.
Report: Chelsea Make Huge Offer For Liverpool Transfer Target Enzo Fernandez, Multiple Offers On The Table For World Cup Superstar
Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the Benfica midfielder over recent weeks.
Comments / 0