SB Nation

Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez

As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
BBC

Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao

Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
game-news24.com

No one needs him. The ex-Barcelona star loses his job in Japan

Boyan Krkic, 32, was fired in Japan. The contract for him with Vissel Kobe is over. The parties didn’t renew the agreement, and now he is a free agent according to the club’s official website. Krkic has been the teammate of famous Spaniard Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe...
BBC

Leicester City 0-3 Newcastle: Eddie Howe allowing Magpies fans to 'dream'

"I have no problem with the supporters dreaming of what we can achieve." Eddie Howe may be allowing the Newcastle faithful to let their imaginations run wild, but the Magpies boss is remaining grounded for now. Newcastle sit second and are the Premier League's form team after winning six games...
BBC

Scottish transfer gossip: Celtic, Rangers, VAR, Gattuso, Doak, Erhahon, Besuijen

St Mirren have accepted bids of £350,000 from English League One clubs Portsmouth and Forest Green Rovers for Scotland Under-21 midfielder Ethan Erhahon, 21. (Scottish Sun) Rangers manager Michael Beale has warned captain James Tavernier he will have to "look over his shoulder" following the rise of young Ibrox full-back Adam Devine. (Herald)
CBS Sports

Arsenal give Arsene Wenger a treat as they mark his return to Emirates Stadium with West Ham win

Halfway through his grand return to the Emirates Stadium, Arsene Wenger must have feared he had been thrust back into his nightmares. Arsenal, his team, in the stadium that had been built for his grand vision, were dominating possession and territory, elegance personified in a youthful cocktail of international and local talent. And they were losing.
BBC

Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the midweek top-flight action

A festive feast of Scottish football continues with a full card of Premiership games on Wednesday. There are plenty of winter tales behind the six fixtures and here is a selection of what to look out for... Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Game of midweek:...
NBC Sports

Mohamed Salah leads Liverpool past Aston Villa; First PL goal for teen

Mohamed Salah had a goal and an assist as Liverpool reopened its Premier League campaign with a decisive 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Boxing Day. Ollie Watkins gave Villa hope of a comeback following a deserved run of control but Liverpool 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic scored his first Premier League goal to restore the two-goal cushion and send the Reds to a seventh win this season (7-4-4).
BBC

'Alvarez will be a better player thanks to World Cup'

Pep Guardiola says Julian Alvarez's experience at the World Cup with Argentina will only benefit Manchester City, but winning the tournament won't guarantee him more games. "All of us are so incredibly happy for him," said the City boss. "Argentina could lose the penalties against Holland and lose the penalties...

