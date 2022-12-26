Nadal admits he is behind in Australian Open preparation: "I’m confident that I’ll be able to pick up the level I need to be competitive in Australia"

Read full article on original website
Nick Kyrgios leaves Australian tennis teammates in the lurch again after pulling out of United Cup
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the inaugural United Cup teams event just a day before his scheduled opening match, citing the need to overcome injury ahead of the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
The most successful male players in the history of the Australian Open
2023 is now just around the corner, and for tennis fans, excitement is already through the roof. The main reason for that is, of course, the Australian Open. The first grand slam of the year gets underway on January 16th, and the men’s singles final will take place on January 29th from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal, De Minaur and Kvitova among those to welcome Djokovic back to Australia ahead of United Cup: "Good for tennis, good for probably the fans"
Novak Djokovic touched down in Australia yesterday and it was an emotional moment for the Serbian who was deporter from the country last year. His return was something he was hoping for as he tries to create history by becoming the first player to win the Australian Open ten times. Some of his fellow colleagues reacted to that and welcomed him back into the country that saw some of his most iconic moments happen. Rafael Nadal was one of them as he said:
ATP, WTA join forces for United Cup mixed teams tournament
The ATP and WTA tours’ new joint venture begins Thursday in three Australian cities with plenty of prize money and ranking points at stake. And the mixed teams United Cup could also help shake off some of the holiday season rust ahead of the Australian Open starting Jan. 16 in Melbourne.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas gives superb response to Kyrgios withdrawing late from United Cup: "I don't think it's a surprise"
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios developed a rivalry that is up and down in a way as sometimes they seem to get along but other times they fire shots at it. It started at Wimbledon this year when they played a very heated match and since then we've seen them taking shots at each other multiple times. Kyrgios was actually the player that talked less than Tsitsipas overall with the mother of the Greek getting into it again. He was asked about Kyrgios pulling out of the United Cup only 24 hours before it started and he gave a pretty spicy response.
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova on Osaka's tennis decline: "Forces outside tennis are affecting her more than anything"
Martina Navratilova feels that outside forces have a great impact on Naomi Osaka and influenced how her career transpired in the last two years. Osaka used to be a force in tennis but that changed in the past two years as she did not play that regularly. She dealt with injuries, mental health problems and all sorts of stuff that wasn't a factor until recently. Now she looks to return to the top but she's busy with many other interests that take away time from tennis.
Yardbarker
‘He can win any tournament he plays,’ Rafael Nadal praises Nick Kyrgios ahead of Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios has the ‘weapons to win’ the Australian Open says defending champion Rafael Nadal. The Australian number one enjoyed his best season in 2022, winning the Australian Open doubles tournament and reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. Nadal, as captain of the Spain side, was...
tennisuptodate.com
"I will always put up a fight no matter what" - Amanda Anisimova recalls spectacular upset win over Naomi Osaka at 2022 Australian Open
Amanda Anisimova has showcased some of her best tennis in Australia over the years, but a third-round thriller to upset Naomi Osaka at her favorite hunting ground in 2022 is perhaps a striking highlight of the American's exploits in the country. A 17-year-old Anisimova debuted at the Australian Open back...
tennisuptodate.com
"Stays with you for the rest of your life”: Djokovic won’t forget deportation ordeal as he reflects on return to Australian Open
Novak Djokovic made his return to Australia a few days ago and while happy about being back he's also had to remember last year and how that went. Djokovic spoke a few times about his deportation from Australia striking a similar tone each time. It's one of the worst moments of his career and due to that, it's just not something that he's ever going to forget. He talked about it in Adelaide, in his first public address after returning to the country:
wtatennis.com
Rested and ready, Pegula, Fritz lead stacked American squad in Sydney
SYDNEY, Australia -- Team USA has reason to feel confident on the eve of the United Cup. The Americans have sent a team to Sydney that sees No.11 Madison Keys and No.19 Frances Tiafoe as their No.2 singles players behind No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.9 Taylor Fritz. In fact, the Americans are the only team in the entire 18-team competition to boast a total of four Top 20 players.
Yardbarker
"I have the highest motivation to start well" - Nadal excited for the United Cup
Rafael Nadal will be part of Spain's United Cup campaign as he's ready to kick off his new year in great style. While it will be difficult to duplicate Nadal's excellent trip to Australia from the previous year, he is eager to get the year off to a strong start. Because there is so much that is unknown, beginnings have always been a tremendously thrilling aspect of his seasons.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic without key team member ahead of Australian Open
Novak Djokovic’s physiotherapist Ulises Badio has been replaced according to a report from SportKlub’s Sasa Ozmo. Badio has been a significant member of the 21-time Grand Slam champion’s team since 2017 and has spoken previously of their close relationship. Djokovic himself has previously called Argentinian Badio a...
atptour.com
United Cup Day 1 Preview: Tsitsipas Leads Greece Charge, De Minaur Carries Home Hopes
The stage is set. The 2023 season begins on Thursday in Australia, where 18 countries will battle it from 29 December-8 January to become United Cup champion. The new mixed-teams event will see some of the biggest stars in action in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Stefanos Tsitsipas among those representing their countries.
tennisuptodate.com
TV Guide for 2023 United Cup including Nadal, Tsitsipas, Sakkari, Ruud, Fritz and Pegula
The 2023 season kicks off in Australia with a new competition that has a pretty strong field, a fun format and probably plenty of good tennis in store. Tennis fans around the world will tune in to watch the first edition of the United Cup as 18 nations battle it out for the trophy. Some of the best players in the world are taking part in the event as we'll have Nadal, Tsitssipas, Sakkari, Ruud, Fritz, Pegula, Swiatek and many more playing at the event.
tennisuptodate.com
"It happened quicker than i would have thought" - John McEnroe recalls his volatile path to becoming World No.1
Retired tennis star John McEnroe recently reflected on his journey to the top of the tennis world and said that he reached there sooner than he thought he would. The American is among the greatest tennis players of all time and enjoyed a stellar career during which he won seven Grand Slam singles titles, among other accolades.
tennisuptodate.com
Shriver believes Federer and Navratilova most synonymous with Wimbledon
Pam Shriver has mostly two names in mind when she sees a Wimbledon trophy and it's Roger Federer and Martina Navratilova who have dominated at the event over the years. The names of Federer and Navratilova will always be tied to dominance and Wimbledon particularly has been kind to both of them. Federer is widely considered the best grass player of all time and he dominated at Wimbledon for years. He finished first at Wimbledon 8 times which is quite similar to how Navratilova did at the event.
atptour.com
Motivated Nadal Aiming For Strong Start At United Cup
Rafael Nadal said that he is raring to go at the start of the season as he prepares to spearhead Team Spain’s United Cup title quest in Sydney. The 36-year-old will represent his nation at the new 18-country mixed-teams event, held in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney from 29 December-8 January.
