Kyrgios hits back at criticism surrounding exhibition tournaments: "I would say an event around the world with players like Novak & I aren’t killing the game"

Nick Kyrgios leaves Australian tennis teammates in the lurch again after pulling out of United Cup
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the inaugural United Cup teams event just a day before his scheduled opening match, citing the need to overcome injury ahead of the Australian Open.
Kyrgios and Djokovic set to team up in doubles during 2023
Nick Kyrgios surprised fans on social media by teasing a doubles partnership with Djokovic at Indian Wells but it will depend on whether he can enter the country. It's still not clear whether Novak Djokovic will be enter the US as an unvaccinated individual despite the pandemic being technically over. It's really not and countries around the world are still recording cases so it remains to be seen whether Djokovic can enter the country. If he can, we might see him play doubles with Kyrgios at Indian Wells.
Nadal, De Minaur and Kvitova among those to welcome Djokovic back to Australia ahead of United Cup: "Good for tennis, good for probably the fans"
Novak Djokovic touched down in Australia yesterday and it was an emotional moment for the Serbian who was deporter from the country last year. His return was something he was hoping for as he tries to create history by becoming the first player to win the Australian Open ten times. Some of his fellow colleagues reacted to that and welcomed him back into the country that saw some of his most iconic moments happen. Rafael Nadal was one of them as he said:
"Novak is here, good for tennis, good probably for the fans" - Nadal on Djokovic's participation
Novak Djokovic will participate at the 2023 Australian Open and his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal is happy about his participation at the first Grand Slam of the season. The 21-time Grand Slam champion and the 22-time Grand Slam champion faced off dozens of times and their next meeting may take place already in January as the two members of the Big Three are considered to be favourites in Melbourne Park.
Tsitsipas gives superb response to Kyrgios withdrawing late from United Cup: "I don't think it's a surprise"
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios developed a rivalry that is up and down in a way as sometimes they seem to get along but other times they fire shots at it. It started at Wimbledon this year when they played a very heated match and since then we've seen them taking shots at each other multiple times. Kyrgios was actually the player that talked less than Tsitsipas overall with the mother of the Greek getting into it again. He was asked about Kyrgios pulling out of the United Cup only 24 hours before it started and he gave a pretty spicy response.
Navratilova on Osaka's tennis decline: "Forces outside tennis are affecting her more than anything"
Martina Navratilova feels that outside forces have a great impact on Naomi Osaka and influenced how her career transpired in the last two years. Osaka used to be a force in tennis but that changed in the past two years as she did not play that regularly. She dealt with injuries, mental health problems and all sorts of stuff that wasn't a factor until recently. Now she looks to return to the top but she's busy with many other interests that take away time from tennis.
"It happened quicker than i would have thought" - John McEnroe recalls his volatile path to becoming World No.1
Retired tennis star John McEnroe recently reflected on his journey to the top of the tennis world and said that he reached there sooner than he thought he would. The American is among the greatest tennis players of all time and enjoyed a stellar career during which he won seven Grand Slam singles titles, among other accolades.
Raducanu front page star for sports section in Guinness World Records, tennis fans reacts: "Emma's agent needs a raise, it's deal after deal"
Emma Raducanu graced the front page for the sports section of the Guinness World Records and tennis fans reacted with mixed reactions towards the inclusion. Raducanu undoubtedly did something extraordinary at the US Open becoming the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam event. It's a record so her inclusion as the cover star of the sports section of the Guinness World Records is not shocking yet tennis fans reacted with mixed emotions. Some pointed out how it's justified and some joked about her agent being incredibly good at his job.
"Stays with you for the rest of your life”: Djokovic won’t forget deportation ordeal as he reflects on return to Australian Open
Novak Djokovic made his return to Australia a few days ago and while happy about being back he's also had to remember last year and how that went. Djokovic spoke a few times about his deportation from Australia striking a similar tone each time. It's one of the worst moments of his career and due to that, it's just not something that he's ever going to forget. He talked about it in Adelaide, in his first public address after returning to the country:
"I will always put up a fight no matter what" - Amanda Anisimova recalls spectacular upset win over Naomi Osaka at 2022 Australian Open
Amanda Anisimova has showcased some of her best tennis in Australia over the years, but a third-round thriller to upset Naomi Osaka at her favorite hunting ground in 2022 is perhaps a striking highlight of the American's exploits in the country. A 17-year-old Anisimova debuted at the Australian Open back...
Serena Williams opens up on post retirement struggles: “It’s harder than I ever imagined”
Serena Williams opened up about struggling with retirement as the former tennis superstar finds it very hard to just relax after working tirelessly for decades. Williams was good at tennis due to a high dose of talent but also due to working very hard on her craft. She's a person who is used to working and loves to work so retirement is something she is having a tough time dealing with. She opened up about it publicly by writing on Twitter that she's finding it very hard to just relax:
Kyrgios withdraws from United Cup due to injury
Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the inaugural edition of the United Cup due to an injury he sustained while playing exhibition tennis in Dubai at the World Tennis League. Kyrgisos withdrew only 24 hours before the start of the event indicating that he was holding out hope of being able to play but ultimately he elected against it due to the proximity of the Australian Open. That is one of the most important events of the year for him so risking that would be unwise.
"Never had a Christmas like this before" - Genie Bouchard has a unique holiday experience in Dubai
Eugenie Bouchard's team brought a plum cake for her on the occasion of Christmas, a gesture that overwhelmed the tennis star. The Canadian, who did not skip practice on December 25, is currently in Dubai, where she participated in the inaugural edition of the World Tennis League exhibition tournament. She was part of Team Kites, the other members of the team being World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Sania Mirza, and the new sensation Holger Rune.
‘It won’t be my best tennis, but I’m glad to be back,’ admits Alexander Zverev at United Cup
Alexander Zverev admits his tennis might not be at the usual level, but he is glad to be back competing after six months away from the sport. The world number twelve tore three ligaments in his right ankle during his Roland Garros semi-final match against Rafael Nadal in June and had to be stretchered off court. He then suffered a bone edema injury in September setting him back further.
Tiafoe jokingly asks Keys for autograph after United Cup win: "Anything for my fans"
Frances Tiafoe is the jokester in team USA and the American created another highlight by asking Madison Keys for an autograph after her win at the United Cup. Tiafoe will play his first United Cup match tomorrow as he watched Fritz and Keys play today. He was particularly impressed by Keys and how she was able to come back from a break down in each set and win it in two. He asked her for an autograph after the match and Keys went along with the joke.
"Even my days off are stressful" - Nick Kyrgios on his 2023 schedule, Aussie is set to miss several events after Australian Open
The ATP season usually starts Down Under with a few events , followed by the first Grand Slam of the season - the Australian Open. Then, it doesn't return until the next season and Nick Kyrgios expressed his disappointment about the situation as he would like to spend more time with his family.
"It's a very difficult thing to do" - Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley on Kyrgios winning the event in front of his home crowd
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios will be one of the favorites to win the 2023 Australian Open based on his performances this year and the crowd will certainly help him along the way. It's always special to see your countryman compete at the Grand Slam tournament on the home soil...
"American men's tennis is in a very good place as it is" - Breakout star Ben Shelton hopes to keep momentum going heading into 2023 season
US rising star Ben Shelton made his breakthrough during the 2022 season and is one of the players to watch out for in the 2023 season. Shelton officially started his pro career ranked World No.171 in the world and climbed the ATP Ranking since then reaching a career-high No.165 as 19-year old last August, becoming the third highest ranked teenager behind Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune.
Nadal praises Kyrgios, believes he has 'all the talent' and 'weapons' to win Grand Slam tournaments
Nick Kyrgios played his first grand slam final this year at Wimbledon and Nadal thinks he can certainly win one as he has all the tools and weapons to do so. Kyrgios has talked much about winning a grand slam lately as he wants to win one and then retire. It's a goal and dream of his, particularly after he came close this year at Wimbledon. A player who saw the best of Kyrgios a couple of times across the net certainly believes he has all the tools to do so:
