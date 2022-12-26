Swiatek doesn't set any specific goals going into 2023 season: "I just want to keep being consistent"

Taylor Fritz is not prone to smashing racquets but he'll do it at times when frustration boils over and he doesn't think that players smashing racquets is an issue. There is a lot of emphasis in tennis on stoicism and it's not that different to any other sport. While the argument of being a role model is understandable, passion is what sports is all about. Fritz seems to agree as he revealed in a recent interview that he doesn't see ap roblem with players smashing racquets unless they endanger others:

2 DAYS AGO