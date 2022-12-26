Swiatek doesn't set any specific goals going into 2023 season: "I just want to keep being consistent"

Read full article on original website
"I felt like I wasn't sure if this is kind of my place to be" - Swiatek on initial self-doubt when she took over as World No.1
Iga Swiatek, who landed in Australia ahead of the 2023 United Cup, has reflected on her unimaginable 2022 season that took a turn for the better after former World No.1 Ashleigh Barty’s retirement. In a press conference in Brisbane on Wednesday, the Pole confessed that she felt out of...
Navratilova on Osaka's tennis decline: "Forces outside tennis are affecting her more than anything"
Martina Navratilova feels that outside forces have a great impact on Naomi Osaka and influenced how her career transpired in the last two years. Osaka used to be a force in tennis but that changed in the past two years as she did not play that regularly. She dealt with injuries, mental health problems and all sorts of stuff that wasn't a factor until recently. Now she looks to return to the top but she's busy with many other interests that take away time from tennis.
"It happened quicker than i would have thought" - John McEnroe recalls his volatile path to becoming World No.1
Retired tennis star John McEnroe recently reflected on his journey to the top of the tennis world and said that he reached there sooner than he thought he would. The American is among the greatest tennis players of all time and enjoyed a stellar career during which he won seven Grand Slam singles titles, among other accolades.
"American men's tennis is in a very good place as it is" - Breakout star Ben Shelton hopes to keep momentum going heading into 2023 season
US rising star Ben Shelton made his breakthrough during the 2022 season and is one of the players to watch out for in the 2023 season. Shelton officially started his pro career ranked World No.171 in the world and climbed the ATP Ranking since then reaching a career-high No.165 as 19-year old last August, becoming the third highest ranked teenager behind Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune.
Opelka makes big prediction for 2023: "Everyone will be allowed to play Wimbledon"
Reilly Opelka has made a prediction on social media that everybody will be allowed to play Wimbledon which seems likely after the LTA was hit with a huge fine. Wimbledon didn't allow all players to play in 2022 as they followed the guidelines of the British government. The recommendation was to not allow Russian and Belarussian players to play with mixed reactions to it. Some supported it, others opposed it, many understood it but it turned out a mess for everybody involved.
Serena Williams opens up on post retirement struggles: “It’s harder than I ever imagined”
Serena Williams opened up about struggling with retirement as the former tennis superstar finds it very hard to just relax after working tirelessly for decades. Williams was good at tennis due to a high dose of talent but also due to working very hard on her craft. She's a person who is used to working and loves to work so retirement is something she is having a tough time dealing with. She opened up about it publicly by writing on Twitter that she's finding it very hard to just relax:
Fritz has no issues with fellow tennis players smashing racquets: "There's a reason why all of Nick Kyrgios' matches are packed"
Taylor Fritz is not prone to smashing racquets but he'll do it at times when frustration boils over and he doesn't think that players smashing racquets is an issue. There is a lot of emphasis in tennis on stoicism and it's not that different to any other sport. While the argument of being a role model is understandable, passion is what sports is all about. Fritz seems to agree as he revealed in a recent interview that he doesn't see ap roblem with players smashing racquets unless they endanger others:
"I always played Boris when he was pretty close to his best": Ivan Lendl recalls rivalry with Boris Becker
Ivan Lendl recalled his rivalry with Boris Becker in a recent appearance on the Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast talking about how good of a player he was. Becker's name in recent times has been more associated with his scandals than his tennis and it's a shame because his tennis was truly amazing. The German's falls from grace is unfortunate to see but Lendl made a point to talk about his tennis more as he remembered their rivalry:
Sam Stosur believes Kyrgios will shine at the United Cup - "It's no secret Nick loves being in a team and team competition"
The start of the 2023 season will be an interesting one for Australian fans as it will begin at the United Cup in three different Australian cities. As a host nation, Australia also has a team in the competition that is led by Nick Kyrgios from the ATP Tour and Ajla Tomljanovic from the WTA Tour. Sam Stosur and and Lleyton Hewitt are the captains and they are both hopping for a big success at the inaugural event.
