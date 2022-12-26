ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

theweektoday.com

Dartmouth resident killed in Acushnet crash

DARTMOUTH – A 27-year-old Dartmouth man was killed in an Acushnet bicycle crash Dec. 22, according to social media reports. James Leandre was killed when the bicycle he was riding collided with a large truck, according to The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DARTMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Death investigation underway in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood. Authorities could be seen working at the corner of Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3 p.m. The focus has been on a unit in a nearby apartment...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Hit Cheating Boyfriend With Car, Then Stabbed Him: DA

A Boston woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit her boyfriend with her car and then stabbed him last weekend. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said. She was ordered held on $5,000 bail following her arraignment Tuesday and told not to have any contact with the victim.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating after pedestrian struck in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Falmouth on Monday night. Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 84 East Falmouth Highway around 6 p.m. found a 44-year-old man who had been hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross the roadway, police said.
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

K9 Kyro, a Bristol County K9 that had been deployed over 300 times, passes away suddenly

Officials have announced that Bristol County Police K-9 Kyro passed away on Monday. According to James Donovan, Chief of Police for Raynham, Kyro passed away due to sudden illness. An honor service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Angel View Cemetery in Middleborough, which was attended by members of the Raynham Police Department, other area K-9 teams and law enforcement officers from the region. To view a video of the sendoff from the department, click here.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Family, friends remember cyclist killed in Acushnet crash

(WJAR) — Heartbroken family and friends are remembering 27-year-old James Leandre of Dartmouth. Leandre was killed last week when police say his bike and a truck collided on South Main Street in Acushnet. "James was just an amazing person; he was absolutely amazing," said Rebecca Vieira, Leandre's sister. James,...
ACUSHNET, MA
capecod.com

Car strikes building off Mashpee Rotary

MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck the real estate building at the Mashpee Rotary about 3 PM. Nobody in the car or the structure was injured. There was extensive damage to the structure and a building inspector was called to check the stability of the building. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
MASHPEE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Elderly woman fatally struck by vehicle while standing in her driveway just miles from Massachusetts, Rhode Island border

Authorities say that an elderly Massachusetts woman was struck and killed while in her driveway just a few miles from the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border. According to police, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon the Douglas Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 93 West Street.
DOUGLAS, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: 1 Injured in Christmas Rollover Crash

NATICK – One person was injured in a rollover crash on Christmas night in Natick. The injured was transported to a Boston Hospital. Police are investigating the crash. Bacon Street in Natick, between between Oak and Marion streets, was for more than hour. The crash happened after 7:30 p.m....
NATICK, MA
MassLive.com

Pedestrian killed in Monday night Sharon crash

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motor vehicle in Sharon on Monday night, according to a Sharon Police Department spokesperson. On Monday at 8:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person hit by a motor vehicle at the intersection of North Main Street and Bayberry Drive, according to the department spokesperson. Police determined the pedestrian to be deceased after they arrived on the scene.
SHARON, MA

