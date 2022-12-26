ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Los Angeles faces Orlando on 3-game road skid

By The Associated Press


 3 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers (13-20, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Orlando looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Magic have gone 9-9 at home. Orlando gives up 113.1 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 5-12 away from home. Los Angeles ranks third in the NBA with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 9.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Ross averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Franz Wagner is shooting 46.8% and averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LeBron James is scoring 27.8 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 19.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 8-2, averaging 116.3 points, 46.9 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 119.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.5 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

Lakers: Juan Toscano-Anderson: out (ankle), Anthony Davis: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

