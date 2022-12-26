Read full article on original website
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.
Seven (7) Sarasota Restaurants You Can't Miss: Find Your Next Favorite Restaurant in Sarasota:
St Petersburg's Iconic Munch's Restaurant is Closing
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heat
Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FL
golfcoastmagazine.com
BOBY JONES UPDATE
Like most of the former Bobby Jones patrons, I am excited by what I am seeing when I drive past the course almost every day. Grassing has begun at Bobby Jones Golf Club, and the renovated original 18-hole Donald Ross-designed course is really starting to take shape. It will still take some time for the newly planted grass to take root and be ready for play, but we can’t wait to get back on the greens of Sarasota’s historic municipal golf course.
Longboat Observer
2022's top 10 real estate transactions on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key, Bird Key
Six of 2022’s top 10 residential real estate transactions on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key and Bird Key reached the $10 million level. Here are the top 10 sales. Longboat Shores: Donald and Dawn Meagher sold their home at 3303 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Tamara MacCormack, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $13.75 million. Built in 1985, it has five bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,009 square feet of living area.
Longboat Observer
Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties
The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
Longboat Observer
Health department posts red tide advisories from Nokomis to Longboat Key
Sarasota County beaches from Nokomis north were placed under a red tide advisory after higher-than-acceptable levels of the bacteria were detected recently in routine testing. Signs were to be posted at the beach in Nokomis, Turtle Beach, Siesta Key Beach, South Lido, North Lido, Longboat Key and the Sarasota Bay beaches along Bird Key and Ringling Causeway.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian leaves behind financial nightmare for Sarasota County snowbird
VENICE, Fla. - Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds. Janet Beardsley, 83,...
Mississippi State Football Takes Southwest Flight to Tampa Despite Airline's Unprecedented Issues
The Bulldogs were not delayed by the airline's recent flight cancelations.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota: 2022 in review
There we were, tooling along just fine a couple years ago. A round of golf here, a bike ride there, a little barbecue now and then and a nice cigar. Then, whammo, we’re all wearing masks and checking drive times on Google maps to a place called Micco where a Publix store had a single COVID-19 shot appointment open at 8:30 tomorrow morning.
thetampabay100.com
No. 9: USF’s new prez
The University of South Florida hired its eighth president this year, tapping a founding USF trustee for the top job. Rhea Law was first selected in 2021 as interim president to lead the institution following former President Steven Currall’s departure. By March 2022, the Florida Board of Governors had tapped her for the job permanently.
995qyk.com
Forbes Names Tampa As Best City in Florida To Live In
It’s not exactly a secret. Tampa is the best city in Florida to call home. Even Forbes agrees. They measured things like home affordability, employment opportunities, crime, cost of living, diversity, public transit, healthcare and population growth. We certainly know firsthand about that last one. Forbes says Tampa has...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-qauality ingredients only.
995qyk.com
Multiple Florida Cities Rank Best Spots For Dive Bars
Multiple Florida cities have ranked high for best cities for dive bars. Who doesn’t love cheap drinks and a chill atmosphere? Here in the Tampa Bay area, we have so many staple bars to choose from, and even more dive bars for a more laid back evening. While many...
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton woman wins $2 million with Florida Lottery scratch-off
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman claimed the top prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announced that Eureca Battle, 40, of Bradenton, claimed a $2 million top prize from the $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.
Longboat Observer
2022: A return to normalcy for local arts
The arts community in Sarasota and beyond had craved a year like this, an opportunity to welcome people back to live performances with minimal interruptions. And they mostly got what they wanted; COVID continued to recede and cause less programming interruptions, and people began to fill the seats again. The...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 29 to Jan. 4
$20-$40 Visit CircusArts.org. This is a circus town. And these are circus kids. The talented class of the Sailor Circus Academy — ages ranging from eight to 18 — are ready to show you everything they've been working on over the last year. There's nimble acrobats and flexible contortionists, dextrous jugglers and people who fly through the air with the greatest of ease. And they still have homework. Continues through Saturday.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County teacher goes viral in epic dance-off with student
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A Hillsborough County teacher recently went viral for her epic dance moves. "I really try to emphasize for kids to be their authentic selves and to really never be afraid to express who they are no matter who's watching," said Yolanda Turner, a teacher at Sumner High School.
995qyk.com
7 Great Places To Eat Near Amalie Arena
Heading to a Lightning game this season or going to see a show at Amalie Arena? Here are 7 great places to eat that’s near Amalie Arena. All of these locations are within walking distance, but if you don’t feel like walking, hop on the TECO street car or use an electric scooter. Whether you’re in the mood for some bar bites, or want to sit down and have a nice dinner, here are our recommendations. Depending on the event, you may want to get to these places a little earlier (around 5p) or make a reservation to secure your spot!
travellemming.com
29 Best Tampa Restaurants in 2023 (Where to Eat, By a Local)
If you’re looking for the best Tampa restaurants you’re in luck because Tampa has a very exciting food scene. There’s an entire spectrum of cuisines showcased here in the heart of Tampa Bay. I live in Tampa and I’ve spent the last couple of years on a...
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin. Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style,...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Best of 2022
Lets face it, whether you're a cop in the South Bronx or in Sarasota there are days you're gonna just stop and smile at the world around you. OK, maybe fewer in the South Bronx than in Sarasota, but you get what we're saying. Those stop-and-smile moments are what we...
