The hacker responsible for the $12 million hack on Defrost Finance returned the exploited funds. The DEX will soon launch a smart contract to refund all the affected users. In an interesting turn of events, the perpetrator behind the attack on Avalanche’s Defrost Finance returned the funds he siphoned off the decentralized exchange. The surprising return came a day after the initial flash loan attack that took place on 25 December. The hack had led to a loss of more than $12 million.

2 DAYS AGO