US News and World Report

Cambodian Casino Fire Kills 19, Dozens More Feared Dead

POIPET, Cambodia (Reuters) -At least 19 people, many of them Thais, were killed and up to 30 were missing after a fire tore through a casino-hotel complex in a Cambodian town on the Thai border, officials said on Thursday. About 400 employees and patrons were in the Grand Diamond City...
US News and World Report

Algerian Journalist in Custody Ahead of Trial, Lawyers Say

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian journalist Ihsane El Kadi, who owns a media group and has been a vocal critic of the government, has been placed in a pre-trial detention, accused of receiving foreign funding, his lawyers said on Thursday after he was arrested on Dec. 24. Reporters Without Borders, the...
US News and World Report

Bangladesh Tries to Stop Rohingya Risking Their Lives at Sea - Official

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in...
US News and World Report

Sudanese General Leads Mission to South Darfur After Violent Clashes

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - The deputy head of Sudan's sovereign council led a mission to the city of Nyala in South Darfur on Thursday to assess the security situation following another spate of violence there, the council said. At least 10 people were killed, 25 injured and several villages burnt in...
US News and World Report

Spain Vows More Vigilance, Protection as Murders of Women Spike in December

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government promised on Thursday increased police protection for victims of domestic violence after at least nine women in Spain were killed by their current or former partners in December, making it the deadliest month of this year. "The time has come to say 'enough'," Interior...
US News and World Report

Fire on South Korean Highway Kills Five, Injures Dozens

SEOUL (Reuters) -A large fire on a South Korean expressway on Thursday killed at least five people and injured nearly 40 caught in heavy traffic, emergency officials and media said. Video images on social media showed a soundproof awning engulfed in flames soon after the fire broke out on the...
US News and World Report

South Africa Tanker Explosion Death Toll Jumps to 27

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The death toll from a gas tanker blast in Johannesburg on Christmas Eve has climbed to 27, the provincial health department said on Thursday. The explosion in the city's Boksburg suburb on Saturday tore the roof off the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital, destroyed two houses, several cars and injured bystanders up to 500 metres from the scene.
US News and World Report

One of Eight Teen Girls Charged in Toronto Stabbing Death Granted Bail

TORONTO (Reuters) - An Ontario judge granted bail on Thursday to one of the eight teenage girls charged with killing a 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto, Canada, this month, subject to conditions. The teenager, whose name cannot be published, must surrender her passport, not have a cell phone, stay in...
US News and World Report

Brazil Arrests Four People for Alleged Coup Attempt in Bolsonaro Riots

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian police said they had arrested at least four people and carried out nationwide raids on Thursday in investigations into an alleged coup attempt during riots by supporters of defeated far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Brazilian authorities, led by the Supreme Court, have been cracking down on a small...
US News and World Report

Jamaica Renews Regional States of Emergency Due to Gang Violence

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness renewed states of emergency in eight parishes on Wednesday to control an ongoing threat of crime linked to gang activity in the Caribbean nation. Holness on Nov. 15 had announced regional states of emergency, which allow authorities to search buildings and arrest...
US News and World Report

Israeli Minister Sees Possible Attack on Iran 'In Two or Three Years'

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel could attack Iranian nuclear sites in two or three years, its defence minister said on Wednesday, in unusually explicit comments about a possible timeline. With international efforts to renew a 2015 nuclear deal having stalled, the Iranians have ramped up uranium enrichment, a process with civilian...
US News and World Report

Peru Arrests Six Generals Amid Graft Investigation of Ex-President Castillo

LIMA (Reuters) - The anti-corruption unit of Peru's attorney general's office on Monday detained six generals amid an investigation into allegations the government of ousted former President Pedro Castillo illegally promoted police and military officers. Police also seized "documents and devices" during a raid of the home of Castillo's former...

