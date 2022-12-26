ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 4

Cathy Romero
3d ago

El Paso can’t help their own people, send these intruders back

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US105

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso

El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
EL PASO, TX
Amarie M.

Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arrive

A news report confirms that a large group of migrants is frustrated at being stranded in Mexico at the U.S. border in Texas. They vow to stay and wait for the end of the Title 42 border health policy, which was extended past Dec. 21, 2022. This is so that they may be able to cross the border into the U.S. The Mayor of El Paso, Texas, Oscar Leeser, wants to prevent the migrants from having to sleep on the streets when they get here.
EL PASO, TX
US105

Here’s Where You Can Celebrate & Bring In The New Year In El Paso

In a few more days, we can say Adios, Sayonara & Goodbye to the year of 2022. And of course this is the perfect time to start planning on where to go for the New years Eve festivities. Sometimes it's nice to enjoy & celebrate at home; but if you want to party one last time in 2022, you have plenty of chances.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?

I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Machete attack in central El Paso leaves one person injured

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was attacked with a machete Tuesday, sending that person to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police say the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. They were called out to Noble Street and Myrtle Avenue. A separate scene related to the investigation...
EL PASO, TX
US105

Texas Restaurant Shows Off Just How in Love People are with Ramen

During the holidays, there are so many ridiculous and heartwarming commercials. Rarely are they both. One El Paso restaurant has created a short, but hilarious ad to promote their ramen that reminded me of these types of holiday commercials. One of the Best of 2022. Kroger, which I don't think...
EL PASO, TX
borderreport.com

Police, city crews dismantle makeshift migrant camp in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police officers and crews with the city’s Environmental Services Department on Monday dismantled an impromptu migrant camp that sprung up near a shelter in Downtown El Paso. The operation on Father Rahm Street, just south of Sacred Heart church, began shortly...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso International Airport has overflow of luggage after Southwest Airlines cancels flights

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso International Airport continues to experience complications with Southwest Airlines as holiday travelers make their way to the Borderland. While the Southwest Airlines check-in lines have slowed down, the baggage claim area sees more bags than passengers. There are rows of luggage left behind waiting to be claimed. Many The post El Paso International Airport has overflow of luggage after Southwest Airlines cancels flights appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KCBD

Tuesday morning top stories: Southwest cancels more than 2,400 flights

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police offering reward in deadly Christmas night shooting. 20-year-old Ivan Reed was shot at an apartment complex on East 4th Street near Ute Ave. Sunday night. If you know anything please call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Here’s what we know: 20-year-old dies in...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Shooting in East El Paso leaves one person dead

EL PASO, Texas - Crimes Against Persons detectives are on the scene of a shooting that took place in East El Paso before 2 A.M. Wednesday morning. It happened 1400 block of N. Zaragoza Road. Police tell ABC-7 two people in a white vehicle shot a man leaving the 1111...
EL PASO, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy