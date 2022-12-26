NORTH COUNTY — On December 19, 2022, students from the Cuesta College EMT program presented the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) with two Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs). The students created this project because they wanted to support their communities by providing life-saving equipment to the ECHO locations in Paso Robles and Atascadero. The students created this project and raised the funds through their class, friends, and family.

PASO ROBLES, CA