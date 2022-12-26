Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
Arsene Wenger Returns To Emirates Stadium To Watch Arsenal Beat West Ham
It was Wenger's first public appearance at the Emirates since he stood down as Arsenal manager in 2018.
Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United
The Premier League Champions got back into league action in style against Leeds United as goals from Rodri and Erling Haaland got Pep Guardiola's men the three points.
BBC
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United: Premier League leaders extend advantage to seven points
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says club great Arsene Wenger "picked the right moment" to go back to Emirates Stadium as he saw them underline their title credentials. Arteta's young team produced a second-half fightback to beat West Ham and move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, which was resuming after the World Cup.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Missed Opportunities!
Well then, what did the lads make of the Boxing Day loss to Liverpool?. Chances, chances, and more chances - does Unai Emery currently have the attacking talent needed to push Aston Villa further up the Premier League table or is more help required in January?. With Villa playing a...
NBC Sports
Manchester City vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
SAO PAULO (AP) Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Leeds v Manchester City
For the first set of festive fixtures, from 26 to 28 December, Chris Sutton is up against singer and West Ham fan Chesney Hawkes. Manchester City put out a strong team against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and they looked like they meant business in their first game back.
BBC
Brighton: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer is new manager
Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit. Amy Merricks has been caretaker coach of the Women's Super League's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss. "I'm very...
OFFICIAL: Chelsea Have Completed The Signing Of David Datro Fofana
Chelsea have completed the signing of David Datro Fofana from Molde.
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
BBC
Killian Phillips: Crystal Palace midfielder joins Shrewsbury Town on loan
Shrewsbury Town have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irish 20-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Palace so far, having started in their Carabao Cup win against Oxford United in August. Phillips joined the Premier League club from Drogheda...
Hartlepool boss admits he has 'apologised' to Sunderland about youngster
19-year-old back at Sunderland after botched loan move.
BBC
'It’s going to hurt, but Everton need to dig deep'
Everton need to dig deep to start picking up results before their fans turn on them, says former Premier League striker Dion Dublin. Monday's loss to Wolves was the Toffees' third successive defeat and left them just one point above the relegation zone. "It’s a tough one [for Frank Lampard],"...
SB Nation
Match Preview: Wigan Athletic v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(23rd) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (9th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
BBC
Scottish transfer gossip: Celtic, Rangers, VAR, Gattuso, Doak, Erhahon, Besuijen
St Mirren have accepted bids of £350,000 from English League One clubs Portsmouth and Forest Green Rovers for Scotland Under-21 midfielder Ethan Erhahon, 21. (Scottish Sun) Rangers manager Michael Beale has warned captain James Tavernier he will have to "look over his shoulder" following the rise of young Ibrox full-back Adam Devine. (Herald)
SB Nation
Cricket player in Australia gets clocked by low flying SkyCam
A scary moment during the Boxing Day test between Australia and South Africa is raising questions about broadcasting standards in the sport. Anrich Nortje of South Africa was in the field when a low-flying SkyCam crashed directly into him. Fox Sports has apologized for the incident, but questions linger. Most...
Yardbarker
UFC stars Arianny Celeste & Brittney Palmer have fans going crazy as they pose under the tree with barely anything on
It’s going to be a big new year in the UFC with the UFC president Dana White planning some big fights, rumour is that Conor McGregor could be about to make his way back into the Octagon. Wouldn’t that be brilliant to see the Irish man back inside the Octagon and start talking the talk again.
Official: Cody Gakpo's Liverpool Squad Number Announced
Liverpool announced the signing of the Dutch international from PSV just days before the January transfer window officially opens.
Comments / 0