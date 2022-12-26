Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rainy & warm for the rest of 2022
OVERNIGHT: It will stay breezy tonight with increasing clouds. Temperatures are going to be significantly warmer tonight in the upper 50s. The average low temp is 32°F, and the average high is 50°F in Little Rock for this time of year. THURSDAY: Light rain moves in throughout the...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Breezy and warmer Thursday as clouds increase
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect sunshine through most of the afternoon. But as we head into late-afternoon, clouds gradually increase. No rain is anticipated. Winds will be strong from the south, likely between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s. WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Clouds remain...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cooler & dry Tuesday
OVERNIGHT: Temperatures lower to the 30s Monday evening and drop to the 20s by 10pm. Lows will bottom out in the low 20s near sunrise at 7:15am Tuesday morning. Clouds will gradually clear the later in the night it gets, with a northerly wind around 5-10mph. TUESDAY: It will be...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: One more frigid night
AFTERNOON: The rest of your Monday will feature temperatures in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Northern Arkansas could see another round of light rain/sleet/snow, but accumulations are not likely. TONIGHT: Clouds will quickly clear out tonight. This will allow for temperatures to drop quickly. Lows by Tuesday morning...
Arkansas school district works to fix pipe problems caused by arctic blast
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Like many across Arkansas, the Cutter Morning Star School District (CMSSD) did what it could to prepare for last week's frigid weather. “By leaving water running, turning up the heat opening the cabinets, like under the sinks and stuff so heat could get to them," CMSSD Superintendent Nancy Anderson said. "Really prepping our buildings."
Light snow, with freezing rain or drizzle possible this evening
The National Weather Service said early Sunday that light snow with some very light freezing rain or drizzle is expected late this evening into Monday morning. It said the highest confidence in accumulating snowfall is across central Missouri and areas east, while the highest confidence in a light glaze of ice is along and west of Highway 65.
Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have...
National Guard bringing emergency water to Arkansas community damaged from arctic weather
The National Guard is bringing truckloads of water into communities desperate for something to drink, bathe, or flush with.
Central Arkansas Development Council announces Winter LIHEAP
ARKANSAS, USA — On Wednesday, the Central Arkansas Development Council announced that the Winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance program for 2023 will begin on Monday, January 9, and will go on as long as funds are still available. Applications for 19 counties in the CADC service area will be accepted...
What are your options if your flight is canceled?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As extreme winter weather has swept across the country, it has caused unprecedented flight cancellations to impact flyers, including many who have been trying to get back to Arkansas. Thousands of people have found themselves stranded at airports across the US with no idea when...
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report 12-28-22
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Arkansas waterfowl hunters endured a deep freeze leading into last weekend, and now temperatures will take an upward trend as the state’s 60-day season has reached its midpoint. There are no more splits left in the season as it runs uninterrupted through Jan. 31.
South Arkansas bear hunt highlights 2022 harvest
LITTLE ROCK — With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in south Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totaling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from Dec. 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well.
Thousands of Arkansans without power after winter weather; here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages following the frigid temperatures and winter weather that hit the state throughout Thursday. As of noon., more than 11,000 Arkansas households were still dealing with some form of power outage as a result of the frigid weather. The...
Arkansas flu impact ‘High’ with 15 additional deaths
The impact of the flu in Arkansas has led to 15 additional deaths.
Multiple boil orders in effect for SEMO, NEA
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following a long weekend off low temperatures and frozen pipes, several boil orders are in effect throughout Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas. Each of the following cities have issued a boil order until further notice:. Caruthersville, MO. Hayti, MO. Steele, MO. Swifton, AR. We will...
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
Arkansas family moves to Gillette for adventure
GILLETTE, Wyo. — People decide to move to Wyoming for many reasons. Some come for work, while others love outdoor sports. Brent Taylor, an English teacher at Thunder Basin High School and a football coach for Campbell County High School, moved from Arkansas to Gillette in July for an adventure.
Arkansas Biggest Loser contestant discusses life-saving changes
A Central Arkansas woman competed on NBC’s The Biggest Loser more than decade ago, she shares her story in hopes of inspiring others to live a healthy lifestyle in 2023.
Arkansas soybean farmers face potassium ‘hidden hunger,’ herbicide resistance amid input cost increases in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a bountiful crop of soybeans this year, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said potassium deficiency in Arkansas’ most valuable row crop is becoming more prevalent in the state. The deficiency is hardly noticeable from visual...
19 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas to Check Out
Charming downtown districts, friendly communities, and local festivals – there’s just something so delightful about visiting small towns in Arkansas!. Add stunning natural beauty to that charm and you have all the best reasons to check out Arkansas’ best kept secrets!. Flanked by spectacular scenery and immersed...
