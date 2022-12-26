Graham Potter enjoying ‘fantastic support’ from Chelsea for ‘the weeks and the months and the years ahead’

Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
FOX Sports
Nketiah scores, leader Arsenal rallies to beat West Ham 3-1
LONDON (AP) — Eddie Nketiah scored the final goal of the match on his first start for Arsenal this season as the Premier League leaders completed a 3-1 comeback win over West Ham on Monday. The hosts dominated possession in the first half but Said Benrahma’s spot kick for...
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester City are back at it against Leeds United in the Premier League. Last time out Pep Guardiola called on youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis to start in the League Cup tie against Liverpool. This time I expect several returning players to get back on the pitch. Here’s my guess at how the Manc Blues will line up at Elland Road. It’s Ederson back in goal.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
SB Nation
Opinion: Alex Pritchard is one of Sunderland’s key men, & offering him a new contract is a must
As the clamour for Sunderland and Ross Stewart to extend their enormously successful partnership continues, there’s also another contractual situation that needs to be addressed as soon as possible - although this one should be far more straightforward. Since his arrival at the club during the summer of 2021,...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: KDB on Phil, Leeds Needs Luck, Julian’s New Price, and More...
Manchester City are back in Premier League action as they take on Leeds United at Elland Road. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you up to speed before kickoff. Mahrez challenges Man City to ‘hit the ground running’ on Premier League return to keep title hopes alive - Patrick Allen - Goal.
Norwich sack Dean Smith as Championship promotion hopes falter
Norwich have sacked their manager, Dean Smith, following a poor run of results and increasing anger from supporters. Norwich slipped to a third defeat in four Championship matches on Boxing Day to leave the club fifth in the table but with only a three-point buffer to 16th. Norwich have won...
Sunderland striker target named as Ross Stewart contract negotiations hit 'impasse'
Is the Ross Stewart contract situation officially a 'saga' yet?
BBC
'A top young player' but 'let's hope this isn't the last signing' - your thoughts on Gakpo
We asked for your thoughts on Cody Gakpo after PSV Eindhoven said a deal has been agreed for the forward to join Liverpool. Richard: Another rough diamond plucked from under the noses of rivals in the January window. This should complete the rejuvenation of the frontline. A midfielder in January and then Bellingham and Rice in the summer please!
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “No New Injury Problems” for Leicester City Match
When Liverpool face off against Leicester City on Friday in their second Premier League match following the restart of the season, Jürgen Klopp expects to have the same team available to him that faced Aston Villa earlier in the week with one key addition. That addition will be Ibrahima...
BBC
West Bromwich Albion agree four-year £20m loan with investment group MSD Holdings
West Bromwich Albion have confirmed they have agreed a £20m loan from US investment group MSD Holdings. The money, taken out over four years with the group's UK holding company, will be used to finance the club's "general business operations". Albion are currently 14th in the Championship, three points...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Missed Opportunities!
Well then, what did the lads make of the Boxing Day loss to Liverpool?. Chances, chances, and more chances - does Unai Emery currently have the attacking talent needed to push Aston Villa further up the Premier League table or is more help required in January?. With Villa playing a...
SB Nation
Tuesday December 27th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC
Brighton: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer is new manager
Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit. Amy Merricks has been caretaker coach of the Women's Super League's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss. "I'm very...
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
SB Nation
On This Day (29 December 2007): Richardson returns with a bang as Sunderland claim rare victory!
There was much excitement when Kieran Richardson signed for Sunderland in the summer of 2007. The £5.5m man came with a decent reputation after playing semi-regularly for Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United team, and also making appearances for the English national team. The beginning of his Sunderland career...
SB Nation
Manchester City Take Care of Leeds United, 3-1: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City traveled to Elland Road and took care of business off great performances of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis. Many played well as the game was really under City control all match long. So, now we get a nice win, keep pace at the top and we move to the reaction:
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Welcome back to the Premier League, for the final time in 2022. Chelsea were in terrible form prior to the World Cup break, and dealing with a ton of injuries. The restart finds us still dealing with a ton of injuries, but hopefully we’re ready to turn that form around. Three of our next four in the league are against the three promoted teams; surely we must be winning these, starting with today’s game.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Cool On €120M Enzo Fernandez
Liverpool’s transfer plan heading into the 2022 offseason was to make a major midfield signing, with Aurélien Tchouaméni at the top of their list, and to then make another major midfield signing in summer of 2023, with Jude Bellingham top of their list. When Tchouaméni went to...
