Man Utd fans sing Cristiano Ronaldo chant in Nottingham Forest win but change name to celebrate new Old Trafford hero
MANCHESTER UNITED fans showed they are moving on from their messy Cristiano Ronaldo separation by replacing his name in an iconic club chant. Erik ten Hag's men returned to Premier League action after the World Cup and showed few signs of rustiness as they swatted Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 at Old Trafford.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to huge Liverpool transfer
The Premier League returned after its international break for the FIFA World Cup on Boxing Day. After a long day of soccer, everyone was delighted. But there was more to discuss as fireworks went off in the transfer market. Liverpool F.C. pulled off a coup as they acquired PSV winger...
Argentina World Cup winner brings trophy to his wedding, kisses it with his wife
Nicolás Tagliafico and Caro Calvagni also kissed the trophy, while the defender wore his World Cup winner's medal around his neck.
hypebeast.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Was Gifted a Rolls-Royce Dawn for Christmas
Although Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t bring home the World Cup this year, fans are celebrating with the star footballer in spirit as he’s just received one of the most luxurious gifts. Adding to his automotive collection, Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed on Instagram that she gifted Ronaldo a brand...
Who Is Legendary Soccer Player Pelé's Wife? Third Time's a Charm
There are legends in the world of professional soccer, and then there are certified icons — we're talking, of course, about Brazilian soccer player Pelé. He's widely regarded as one of the best — if not the best — soccer players (or footballers, for literally the rest of the world besides America) of all time. The GOAT of soccer, if you will.
PSG manager confirms Lionel Messi return date
PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms the date Lionel Messi will return from his break following the World Cup.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Cool On €120M Enzo Fernandez
Liverpool’s transfer plan heading into the 2022 offseason was to make a major midfield signing, with Aurélien Tchouaméni at the top of their list, and to then make another major midfield signing in summer of 2023, with Jude Bellingham top of their list. When Tchouaméni went to...
HipHopDX.com
Tyler The Creator Is Looking For Young Black Designers To Join Le Fleur
Tyler, the Creator is looking to expand his sprawling le FLEUR* brand, and he’s calling on young, black creatives to join the squad. Last week, Tyler jumped on Twitter to send out a notice to all black creatives looking for an opportunity to help build a brand. The rapper has been putting in work on his luxury lifestyle line, and the bigger it gets, the more help he’s going to need on deck.
CBS Sports
Arsenal give Arsene Wenger a treat as they mark his return to Emirates Stadium with West Ham win
Halfway through his grand return to the Emirates Stadium, Arsene Wenger must have feared he had been thrust back into his nightmares. Arsenal, his team, in the stadium that had been built for his grand vision, were dominating possession and territory, elegance personified in a youthful cocktail of international and local talent. And they were losing.
BBC
James Maddison: Leicester midfielder sees knee specialist
Leicester's James Maddison has seen a specialist about his knee injury and will not play against Liverpool at Anfield on Friday. The midfielder, 26, picked up a knock against West Ham in November before going to the World Cup with England, but did not play in Qatar. He also missed...
Yardbarker
UFC stars Arianny Celeste & Brittney Palmer have fans going crazy as they pose under the tree with barely anything on
It’s going to be a big new year in the UFC with the UFC president Dana White planning some big fights, rumour is that Conor McGregor could be about to make his way back into the Octagon. Wouldn’t that be brilliant to see the Irish man back inside the Octagon and start talking the talk again.
NBC Sports
Arsenal roars back to beat West Ham, stay top of the table
LONDON — Premier League leaders Arsenal extended their lead atop the table as they roared back to beat West Ham 3-1 on Boxing Day at the Emirates Stadium. Nobody is talking about it too much, yet, but belief of a title win is growing in the red half of north London.
BBC
Bolton Wanderers: Manager Ian Evatt insists there is 'more to come' in 2023
Manager Ian Evatt has insisted there is "more to come" from his high-flying Bolton Wanderers side in 2023. Bolton are currently fifth in League One following their 0-0 draw with Derby County on Tuesday. They started 2022 down in 15th, so Evatt is pleased at how the Trotters have come...
