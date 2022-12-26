ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez

As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to huge Liverpool transfer

The Premier League returned after its international break for the FIFA World Cup on Boxing Day. After a long day of soccer, everyone was delighted. But there was more to discuss as fireworks went off in the transfer market. Liverpool F.C. pulled off a coup as they acquired PSV winger...
hypebeast.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Was Gifted a Rolls-Royce Dawn for Christmas

Although Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t bring home the World Cup this year, fans are celebrating with the star footballer in spirit as he’s just received one of the most luxurious gifts. Adding to his automotive collection, Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed on Instagram that she gifted Ronaldo a brand...
Distractify

Who Is Legendary Soccer Player Pelé's Wife? Third Time's a Charm

There are legends in the world of professional soccer, and then there are certified icons — we're talking, of course, about Brazilian soccer player Pelé. He's widely regarded as one of the best — if not the best — soccer players (or footballers, for literally the rest of the world besides America) of all time. The GOAT of soccer, if you will.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Cool On €120M Enzo Fernandez

Liverpool’s transfer plan heading into the 2022 offseason was to make a major midfield signing, with Aurélien Tchouaméni at the top of their list, and to then make another major midfield signing in summer of 2023, with Jude Bellingham top of their list. When Tchouaméni went to...
HipHopDX.com

Tyler The Creator Is Looking For Young Black Designers To Join Le Fleur

Tyler, the Creator is looking to expand his sprawling le FLEUR* brand, and he’s calling on young, black creatives to join the squad. Last week, Tyler jumped on Twitter to send out a notice to all black creatives looking for an opportunity to help build a brand. The rapper has been putting in work on his luxury lifestyle line, and the bigger it gets, the more help he’s going to need on deck.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sports

Arsenal give Arsene Wenger a treat as they mark his return to Emirates Stadium with West Ham win

Halfway through his grand return to the Emirates Stadium, Arsene Wenger must have feared he had been thrust back into his nightmares. Arsenal, his team, in the stadium that had been built for his grand vision, were dominating possession and territory, elegance personified in a youthful cocktail of international and local talent. And they were losing.
BBC

James Maddison: Leicester midfielder sees knee specialist

Leicester's James Maddison has seen a specialist about his knee injury and will not play against Liverpool at Anfield on Friday. The midfielder, 26, picked up a knock against West Ham in November before going to the World Cup with England, but did not play in Qatar. He also missed...
NBC Sports

Arsenal roars back to beat West Ham, stay top of the table

LONDON — Premier League leaders Arsenal extended their lead atop the table as they roared back to beat West Ham 3-1 on Boxing Day at the Emirates Stadium. Nobody is talking about it too much, yet, but belief of a title win is growing in the red half of north London.
BBC

Bolton Wanderers: Manager Ian Evatt insists there is 'more to come' in 2023

Manager Ian Evatt has insisted there is "more to come" from his high-flying Bolton Wanderers side in 2023. Bolton are currently fifth in League One following their 0-0 draw with Derby County on Tuesday. They started 2022 down in 15th, so Evatt is pleased at how the Trotters have come...

