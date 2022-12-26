Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo calls him 'Texas Boy' but Germany made USMNT star Weston McKennie love soccer
Like most kids born in Texas, football was one of Weston McKennie's first loves. But when he moved to Germany at the age of six, soccer took over.
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to huge Liverpool transfer
The Premier League returned after its international break for the FIFA World Cup on Boxing Day. After a long day of soccer, everyone was delighted. But there was more to discuss as fireworks went off in the transfer market. Liverpool F.C. pulled off a coup as they acquired PSV winger...
Watch Neymar Assist Marquinhos For PSG Goal As Brazil Duo Look To Put World Cup Heartbreak Behind Them
Neymar and Marquinhos were both all smiles on Wednesday night after combining to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead over Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes.
SAO PAULO — Soccer great Pelé, whose health had been deteriorating in recent weeks, died Thursday at 82, The Associated Press reported. The Brazilian sports icon had been at Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions,” as we previously reported.
