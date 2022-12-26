ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Soccer world reacts to huge Liverpool transfer

The Premier League returned after its international break for the FIFA World Cup on Boxing Day. After a long day of soccer, everyone was delighted. But there was more to discuss as fireworks went off in the transfer market. Liverpool F.C. pulled off a coup as they acquired PSV winger...
WSB Radio

Soccer great Pelé dead at 82

SAO PAULO — Soccer great Pelé, whose health had been deteriorating in recent weeks, died Thursday at 82, The Associated Press reported. The Brazilian sports icon had been at Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions,” as we previously reported.

