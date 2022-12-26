ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BasketballNetwork.net

“I'm running out of arguments for Michael Jordan" — Dirk Nowitzki weighs in on the GOAT debate

By Damien Peters
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HBs6E_0jubDMyk00

Dirk pointed out important context when ranking LeBron's career - his path was arguably more difficult than MJ's given the fact James was in the spotlight since he was 15 years old.

Dirk Nowitzki, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan

© Jerome Miron and David Richard - USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Astoundingly, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is still playing at a supreme level in year 20. The soon-to-be 38-year-old is fresh off a vintage 38-point performance on the road against the Dallas Mavericks , and long-time competitor Dirk Nowitzki was in the building to watch the “King” up close.

As James squared off against Mavs’ wonder-kid Luka Doncic on the floor in what resembles the changing of the guard, the organization also unveiled a statue for Nowitzki outside of American Airlines Center.

Dirk weighs in

Naturally, given the timing and circumstances with James edging ever closer to the NBA’s all-time scoring record, on the evening Nowitzki weighed in on what his upcoming achievement means in the GOAT conversation.

I always say Michael Jordan is the GOAT, ” Nowitzki said. “ But if James really surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the scoring record, I’m sort of running out of arguments for Michael.

Dirk pointed out one always has to keep in mind LeBron didn't just become one of the greatest players ever. He did it with an unprecedented amount of expectation on his shoulders since James was “15 years old.” Not only that, but he contributed to so many communities off the court while becoming the greatest player of his era.

He’s a very, very special athlete, and for now, we need to appreciate watching him at the level he’s playing at.

The history between LeBron and Dirk.

Nowitzki is no stranger to the NBA’s scoring list in his own right, currently sitting 6th all-time after being bumped by James in October 2018. The two famously met in the 2011 NBA Finals, which turned out to be the German’s crowning moment in the league, lifting the Mavs to an unlikely title and collecting a Finals MVP along the way.

Despite the two being interconnected in this way, their careers have played out quite differently from a longevity standpoint.

Comparatively, Nowitzki averaged just 12 points in 24 minutes after two decades in the league, whereas James is showing no signs of slowing down, putting up 27.4 points and 6.7 assists in 36 minutes per night this season.

Another layer to the GOAT debate.

When it comes to the GOAT debate, Nowitzki is correct in his assessment that from a sustained greatness standpoint, James has blown Jordan and everyone else out of the water during his career.

In terms of the NBA’s scoring record lifting Bron over MJ, it is significant in the debate given Kareem’s record was historically considered unbreakable. In addition, scoring was Jordan’s calling card, and the Lakers’ superstar is going to surpass him by being a pass-first player, taking fewer shots, and accumulating nearly double the assists.

When it happens, personal opinion will determine whether it edges LeBron over Jordan, but in the meantime, we should all take Nowitzki’s advice and appreciate James’ greatness while he’s still playing.

Comments / 9

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was

It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Evan Turner on getting signed away from the Boston Celtics by a $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers

The summer of 2016 will forever be known among historians of the NBA as the offseason that league general managers went on an unprecedented spending spree in terms of player salaries with the influx of money from the Association’s new TV deal fueling the action in the absence of a smoothing mechanism to slow down that financial explosion of signings.
PORTLAND, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?

Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
sneakernews.com

Scottie Pippen Is Launching His Own Sneaker NFT Collection

Web3 has slowly begun to form a sneaker culture of its own, with big brands the likes of adidas and Nike having recently entered the space with their very own projects. Now, Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, too, is crafting an NFT collection of his own, one complete with both digital and physical sneakers alike.
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr Are Engaged

Two years after the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title, team controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss has another reason to celebrate. She and actor Jay Mohr are engaged, a representative for Buss told The Hollywood Reporter. The couple have yet to set a wedding date. More from The Hollywood ReporterKyrie Irving Rejoins Nets, Apologizes for Hurt His Actions CausedWarner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Talks "Weak" Advertising Market, DC Plans and HBO LossesNike Splits With Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Fallout Buss, 61, has previously posted to social media about the relationship, including a tweet from September 2021 on her 60th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
901
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy