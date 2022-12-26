Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin 2018 Bottom Predicts Incoming Rally for BTC – But There’s a Catch
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market low says a bounce is likely in sight for the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,900 Twitter followers that he expects Bitcoin to rally in the near term before BTC ignites another leg down toward his target below $16,000.
cryptopotato.com
Another Crypto Company Dismisses 40% of its Employees to Survive the Bear Market
The Octopus Network will trim the size of its team by 40% and reduce the salaries of its remaining employees. Octopus Network – a multichain crypto network supporting Web3 applications – will lay off 40% of its staff members to ensure its survival amidst the ongoing crypto winter.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
cryptopotato.com
Solana Suffers Major Setback as Development Activity Plunges, SOL Dumps Hard
SBF and FTX “had a heavy hand in Solana thriving the way it did” throughout last year’s market-wide bull run, according to Santiment. Wading through the wreckage of FTX and Alameda, it is clear that some communities were hit a lot harder than others. Several DeFi protocols sporting close ties with the two entities have suffered. Solana, for one, has been hit the hardest since the collapse.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Downturn Issues Fresh Warning to Crypto Traders
An analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s collapse this year is warning BTC holders, saying that a capitulation event for the king crypto is in sight. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 692,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin continues to flash signs of weakness. While Bitcoin...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Bottom Signals Start Flashing But is Another Leg Down Coming Before That? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price has been oscillating in a very tight range heading into the new year’s holidays, offering little clue on the direction of the next significant move. Nevertheless, the market remains in a very decisive area, and its fate could be revealed in the next few days. Technical...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin, Ether to Rise in 2023, Beating Major Altcoins – Coinbase Predicts
Coinbase Institutional predicts that BTC and ETH could surge in 2023. The exchange is also optimistic about the future of DeFi and self-custody wallets. Coinbase Institutional has released a series of predictions on Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, and crypto mining in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report. The exchange predicts significant growth in major cryptocurrencies, particularly BTC and ETH, next year. Not so for the non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies besides Ethereum. The research predicts an extended crypto winter in the segment.
theblock.co
Daily crypto trading falls below $10 billion for the first time since 2020
Daily spot trading volume fell below $10 billion on Dec. 25. Trading volumes haven’t been that low since Dec. 17, 2020, when bitcoin’s price first broke past $20,000. Daily spot market trading volume for crypto exchanges fell below $10 billion for the first time since December of 2020, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.
ambcrypto.com
Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders
Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
astaga.com
MicroStrategy Doubles Down On Bitcoin Bet With $56.4 Million Purchase
There have been a whole lot of rumors currently surrounding MicroStrategy and the large stash of bitcoin the corporate presently owns. Most of those have revolved round the potential for MicroStrategy having to dump its bitcoin. Nevertheless, the corporate has simply put all of those rumors to mattress with one other huge BTC buy.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Flashes Massive Bullish Signal
It’s been just revealed that an important trader just flashed a massive rally signal. Check out the latest reports below. An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 said that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historical signs of a new bull run. The...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues 2023 Bitcoin Forecast, Says BTC Could Mirror Epic Surge in 2019
A closely followed crypto analyst thinks that Bitcoin (BTC) could pull off a major move to the upside next year. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is flashing vibes of its 2019 bear market rally when the king crypto surged from $3,000 to $14,000 in a few months.
