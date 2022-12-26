It's time to bring it all back home as the year comes to a close. With the big touring acts home for the holidays, venues around North Texas have turned to the deep well of local talent in putting together their New Year's Eve celebrations. Leading up to the big day, breakout artist Parker Twomey celebrates his debut album in Oak Cliff on Thursday. On Friday, some of DFW's favorite touring acts close out the year in North Texas: Alabama's Daikaiju, Austin's Bob Schneider and Nashville-via-Denton band Seryn. Also on Friday, The Wee-Beasties headline a wild four-band lineup in Denton. On New Year's Eve, you can take your pick. Whether you're feeling something more country, more indie, more metal, more new wave or more funky, we've got something for you to check out in Dallas, Deep Ellum, Fort Worth and Denton — all local and all ready to close the year out right.

