Dallas Observer
10 Best Concerts of the Week: Parker Twomey, Daikaiju, Cure for Paranoia and More
It's time to bring it all back home as the year comes to a close. With the big touring acts home for the holidays, venues around North Texas have turned to the deep well of local talent in putting together their New Year's Eve celebrations. Leading up to the big day, breakout artist Parker Twomey celebrates his debut album in Oak Cliff on Thursday. On Friday, some of DFW's favorite touring acts close out the year in North Texas: Alabama's Daikaiju, Austin's Bob Schneider and Nashville-via-Denton band Seryn. Also on Friday, The Wee-Beasties headline a wild four-band lineup in Denton. On New Year's Eve, you can take your pick. Whether you're feeling something more country, more indie, more metal, more new wave or more funky, we've got something for you to check out in Dallas, Deep Ellum, Fort Worth and Denton — all local and all ready to close the year out right.
Dallas Observer
Looking for a Place To Catch the TCU Playoff Game? We Got You
Since the inception of the College Football Playoff format in 2014, a Texas team has never made it in. Fresh off a stellar 12–1 season that few saw coming, the TCU Horned Frogs will have an opportunity to play for college football’s ultimate prize. Win two games and get their name etched into history. Frogs will take on Big 10 champions, the Michigan Wolverines, at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona, with the winner advancing to the National Championship game to play either the defending national champions Georgia or Ohio State.
Voice of America
Dallas Becoming a Center for South Asians in America
Near a large Hindu religious building, the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple, a cricket game is in progress. But the game is not taking place in India, where cricket is very popular. Instead, the game is taking place in the American state of Texas. The cricket game and the Hindu temple...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?
In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
fox4news.com
Cowboys DE Sam Williams talks about Plano car crash scare
PLANO, Texas - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he's grateful to be alive after a scary car crash in Plano. Williams was briefly hospitalized after being sideswiped by another car this past Thursday. He walked away with some scratches on his face, along with a concussion and...
'Galleria Dallas is not closing' says mall General Manager
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the premiere malls in North Texas has a new owner. According to Dallas County property records, UBS Realty Investors, the previous owners of the Galleria Dallas mall reached an agreement to transfer ownership to Metropolitan Life Insurance in December. The news of the transfer spurred rumors online that the popular shopping spot would close.Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed issued a statement on the mall's official Facebook page stating that the mall would stay open. "Galleria Dallas is not closing. While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining, and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination."MetLife will also take control of the nearby Westin Galleria Dallas hotel.The Galleria Dallas was originally built in 1982 and continues to attract thousands of shoppers every year and boasts having the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree since 1984.
Soul Bird Chkn Shack Heading to Fort Worth
The new location could open next summer at Alliance Town Center.
UTEP basketball coach drives 3 stranded Pitt football players 9 hours to bowl game
It sounds like something out of a movie script.
Dallas Observer
As Opioid Overdoses Increase, Dallas Forms a New Partnership Designed to Prevent Deaths
The opiate crisis in America is still raging, and it has hit North Texas with a wallop. In Dallas, suspected opioid overdoses have seen a dramatic rise in number over the past three years. And with that number, the amount of Narcan administered by city EMS personnel has also skyrocketed. Narcan is a prescription nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, and Dallas needs as much of it as it can get.
keranews.org
American Indian artist Brian Larney uses a mix of art, activism to chronicle Indigenous history
Brian Larney is an AI.tivist or American Indian artist. He is also an Artivist where he performs Artivism, a concept that includes art as a form of activism. Larney uses his unique artistry to tell the stories of American Indian peoples and to advocate for Indigenous and land rights. His art reflects his tribal heritage and cultural traditions. Larney seeks to raise awareness about the experiences and struggles of Indigenous people and to promote social justice.
thewestsidegazette.com
Reaction to Dean Trial Painful for Many Blacks
Atatiana Jefferson’s Murder Has Become the Norm, Psychologist Says Crutchfield. For some African American parents and professionals, the trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was too much – excessive news coverage, an outpouring of gory details and lengthy deliberations over sentencing. So, they ignored the...
Eater
The Saddest Dallas Restaurant Closures of 2022
Eater Dallas polled local chefs, journalists, and food influencers about their thoughts on the local food scene in 2022. Here are their thoughts on the restaurants they’ll miss most, after some tragic closings this year. Leslie Chatman, Eater Dallas contributor:. “For me, I am sad that Spiral Diner and...
North Texas plumbers stay busy as temperatures warm up after cold snap
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some North Texas families like James and Beverly Nimkey are trying to figure out their next steps after the unexpected happened inside the walls of their home. Some of their furniture and personal belongings are soaked after flooding over the Christmas weekend. The warm-up after...
wbap.com
Dallas ISD Continues its Winter Break Meals Program for Students
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas ISD’S Winter Break Meals Program kicks off today, and any DISD student is eligible. The district will hold pop-up events across the city to provide free meals – 2 breakfasts and 2 lunches will be served to-go, from trucks parked at select campuses during different times TODAY, Wednesday, December 28 and Wednesday, January 4.
Dallas Observer
Lubellas Patisserie in East Dallas: One of Dallas' Great New Bakeries
Life was good. Up-and-coming pastry chef Maria Becerra was working in one of Dallas’ premier fine dining establishments, Bullion, under chef Bruno Davaillon. Then came COVID-19. Like so many, Becerra’s world changed dramatically. As the pandemic spread, Bullion closed its doors, and Becerra found herself at a crossroads....
North Texas apartments still dealing with the aftermath of freezing temperatures
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Some apartments across North Texas are still dealing with the aftermath of this past week's frigid temperatures. On Tuesday, Sterlingshire apartment residents crowded in the parking lot to express just how fed up they are with the property's management. Many say they've gone days without heat or water in their units."I lost water since before Christmas...the day before Christmas," one resident said.Ariel Garcia, the administrator for Dallas' Western Division of Code Compliance, said these are absolutely terrible conditions."We hate to hear any citizen have to go without," Garcia said.Dallas Code Compliance has been on site investigating. They say...
'Southwest is imploding': Why is the Dallas-based airline more impacted by travel issues than other carriers
DALLAS — For travelers, Southwest Airlines put the grinch in one of the busiest travel days of the year, leaving thousands of travelers stranded in airports across the nation. “Southwest Airlines is basically imploding,” said Lyn Montgomery, president of TWU Local 556, the union that represents Southwest Airlines flight...
Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
DALLAS — (AP) — A judge has ordered Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test as part of a legal dispute with a 26-year-old woman who claims the billionaire is her biological father. A Texas judge issued the order for genetic testing Thursday in a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fire at Vacant Dallas Warehouse Sends Plume of Smoke Into Sky
Dallas Fire-Rescue spent Tuesday morning battling a massive fire at a vacant warehouse that appeared to be under demolition in Dallas. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 9300 block of West Jefferson Boulevard near the Grand Prairie city limits. NBC 5 has learned the fire caused severe...
dallasexpress.com
Exxon Mobil Sells Irving Headquarters
Exxon Mobil has sold its Las Colinas headquarters campus to an Austin-based real estate investment firm. Austin-based Capital Commercial Investments purchased the 290-acre property from ExxonMobil Corp. in a sale-leaseback deal that extends through 2023, according to an ExxonMobil spokesperson who spoke with CoStar News. The site features a 365,000-square-foot office building facing a lake and more than 200 acres of undeveloped land.
