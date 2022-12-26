Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper RevealedNews Breaking LIVEMemphis, TN
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Why He Left Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA currently, riding a nine-game winning streak. For the first time in a long time, the franchise can just focus on the court as they have put all of the drama from earlier this season behind them and started winning basketball games with regularity.
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?
Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NECN
Celtics' Marcus Smart Proposes to Girlfriend With Assist From Will Smith
It really is the most wonderful time of the year, just ask Marcus Smart who won't soon forget this holiday season. The Boston Celtics star announced on his Instagram account on Christmas that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Maisa Hallum -- with an assist from actor Will Smith.
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit
Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
Broncos player shares what led to sideline altercation
Several Denver Broncos players got into a heated confrontation during Sunday’s embarrassing blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and one veteran who was involved was honest with reporters about what caused it. A fan at SoFi Stadium captured a cell phone video that showed Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner aggressively shove backup quarterback Brett... The post Broncos player shares what led to sideline altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"He’s playing football, we playing basketball” - D’Angelo Russell sounds off on Zion Williamson getting favorable calls
Zion Williamson bullied the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, infuriating D'Angelo Russell who implied that the New Orleans Pelicans star got favorable calls or non-calls.
Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was
It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Calls Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki The ‘Greatest International Player Ever’
The Dallas Mavericks walked away with two holiday presents on Christmas Day at the American Airlines Center. Led by Luka Dončić’s near 32-point triple-double, the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115. In addition to the victory, Maverick fans experienced the revealing of the Dirk Nowitzki statue outside the arena.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Gets Brutally Honest About LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to Texas on Christmas Day to take on the Dallas Mavericks. They walked away with stockings full of coal. Try as they might, the Lakers were not able to overcome the Mavericks after a huge third quarter from Luka Doncic and his crew. In the...
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan admit the Chicago Bulls underestimated the Houston Rockets
DeRozan and LaVine both admitted that the Bulls struggle to show up against easier opponents.
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jordan Poole ejection vs. Grizzlies
Jordan Poole had a spectacular Christmas Day game for the Golden State Warriors in his first 29 minutes of action. It’s the last few seconds before getting ejected against the Grizzlies that had to grind on head coach Steve Kerr’s gears. Poole finished with a team-high 32 points...
Penny Hardaway says Ja Morant's shoe is 'history in the city'
Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway said he loves that Grizzlies star Ja Morant received his own signature Nike shoe, and he might wear a pair of Morant’s sneakers on the sideline to represent.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Details How He Lost 40 Pounds
Shaq is on a new fitness journey. Shaq is one of the most legendary players in the history of the NBA. Unfortunately, just like many other former athletes, he has gotten out of shape in retirement. Of course, this is par for the course as retired athletes don’t need to maintain their figures anymore.
theScore
Deal or no deal? Lakers, Suns should talk blockbuster AD trade
Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're launching ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. These aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past, but rather trade...
“He could play all five positions on the court" - Rick Pitino described how lethal Jamal Mashburn was in college
Rick Pitino is one of many who described Jamal Mashburn as a once-in-a-generation talent.
Giannis Antetokounmpo slaps Bucks with harsh reality after Christmas loss to Celtics
If there is one thing Giannis Antetokounmpo realized after the Boston Celtics blew out his Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas, it’s the fact that their team hasn’t made much progress at all. Antetokounmpo made the stunning admission after the December 25 loss, emphasizing that they haven’t learned their lesson...
Yardbarker
A Larry Bird Fan That Was Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison Asked For An Extra 3 Years To Match The Celtics Legend's Number 33
NBA fans are some of the most passionate people on this planet, they live and breathe for their favorite teams and players. Debates rage across social media daily about which player is the GOAT, which players make it to the Top 5, and which legends would beat other legends if they played in the same era. And as the world has changed, so has the fanaticism of some supporters.
Dillon Brooks ripped referees after loss to Warriors
Dillon Brooks had some harsh words for the officials after the Christmas Day game between his Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Klay Thompson got a technical foul for taunting Brooks after making a jumper in front of him late in the game. Draymond Green & Klay Thompson taunting Dillon Brooks Klay:... The post Dillon Brooks ripped referees after loss to Warriors appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0