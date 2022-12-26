Read full article on original website
Ex WWE Star Refuses To Comment On If He Was Attracted To Stephanie McMahon
WWE superstars are known to travel 300+ days on the road for performing in front of the WWE Universe in different states and cities. This tends to them spending much time and somewhat developing attractions for each other. However, former WWE superstar Rene Dupree has refused to disclose if he was attracted to any females back in the day.
Sami Zayn Drops Bizarre Tweet Ahead Of Huge Match On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the Midas touch when it comes to any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current one. Zayn is set to have a huge match soon, so it seems he decided to drop a bizarre tweet just before that, so fans could get excited about the match.
Charlotte Flair Responds To Jade Cargill Wanting A Match With Her
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE was one of the most controversial topics in the company, as fans were absolutely tired of seeing her in the main event title picture all the time. Due to her in-ring skills, Flair remains one of the most sought-after stars in pro wrestling. In fact, even Jade Cargill recently wanted a match with her. Now it seems Flair has decided to respond to Jade Cargill.
Drew McIntyre Believes The Samoan Dynasty Conspired To Save Roman Reigns’ Title Reign
The Scottish Warrior was pitted against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship in front of a sell-out crowd at WWE’s first major premium live event for the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales. With Drew McIntyre being the home crowd favorite, there was a heavy belief that he would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Reveals Why She Is No Longer Friends With Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s friendship is not very good, as many fans are aware. The two have discussed their friendship problems in interviews with the media multiple times. However, Lynch’s ex-boyfriend recently talked about how their friendship worsened and explained the reason. Jeff Dye was in a...
VIDEO: WWE Star Possibly Injured At Live Event, Helped From Ring
It can happen at any time. Wrestlers can get injured in any match on any night and there is no way to guarantee someone’s safety. That is the kind of thing that you never want to see unfortunately there are some matches that make getting injured even more possible than others. Unfortunately that seems to be the case again, as a wrestler had to be helped to the back after some issues.
Brock Lesnar Next WWE Opponent Revealed?
A potential opponent for Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event has been revealed. It is unclear when exactly The Beast will return to action, ahead of a potential match at WrestleMania 39 in April. Lesnar was reportedly set to wrestle at January’s Day 1 event,...
Here’s Looking At You: Wrestling Fans React To Roman Reigns Breaking The Fourth Wall
He has our attention. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for the last two plus years with one of the longest World Title reigns the company has ever seen. As he smashes back one challenger after another, the question has become just who can actually stop him. This time around, it seems that Reigns might have an idea in place for a special move before someone can come against him.
VIDEO: WWE Pays Tribute To 47 Year Old Star On 20th Anniversary Of His Debut
He’s earned it. There is a constant stream of new stars coming into WWE but there is no way of knowing who might be the next breakout star. Back in 2002, WWE had perhaps the most successful rookie class in its history, as several future World Champions joined the promotion in the same year. There was one who did not get the same recognition, though now things might be changing.
Jim Ross Names Former World Champion As One Of The Worst-Booked Talent In WWE History
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about The Big Show’s booking in WWE as he believes The Big Show was one of the worst-booked talents in WWE history. “You just cannot overexpose...
WWE Live Event Results From MSG In New York City 12/26/2022
The following results are from Monday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. * Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Sheamus won with the Brogue Kick on Vinci. This match was a hard-hitter. * In mixed tag team action, Hit Row...
Reported WrestleMania 39 Spoilers Have Roman Reigns Dropping WWE Championship Before The Event
WrestleMania 39 is fast approaching, and the speculation is that The Rock will be a vital part of the show. However, the belief is he has yet to actually agree to participate, which is holding up WWE’s plans. Now though WrestlingNews.co has reported WWE has the two main events penciled in, with Cody Rhodes set to feature in one of the main events regardless. That is because if The Rock wrestlers Roman Reigns, then Rhodes will challenge Seth Rollins. While if The Rock doesn’t compete, then Rhodes will challenge Reigns, and Drew McIntryre will instead face Rollins.
Former WWE Star Afa Anoa'i Jr. Comments On Sami Zayn's Inclusion In The Bloodline
The Head of the Table might have accepted Sami Zayn as an "Honorary Uce," but one member of the famed Anoa'i professional wrestling family is warning the WWE star to watch himself and not cross any lines. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. said he's...
Impact Wrestling Star Discusses Great Muta's Final Run
An IMPACT Wrestling star weighed in on the importance of the final run of Keiji Muto, AKA The Great Muta. Muto is close to wrapping up his legendary wrestling career. January 22, 2023, will be the final time Muto will wrestle as The Great Muta character at the "Great Muta Final Bye Bye" show, where he will team with AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin. Muto will have the last match of his career at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event inside the Tokyo Dome on February 21.
Wardlow Lost More Than Just A Match On AEW Dynamite
Wardlow's man bun is no more. Mr. Mayhem was publicly humiliated by Samoa Joe following his unsuccessful pursuit of the TNT Championship on the December 28 "AEW Dynamite" in Broomfield, Colorado. After the match, Joe struck Wardlow with his title belt before grabbing a pair of scissors from a tool box under the ring. Joe then proceeded to headbutt referee Paul Turner before cutting off a portion of Wardlow's hair, drawing loud boos from fans inside the 1STBank Center.
WWE Nixed Updated Version Of The Road Warriors At WrestleMania 34
WWE has a lot of things that they can pull from to re-create history. The company is also notorious for plans changing, especially back in the day when Vince McMahon ran the show. Jimmy Fallon was mentioned as a potential WrestleMania host in 2018, but plans changed. Several ideas were...
Sasha Banks Claims One Of Her ‘Biggest Dreams Came True’ Amid NJPW Debut Rumors
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things simply spiraled from there. The incident had far-reaching effects in WWE, and it isn’t hard to see why. It’s almost 2023 now, and fans are excited to see what’s the next chapter in Banks’ career. It is believed that Sasha Banks will make her way to NJPW, which is why it’s all the more interesting Banks decided to drop a tweet about a significant thing in her life.
WWE Hall Of Famer Says She's 'In Awe Of Bianca Belair Every Week'
WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly recently stated that she enjoys watching current "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair in the ring. During a K&S Wrestlefest autograph session, Holly praised Belair and said that she's in awe of "The EST of WWE." "I'm in awe of Bianca Belair every week. Just in awe of her," Holly said.
Hall Of Famer Says Their Relationship With AEW Is Not Good Anymore
Since the beginning of All Elite Wrestling the company has been featuring fresh faces in addition to familiar names from the past such as Eric Bischoff. The former Raw General Manager has previously made appearances on AEW programming, but it seems unlikely that he’ll be welcomed back. Eric Bischoff...
Cody Rhodes Current Favorite To Win 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, as he had a lot to prove, not only to fans, but to himself. Rhodes ended up having a solid bout with Seth Rollins, cementing his status in WWE after beating The Visionary. Rhodes is currently on the shelf due to an injury, but is likely to return at the Royal Rumble next year. In fact, he is the current favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match next year.
