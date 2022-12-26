ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Ex WWE Star Refuses To Comment On If He Was Attracted To Stephanie McMahon

WWE superstars are known to travel 300+ days on the road for performing in front of the WWE Universe in different states and cities. This tends to them spending much time and somewhat developing attractions for each other. However, former WWE superstar Rene Dupree has refused to disclose if he was attracted to any females back in the day.
ringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn Drops Bizarre Tweet Ahead Of Huge Match On WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the Midas touch when it comes to any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current one. Zayn is set to have a huge match soon, so it seems he decided to drop a bizarre tweet just before that, so fans could get excited about the match.
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Responds To Jade Cargill Wanting A Match With Her

Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE was one of the most controversial topics in the company, as fans were absolutely tired of seeing her in the main event title picture all the time. Due to her in-ring skills, Flair remains one of the most sought-after stars in pro wrestling. In fact, even Jade Cargill recently wanted a match with her. Now it seems Flair has decided to respond to Jade Cargill.
bodyslam.net

Drew McIntyre Believes The Samoan Dynasty Conspired To Save Roman Reigns’ Title Reign

The Scottish Warrior was pitted against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship in front of a sell-out crowd at WWE’s first major premium live event for the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales. With Drew McIntyre being the home crowd favorite, there was a heavy belief that he would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Reveals Why She Is No Longer Friends With Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s friendship is not very good, as many fans are aware. The two have discussed their friendship problems in interviews with the media multiple times. However, Lynch’s ex-boyfriend recently talked about how their friendship worsened and explained the reason. Jeff Dye was in a...
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: WWE Star Possibly Injured At Live Event, Helped From Ring

It can happen at any time. Wrestlers can get injured in any match on any night and there is no way to guarantee someone’s safety. That is the kind of thing that you never want to see unfortunately there are some matches that make getting injured even more possible than others. Unfortunately that seems to be the case again, as a wrestler had to be helped to the back after some issues.
wrestletalk.com

Brock Lesnar Next WWE Opponent Revealed?

A potential opponent for Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event has been revealed. It is unclear when exactly The Beast will return to action, ahead of a potential match at WrestleMania 39 in April. Lesnar was reportedly set to wrestle at January’s Day 1 event,...
wrestlingrumors.net

Here’s Looking At You: Wrestling Fans React To Roman Reigns Breaking The Fourth Wall

He has our attention. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for the last two plus years with one of the longest World Title reigns the company has ever seen. As he smashes back one challenger after another, the question has become just who can actually stop him. This time around, it seems that Reigns might have an idea in place for a special move before someone can come against him.
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: WWE Pays Tribute To 47 Year Old Star On 20th Anniversary Of His Debut

He’s earned it. There is a constant stream of new stars coming into WWE but there is no way of knowing who might be the next breakout star. Back in 2002, WWE had perhaps the most successful rookie class in its history, as several future World Champions joined the promotion in the same year. There was one who did not get the same recognition, though now things might be changing.
PWMania

WWE Live Event Results From MSG In New York City 12/26/2022

The following results are from Monday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. * Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Sheamus won with the Brogue Kick on Vinci. This match was a hard-hitter. * In mixed tag team action, Hit Row...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
webisjericho.com

Reported WrestleMania 39 Spoilers Have Roman Reigns Dropping WWE Championship Before The Event

WrestleMania 39 is fast approaching, and the speculation is that The Rock will be a vital part of the show. However, the belief is he has yet to actually agree to participate, which is holding up WWE’s plans. Now though WrestlingNews.co has reported WWE has the two main events penciled in, with Cody Rhodes set to feature in one of the main events regardless. That is because if The Rock wrestlers Roman Reigns, then Rhodes will challenge Seth Rollins. While if The Rock doesn’t compete, then Rhodes will challenge Reigns, and Drew McIntryre will instead face Rollins.
wrestlinginc.com

Impact Wrestling Star Discusses Great Muta's Final Run

An IMPACT Wrestling star weighed in on the importance of the final run of Keiji Muto, AKA The Great Muta. Muto is close to wrapping up his legendary wrestling career. January 22, 2023, will be the final time Muto will wrestle as The Great Muta character at the "Great Muta Final Bye Bye" show, where he will team with AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin. Muto will have the last match of his career at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event inside the Tokyo Dome on February 21.
wrestlinginc.com

Wardlow Lost More Than Just A Match On AEW Dynamite

Wardlow's man bun is no more. Mr. Mayhem was publicly humiliated by Samoa Joe following his unsuccessful pursuit of the TNT Championship on the December 28 "AEW Dynamite" in Broomfield, Colorado. After the match, Joe struck Wardlow with his title belt before grabbing a pair of scissors from a tool box under the ring. Joe then proceeded to headbutt referee Paul Turner before cutting off a portion of Wardlow's hair, drawing loud boos from fans inside the 1STBank Center.
BROOMFIELD, CO
ringsidenews.com

WWE Nixed Updated Version Of The Road Warriors At WrestleMania 34

WWE has a lot of things that they can pull from to re-create history. The company is also notorious for plans changing, especially back in the day when Vince McMahon ran the show. Jimmy Fallon was mentioned as a potential WrestleMania host in 2018, but plans changed. Several ideas were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ringsidenews.com

Sasha Banks Claims One Of Her ‘Biggest Dreams Came True’ Amid NJPW Debut Rumors

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things simply spiraled from there. The incident had far-reaching effects in WWE, and it isn’t hard to see why. It’s almost 2023 now, and fans are excited to see what’s the next chapter in Banks’ career. It is believed that Sasha Banks will make her way to NJPW, which is why it’s all the more interesting Banks decided to drop a tweet about a significant thing in her life.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Says She's 'In Awe Of Bianca Belair Every Week'

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly recently stated that she enjoys watching current "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair in the ring. During a K&S Wrestlefest autograph session, Holly praised Belair and said that she's in awe of "The EST of WWE." "I'm in awe of Bianca Belair every week. Just in awe of her," Holly said.
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Says Their Relationship With AEW Is Not Good Anymore

Since the beginning of All Elite Wrestling the company has been featuring fresh faces in addition to familiar names from the past such as Eric Bischoff. The former Raw General Manager has previously made appearances on AEW programming, but it seems unlikely that he’ll be welcomed back. Eric Bischoff...
ringsidenews.com

Cody Rhodes Current Favorite To Win 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, as he had a lot to prove, not only to fans, but to himself. Rhodes ended up having a solid bout with Seth Rollins, cementing his status in WWE after beating The Visionary. Rhodes is currently on the shelf due to an injury, but is likely to return at the Royal Rumble next year. In fact, he is the current favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match next year.

