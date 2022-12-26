ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Republicans won the Kansas AG’s race on Aug. 2. Here’s how Democrats failed big Nov. 8.

By Nolan Meyer
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjOG1_0jub8O1k00

Democratic attorney general candidate Chris Mann, right, lost a close race to Republican Kris Kobach for attorney general. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Nolan Meyer is a junior studying political science at Washburn University.

Democrats missed a once-in-a-generation opportunity to a make splash in Kansas politics by doing something they’ve only done once since 1978: Win the attorney general’s office. But you can’t win an election if voters don’t even know who you are, which was the case for Chris Mann, the Democratic candidate.

Chris Mann’s story is the epitome of the American Dream. As a young police officer, he was struck by a drunk driver while on duty. He recovered from his injuries and overcame many obstacles, going on to become a lawyer. He created a strong track record of success in the courtroom, prosecuting drunk drivers and white-collar criminals. Throughout his campaign he presented himself as man of faith and family. A young candidate with great promise to make a name for himself.

Hollywood could not have created a better candidate.

Yet, Kris Kobach won the attorney general’s race, surprising many across Kansas, as he is arguably the most controversial politician in Kansas since former Gov. Sam Brownback. Kobach had lost his two previous elections and failed to receive key endorsements that Republicans normally received, such as the Kansas Chamber of Commerce’s approval. All of which raises the question: Did Kobach win the Attorney General’s race or did Mann lose it?

Data from the 2022 election day exit poll presented by FOX News tells us that when voters were asked if they had a favorable or unfavorable opinion or if they did not know enough about Mann to formulate an opinion, 52% of voters said they did not know enough. This is a shockingly large number for a high-profile race and office. When asked the same question regarding Kobach, 50% said they had an unfavorable opinion and 16% had no opinion.

Pre-election polling indicated a close race from the beginning. A poll conducted by Emerson College on Sept. 19 had Kobach in the lead at 40.7%, with Mann at 38.8% and 16.2% of voters undecided, with a margin of error of +/-3%. Emerson College released a second poll Oct. 29. In the second poll, Mann took the lead at 43.8%, with Kobach trailing at 42.7% and 10.8% of voters undecided.

Emerson College was spot on with its polling. Chris Mann was gaining momentum, but the was race was essentially tied with a significant number of undecided voters.

– Nolan Meyer

Emerson College was spot on with its polling. Mann was gaining momentum, but the was race was essentially tied with a significant number of undecided voters.

When the dust settled after the election, the results showed a close finish, with Kobach winning, 50.8% to Mann’s 49.2%. The election came down to 15,892 votes. Democrats missed a grand opportunity in this race, as the data above shows the attorney general’s office was theirs for the taking.

Mann lost this election for two interrelated reasons: Lack of name recognition and a lack of fundraising. During the campaign, Mann raised about $1.5 million. If he had an additional $1 million, the extra money could have been used to reach voters who may not have liked Kobach but couldn’t vote for someone they knew nothing about.

Unlikely as it may seem, Democrats have overcome these similar challenges in the past AG races.

When Democrat Paul Morrison ran for Attorney General in 2006, he raised $2 million and broadcast 7 different TV ads. He went on to defeat Republican Phill Kline 58.5% to 41.4%. Where was the support Morrison received in 2006 from Democrats this year for Mann? Between all the PAC’s that poured millions of dollars into races across America, not one could donate the money to Mann’s campaign for a TV ad or two?

The Kansas Values Institute broadcast 20 TV ads for Gov. Laura Kelly, but not a single TV ad for Mann. Mann only released 4 TV ads of his own, which clearly were not enough in our modern era. Additionally, Kelly and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids both endorsed Mann less than a month away from election day. Why not endorse him earlier?

Compared with the support Kobach received from the Republican party — one Republican PAC spent $500,000 on ads for him — it appears as though most Democrats had no clue they had a candidate in the race for the attorney general’s office. It is bewildering that the party neglected a candidate who was in such a competitive race and especially the race for Kansas attorney general, as Kobach has promised to spend the next two to four years suing the Biden administration.

To win this election, Mann needed to flip 8,000 votes. If he had started vigorously campaigning in the spring of 2022 with the strong backing of Kansas and national Democrats, he could have won this election.

Mann could have started to raise the additional $1 million and targeted voters across Kansas to gain name recognition. He would have had the resources to release the additional three TV ads he needed in the last few weeks.

This was a missed opportunity for Democrats, not only in Kansas but in Washington, D.C., as well.

Through its opinion section, the Kansas Reflector works to amplify the voices of people who are affected by public policies or excluded from public debate. Find information, including how to submit your own commentary, here .

The post Republicans won the Kansas AG’s race on Aug. 2. Here’s how Democrats failed big Nov. 8. appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 8

Elizabeth Keeling
3d ago

it's because some Kansans are stuck with you only vote for the R. Johnson County has finally wised up and is voting for the person not the party. now if some of the other big counties would do the same.

Reply(4)
4
Ray Baker
3d ago

Could of, Should of, Would of, why must you write an article about what could have happened? I know that your sympathies are always for the liberal, Democrats, but don't you think that we should focus on the future instead of dwelling in the past. The MSM, you guys suck so bad.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Kansas Reflector

Kansas congressmen introduce latest attempt to overturn protected status of lesser prairie chicken

TOPEKA — Kansas congressmen are trying to use a federal tool to strike down the listing of the lesser prairie chicken as threatened or endangered, saying protecting the birds would have negative consequences for Kansas’ economy.  Federal wildlife officials registered the lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas and endangered in their habitat in the […] The post Kansas congressmen introduce latest attempt to overturn protected status of lesser prairie chicken appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Study of 2021 Kansas health statistics finds slight increase in abortion rate, marriages

TOPEKA — Kansans had fewer homicides, more marriages and higher numbers of drug-related deaths in 2021, a recently released summary of the year’s statistics found.  Heart disease remained the leading cause of death for Kansans in 2021, followed by cancer, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s 2021 summary, which was released Dec. […] The post Study of 2021 Kansas health statistics finds slight increase in abortion rate, marriages appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Safety expert says Missouri has some of worst gun laws in nation

SAN FRANCISCO — Giffords Law Center Local Policy Director Allison Anderman says Missouri has the fourth weakest gun laws in the nation, and Kansas is not much better, at number six. Anderman said Missouri has steadily weakened its gun laws over the past couple of years. “Enacting permit less carry where people can carry guns […]
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

21 abortions performed per day in Kansas during 2021, KDHE says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment updates abortion statistics for Kansas in 2021. The KDHE recently released their Annual Summary of Vital Statistics for 2021 which included updated numbers for abortions in the Sunflower State. In total, 7,849 abortions were performed in Kansas during 2021. Stretched over […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Water debate will return to Kansas Legislature amid staggering drought

Legislators are almost certain to place the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer among their top priorities as the drought bearing down on Western Kansas hits the already depleted water supply. Every inch of Kansas is either abnormally dry or in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, with most of the western half of […] The post Water debate will return to Kansas Legislature amid staggering drought appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Study says Kansans among the best drivers in the country

You've probably had someone cut you off or seen people texting and driving, speeding or driving too slow. But according to recent study, Kansas has some of the best drivers in the country. World Population Review claims Kansas has the 9th best drivers in the U.S. The study evaluated three...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Moran: Local law enforcement among funding recipients

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.) – the lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science – announced more than $13 million in new funding for Kansas law enforcement in the FY2023 Appropriations Package. “Our Kansas law enforcement officers need the best...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

'That's huge': Kansas grocery tax to drop on New Year's Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Starting on New Year's Day, the state tax on groceries will drop two and a half percent. Right now, the plan is for the grocery tax to disappear in 2025. Say you pay $10 in taxes on groceries. With the state tax reduced by 2.5%, you could save 25 cents for every $10.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers on quest to attract mental health care workers back into the field

TOPEKA — Lawmakers said coaxing retired mental health care workers back into the field could be one way to mitigate the state’s mental health care worker shortage.  A special committee of the Kansas Legislature recently met with mental health care institutions, including colleges, state agencies and the Kansas Board of Nursing to delve into the […] The post Kansas lawmakers on quest to attract mental health care workers back into the field appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Groundwater Levels in Western Kansas to be Measured

A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Receives Nearly $5.7M to Expand Equitable Broadband Access

TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly announced this week Kansas has received nearly $5.7 million to expand broadband access, adoption, and affordability, from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Office. “Communities across the Kansas have enormous potential for a new chapter of innovation and...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy